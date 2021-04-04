Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Larry W. Reaugh: American Manganese Patent Application Receives Notice of Allowance from Korean Intellectual Property Office (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Brian Taylor: Apple Patent Application Describes Recycled-Content Aluminum it Used (Source: Recycling Today)
- David Nield: Siri Could Soon Learn to Whisper and Talk more Loudly, According to New Apple Patent Application (Source: Tech Radar)
- Michael Potuck: Apple Patent Opens the Door for Future iPhones to Use Mac Pro’s Cheese Grater Design (Source: 9to5Mac)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. David Schwartz: Patentability of diagnostic methods – has the Canadian Patent Office drawn the line? (Source: JD Supra)
- Atty. Andrew D. Skale and Atty. Justin J. Leisey: Obviousness-Type Double Patenting and Divisional Applications in Canada (Source: The National Law Review)
- Atty. J. Morgan Kirley: Patenting is Such Sweet Sorrow – a Panela Patent Explained (Source: The National Law Review)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: