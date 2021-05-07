Milestones: Patent No. 11,000,000

Patent

The USPTO recently issued U.S. patent No 10,999,961.  That means the old odometer is about to roll over.  On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., we can expect Patent No. 11,000,000.

19 thoughts on “Milestones: Patent No. 11,000,000

  1. 5

    For those of us who started our careers in patent law when patents were in the 3 million series, this is a mind-blowing number. It means that 8/11 or 73% of new and patented technology occurred during one lifetime of patent attorneys.

    1. 5.1

      Indeed. It is quite an impressive state of affairs. Just think about the benefits that will accrue to our kids and grandkids if this trend continues.

  2. 4

    How about an overlay with GDP size?

    And–most importantly–the number of patents that are granted for inventions made in the USA.

    The Chinese have made up for the decrease in patent applications.

    Reality.

    1. 4.1

      The Chinese have made up for the decrease in patent applications.

      And thank heavens for that. Innovation builds on innovation. If the Chinese join in the innovation race, that makes all of us better off.

      1. 4.1.1

        Stop that. You know my point is not that we don’t want innovation from the Chinese but that the applications in the USA are falling not rising.

        We want innovation to increase in the USA not decrease and the rise of Chinese innovation is masking the decrease.

        Now stop doing things like that.

        1. 4.1.1.1

          Sorry for the misunderstanding. I never meant to imply that you do not want to see innovation from China. I was merely remarking that it is a good thing that we are seeing an increase in innovation from China.

          It is hard to know whether we are seeing a decrease in innovation from the U.S., or merely a decrease in patents applications from the U.S. These are not the same thing. The numbers we are seeing are equally amenable to either of those hypotheses, so it is a bit premature to complain of a decline in American innovation. There may be no such decline.

          1. 4.1.1.1.1

            Greg,

            There is NO misunderstanding to be apologizing for – it is well understood what your comment indicates, and the you hew to a “GLOBAL” more innovation is better.

            That of course is true enough – but that ALSO obfuscates the direct point at hand — and the reason why Night Writer wishes to draw attention to a better breakdown in the US filing and grant numbers.

            It is rather disingenuous of you to offer an apology for a NON-misunderstanding while you continue to obfuscate on the actual point intended by the comment.

            One may well be RUDE even as one appears to be polite.

            This is one form of such rudeness.

  3. 3

    What I would like to see is an overlay of this chart to % of decisions (including Rule 36) by the Federal Circuit that uphold the validity of a patent.

    1. 3.1

      You might get a better picture with a log-log scale plot.

  4. 2

    Presumably this headline relates to the examiner hiring headline a few threads below.

  5. 1

    The asymptotic rate limit is not a limit of innovation, but rather is a limit of processing of innovation.

    1. 1.1

      Any chance we could overlay this graph with an examiner employee count during the corresponding years?

      1. 1.2.1

        A certain sign that Alice killed patents. Exactly what one would expect to see.

        1. 1.2.1.1

          A certain sign that Alice killed patents. Exactly what one would expect to see.
          Don’t confuse issued patents with valid patents.

          Moreover, the difference between issued and valid patents becomes less important the bigger the entity. E.g., when you have 2 patents whether they are valid or not is far more important than if you have 20,000 patents. If you have 20,000 patents, having 5,000 of them invalid (e.g., for 101) isn’t going to significantly impact their overall value to the business. Why? 2 patents are far more likely to be challenged by a competitor/infringer than 5,000.

        2. 1.2.1.2

          While Wandering through’s points are excellent ones (and indeed accurate), Marty’s quip sounds a lot like Greg’s quip of the other day — and suffers for the same type of near-sightedness.

          Those of us in the trenches have been active in fighting back DESPITE Alice.

          It is one of things that actually makes the recriminations of the Supreme Court laughable – they have their idea of a war against “scriviners” (all the while THEY are guilty of scrivining and writing law from the bench), and yet, we “scriviners” are simply far better at scrivining than they.

        3. 1.2.1.3

          You are not a patent professional, Martin, so you are not obliged to wear the blinders that prevent most around here from noticing such obvious realities. As Upton Sinclair famously observed, however, “[i]t is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.” Most folks about these parts would sooner gouge out an eye than take notice of your rather obvious observation.

          1. 1.2.1.3.1

            ^^^ and this is a result of Greg’s willful obfuscation of Night Writer’s point above.

            Denigrating practitioners and inflating Marty’s non-patent law ‘observations’ while ignoring a comment (by Night Writer) geared to place things in perspective.

            With ‘friends’ like this….

      2. 1.2.2

        Can we take it below zero?

        A rather odd request – one would hope that the rate of innovation would be ever increasing.

        Are you of the Charles H. Duell camp?

