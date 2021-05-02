Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland: White House Considering Intellectual Property Waiver for COVID-19 Vaccines (Source: Reuters)
- Mikey Campbell: Apple Roped Into Juniper Networks Patent Lawsuit (Source: Apple Insider)
- Atty. Andrea Berenbaum: Federal Court upholds Health Canada’s Strict Interpretation of Patent Listing Deadline for KEYTRUDA Formulation Patent (Source: JD Supra)
- Alessandro Mascellino: Apple Granted Patent for Face Biometrics with Hybrid Illumination (Source: Biometric Update)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Wissam Aoun: Professional Patent Agency and Patent Quality (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Daryl Lim: The Influence of Alice (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Jorge L. Contreras: Rationalizing U.S. Standardization Policy: A Proposal for Institutional Reform (Source: SSRN)
- Atty. Richard P. Beem: Google v. Oracle: Lessons for Innovators (Source: Beem Law)
