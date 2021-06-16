Judge Albright is not “So Unreasonable or Egregious”

by Dennis Crouch

In re Freelancer Ltd. (Fed. Cir. 2021)

Here is another mandamus writ coming out of Judge Albright’s Waco Texas courthouse. A basic repeated complaint against Judge Albright is that he appears to work quickly regarding issues that move the case toward trial, but acts more slowly to decide motions to dismiss transfer.  I personally don’t put much weight in this complaint because truthfully he’s deciding all of the issues more quickly than most other judges.

This case:

  • August 2020, GreatGitz sued Freelancer for patent infringement and then filed an amended complaint just before Thanksgiving (November 23, 2020). U.S. Patents Nos. 6,662,194 and 7,490,086 (Providing job searching and recruitment services).
  • Two months later (January 21, 2021) Freelancer filed a motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.
  • Briefing ended on the eligibility question in March 2021. At that time, Freelancer also moved to stay all other proceedings in the case until the 12(b)(6) motion was decided.
  • It is now June 2021 and Judge Albright had not ruled on either the substantive motion to dismiss or the procedural motion to stay. But, claim construction briefing is moving forward.
  • June 10, 2021 Freelancer petitioned to the Federal Circuit to force Judge Albright to decide the 12(b)(6) motion and stop all other activities until that is decided.

The mandamus was assigned to a panel that has now denied the petition, holding that Freelancer has not shown a “clear legal right to a stay of all proceedings premised solely on the filing of a motion to dismiss the complaint.”  Likewise, Freelancer did not establish that the delay is “so unreasonable or egregious as to warrant mandamus relief.” Slip Op.

[Freelancer Mandamus Petition]

Note here that the 12(b)(6) motion is not about eligibility but rather infringement.  “The Complaint fails to put Freelancer on proper notice of how its products or services infringe either of the two asserted patents.” Although the complaint alleges infringement against particular activity, it does not do a claim-chart walk through showing how each limitation is met. Freelancer argues that “this generic, nonspecific language fails to meet the pleading standard set forth by Twombly, Iqbal, and the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.”

[Freelancer Motion to Dismiss]

In its responsive briefing, the patentee points to some amount of claim-term-linking in the pleadings — locating various components within “the so-called Aurora Database Cluster, Elasticache, Cloudwatch, Kinesis, and Redshift.”

See Figs. 1-6 (describing the apparatus comprising data centers with servers, which further comprise the Aurora database cluster (memory/processing device), Amazon Elasticache (processing device/receiver/transmitter), Cloudwatch (processing device), Kinesis (processing device/receiver/transmitter), and Redshift (memory/processing device)).

Amended Complaint. In addition, the patentee explained that it has done enough for a complaint and that further details “are quite obviously not subject to specific identification without fact discovery and source code review.”

4 thoughts on “Judge Albright is not “So Unreasonable or Egregious”

  1. 2

    Note here that the 12(b)(6) motion is not about eligibility but rather infringement. “The Complaint fails to put Freelancer on proper notice of how its products or services infringe either of the two asserted patents.” Although the complaint alleges infringement against particular activity, it does not do a claim-chart walk through showing how each limitation is met.
    In other words, this is a situation where the 12(b)(6) motion is being used for its proper purpose. Under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 8(a)(2) a pleading only requires “only ‘a short and plain statement of the claim showing that the pleader is entitled to relief’ in order to ‘give the defendant fair notice of what the … claim is and the grounds upon which it rests.'” Bell Atlantic Corp. v. Twombly, 550 U.S. 544, 555 (2007) (quoting Conley v. Gibson, 355 U.S. 41, 47 (1957)).

    A 12(b)(6) motion is about a failure to state a claim. Under Iqbal, a claim has “facial plausibility” when the complaint contains “factual content that allows the court to draw the reasonable inference that the defendant is liable for the misconduct alleged”). As stated in Scheuer v. Rhodes, 416 U.S. 232, 236 (1974), the issue is “not whether the plaintiff will ultimately prevail, but whether the claimant is entitled to offer evidence to support the claims.”

    Let me repeat, 12(b)(6) motions were never intended to be used to invalidate patent claims. Under i4i, invalidity must be proved by clear and convincing evidence. However, a 12(b)(6) motion is prior to evidence between presented. How can a patent be invalidated with clear and convincing evidence prior to evidence being submitted?

    Using 12(b)(6) with 35 USC 101, from the best of my knowledge, was blessed in a concurrence in Ultramercial — that concurrence being written by Judge Mayer. The same judge who think ALL software is unpatentable. The rest of the Federal Circuit has turned a blind eye to this misuse of 12(b)(6) motions.

    1. 2.1

      So, let me play the Devil’s advocate and distinguish the presence and level of presumption of validity by inquiring as to whether that presence and level is the same for matters of fact and for matters of law…

      1. 2.1.1

        inquiring as to whether that presence and level is the same for matters of fact and for matters of law…
        103 (like 101) is a matter of law with subsidiary factual findings. However, one NEVER sees a 103 invalidity defense in a 12b6 motion.

        Regardless, the question isn’t whether the defendant can raise an affirmative defense. It is whether the plaintiff made a plausible claim (e.g., did defendant infringe the patent). A 12b6 motion is about identifying a deficiency in the pleading — that’s it. This is why a very common consequence of a successful 12b6 motion is that plaintiff can request a chance to refile the complaint.

  2. 1

    I personally don’t put much weight in this complaint because truthfully he’s deciding all of the issues more quickly than most other judges.

    If this is true, then it is a very relevant detail that I have not seen reported anywhere else. If true, this detail substantially changes my thinking on this subject.

    Do you know where one might find confirmation of the data on this detail? Thanks in advance.

