Federal Circuit Transitions

As expected, the Federal Circuit has announced the upcoming transition of Chief Judge from Judge Prost to Judge Moore scheduled for May 22, 2021. Judge Prost has served as chief for seven years, and Judge Moore will begin her seven year term. According to the court announcement, Judge Prost will continue in active service. Congratulations to the Court on a successful transition.

Earlier this year, Judge Wallach announced his upcoming move to senior status set for May 31, 2021. President Biden has nominated Tiffany Cunningham as his replacement.