Clash of Clans: $92 million and Eligibility Issues

Patent

GREE, Inc. v. SuperCell Oy (Fed. Cir. 2021) (nonprecedential)

SuperCell is a Finnish company that makes and distributes the mobile game “Clash of Clans.”  SuperCell is owned primarily by the Chinese multinational Tencent, the “world’s largest video game vender.”  The patentee GREE is a Japanese mobile game developer and holds a number of mobile-device game related patents.

On May 7, 2021 a jury sided with Gree in a patent infringment lawsuit, holding SuperCell liable and awarding $92 million in infringement damages.

GreeSuperCellVerdictForm.  The jury also found the infringement willful and that the patent claims were not invalid.  In the coming months, Judge Gilstrap will rule on the soon-to-be-filed JMOL motions and also rule on the question of enhanced damages associated with the adjudged willful infringement. GREE also asked for injunctive relief in its final pre-trial contention and so that will come up as well.

Today, the Federal Circuit decided a parallel case involving a separate GREE patent — not one subject to the recent jury verdict. U.S. Patent Number 9,897,799.  For this patent, SuperCell filed a petition for Post Grant Review. The PTO granted the petition and eventually found the claims invalid under Section 101. On appeal here, the Federal Circuit has affirmed that judgment. In particular, the appellate panel agreed that the claims are directed to “the abstract idea of associating game objects and moving one or more of the objects.”  Further, the claims did not include any inventive step going beyond the routine and conventional.

The most important part of this decision is where the court (effectively) says “Claim It.”  There is some suggestion in the caselaw that a patentee might describe specific improvements within the detailed description and then include broader claims that encompass those improvements, but at a more general level.  Here, GREE described particular syntax of touches and swipes within the specification. ON appeal, the Federal Circuit found that those elements didn’t count for the Alice analysis because they were not claimed.

The Board also correctly explained that none of the syntax of touches and swipes that GREE cites as its inventive step are captured in any of the elements of the claims.

Slip Op.

= = = = =

1. A computer-implemented method for operating a computer game, the method comprising:

storing, in a storage module, a plurality of virtual objects and the arrangements of those virtual objects on a game field;

accepting, via an input face configured to detect a touch operation, operation information regarding a touch operation performed by a user;

associating, using a processor, a plurality of virtual objects as a group; determining, using a processor, whether the operation information comprises a direction operation;

upon determining that the operation information comprises a direction operation, moving, using a moving processor, one or more of the plurality of associated objects as a group in the direction indicated by the direction operation;

storing, in a storage module, the new arrangements on the game field of the one or more of the plurality of associated objects moved with the moving processor;

displaying, on a computer screen, the game field and the plurality of virtual objects arranged on the game field; and

displaying, on a computer screen, the new arrangement on the game field of the one or more of the plurality of associated objects moved with the moving processor.

= = = = =

Going back to the $92 million case, The following patents are at issue.

  • Claim 3 of U.S. 10,328,346
  • Claim 8 of U.S. 10,335,689
  • Claim 1 of U.S. 10,076,708
  • Claims 2 and 3 of U.S. 10,413,832
  • Claims 1 and 6 of U.S. 9,079,107
  • Claims 1 and 5 of U.S. 9,561,439

On appeal, SuperCell will likely argue that these are all invalid as ineligible (along with other issues)

12 thoughts on “Clash of Clans: $92 million and Eligibility Issues

  1. 5

    In particular, the appellate panel agreed that the claims are directed to “the abstract idea of associating game objects and moving one or more of the objects.”
    What happened to identifying the focus of the claimed advancement over the prior art? I’m sure associating game objects and moving or more of the objects have been done for three or four decades now.

    This opinion is just another example of the hopeless inconsistencies in the CAFC’s 101 jurisprudence. Factors that are important in one instance are completely ignored in another instance. There is little rhyme or reason behind what the Federal Circuit does — with the exception of that if you get a bad panel (which most are), your patent is invalidated.

    The invention is about moving objects on a graphical user interface. There is no “abstract idea” being claimed. This doesn’t involve some “fundamental truth; an original cause; a motive” or “basic tools of scientific and technological work” that would “stifle the very progress that Congress is authorized to promote.”

    The reason why this was deemed to be unpatentable (besides the panel) is that this is software used for a game. DEAD ON ARRIVAL. However, if the invention was some physical gadget to improve one’s golf swing, that would likely be patentable subject matter — someone please explain to be the policy justification for such differences.

    1. 5.1

      The PTO is just bad at examining software-based patents. Often these applications will present an obfuscated “invention” that is merely the result of PHOSITA using an ordinary amount of skill to solve a particular problem. The solutions presented are the same or similar to solutions that any PHOSITA would come up with if faced with the same problem. *stares in data processing*

      1. 5.1.1

        Sure, although your account of the situation really bespeaks a §103 issue rather than a §101 issue. It is not ideal that the SCotUS has warped §101 to resolve a problem that Congress addressed in §103.

      2. 5.1.2

        The solutions presented are the same or similar to solutions that any PHOSITA would come up with if faced with the same problem.
        “As an initial matter, an invention can often be the recognition of a problem itself.” Leo Pharmaceuticals Products v. Rea, 726 F.3rd 1346, 1357 (Fed. Cir. 2013).

  2. 4

    Alternative headline: “Chinese Company sues Japanese Company in the Convenient International Patent Court of Marshall in East Texas.” [Or, “Why Weren’t IPRs Used?”]
    As for apparent 103 complaints below, do not the examiners examining patent applications on games have one of the highest quotas and least amount of examination time per application in the PTO?

  3. 3

    News flash for Ben: This nonsense has been going on for at least 25 years and the mouth-breathing fat white slobs who dominate the Internet cesspool will go to the mat pretending that without “inventions” like this and without “fair adjudication” in Texas the world will stop turning and we will return to the “Iron Age.”

    Just ask Dennis. He lives with these people. Surrounded by them! Must be super comforting. LOL

    1. 3.1

      Now THAT has Malcolm Mooney fingerprints all over it.

      1. 3.1.1

        +1

    2. 3.2

      And “Elton John” joins the growing list of recent MM aliases.

  4. 2

    “1. A computer-implemented method for operating a computer game, the method comprising:

    storing, in a storage module, a plurality of virtual objects and the arrangements of those virtual objects on a game field;

    accepting, via an input face configured to detect a touch operation, operation information regarding a touch operation performed by a user;

    associating, using a processor, a plurality of virtual objects as a group; determining, using a processor, whether the operation information comprises a direction operation;

    upon determining that the operation information comprises a direction operation, moving, using a moving processor, one or more of the plurality of associated objects as a group in the direction indicated by the direction operation;

    storing, in a storage module, the new arrangements on the game field of the one or more of the plurality of associated objects moved with the moving processor;

    displaying, on a computer screen, the game field and the plurality of virtual objects arranged on the game field; and

    displaying, on a computer screen, the new arrangement on the game field of the one or more of the plurality of associated objects moved with the moving processor.”

    The difference between this and chess appears to be 1) done on a touch-screen computer, and 2) there are “groups” of objects rather than a single object.

    I would sincerely be ashamed to be recorded as claiming to have invented this.

  5. 1

    One of the asserted, “valid”, and infringed claims is Claim 3 of 10328346:

    1. A non-transitory computer readable recording medium storing game program code instructions for a game in which a first user and a second user do battle, and when the game program code instructions are executed by a computer, the game program code instructions cause the computer to perform: a data storage function of storing a first panel data that includes a plurality of panels associated with the first user to a storage unit; and a control function of receiving information regarding a selection by the first user, the selection being for one or more panels indicating one or more characters, wherein the data storage function further stores each panel associated with information of motion to the storage unit, and the control function further receives information related to selection of one or more divisions in which the one or more characters indicated in the selected one or more panels are to be displayed as one or more moving characters in a game display screen including one or more regions formed by the one or more divisions, and transmits information for displaying the one or more moving characters according to the information of motion associated with each panel stored in the storage unit.

    3. The recording medium according to claim 1, wherein the data storage function further stores each panel associated with information of text to be displayed to overlap each panel to the storage unit, and the control function transmits information for displaying the game display screen in which the one or more panels overlapped with the text are disposed in the one or more divisions on the basis of the one or more panels selected by the first user and the information of text to be displayed to overlap each panel.

    Gross.

    I’m surprised that the “efficient infringers” haven’t more actively incited shaming efforts against “engineers” who apply for this degree of “invention.” Naturally, such efforts would have no effect on people who end up winning the lottery, but I suspect many people who are actually technically inclined could be induced to feel bad for even allowing their name to be attached to such dreck.

    1. 1.1

      I suspect many people who are actually technically inclined could be induced to feel bad for even allowing their name to be attached to such dreck.

      Listen to this episode of Planet Money. They interview a programmer—Stephan Brunner—who is listed as an inventor on multiple patents. He offers the following thoughts about his patents:

      I have to say I actually worked on a whole bunch of patents in my career over the years. And I have to say that every single patent is nothing but crap.

