USPTO Grant Rate 2021

IDK. As a former software engineer, I ‘ll have to think about this more.

But I suspect this means that any software can now be copied with a little bit of work.

Particularly as most software is built from levels of APIs with an outer layer being what the user sees but inner layers of APIs access internal functionality. So I guess the question is whether the inner APIs are also open game.

Pretty much this means that the only protection for software is that you can’t just copy it byte for byte but with a little work you can just copy the recreate the code. No protection. It would be like for a book that you can copy it on a copy machine but you could type it in yourself and then copy and sell it.