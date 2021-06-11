101: Extending Uncertainty to All Fields

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

It appears that we have not yet seen the most invasive nature of contemporary patent eligibility doctrine.  Case in point: Yu v. Apple Inc. (Fed. Cir. June 11, 2021) [Yu vs Apple].

Yanbin Yu and Zhongxuan Zhang are the inventors and owners of U.S. Patent No. 6,611,289 (‘Digital cameras using multiple sensors with multiple lenses’).  The pair sued Apple and Samsung for patent infringement, but the district court dismissed the cases for failure-to-state-a-claim.  In particular, the court found the claims directed toward an abstract idea and thus invalid under 35 U.S.C. § 101.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit issued a 2-1 decision affirming with Judge Prost and Taranto in the majority and Judge Newman in dissent.

The asserted claims are directed to a digital camera having multiple analog image sensors with lenses mounted on the image sensors. The claims also include analog-to-digital circuitry to digitize images from each camera so that they can be stored in memory. The claims then require creation of a “resultant digital image” based upon images from the two different cameras.  Note, the patent application was filed back in 1999; issued in 2003; and has now expired.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed that the claims at issue are merely directed to the following abstract idea:

“claim 1 is directed to the abstract idea of taking two pictures (which may be at different exposures) and using one picture to enhance the other in some way.”

The problem, according to the majority, is that claims “merely invoke generic processes and machinery.” (Quoting Smart Sys.) In some ways, the patent’s specification also suggests an abstraction — especially the following line: “there is a great need for a generic solution that makes digital cameras capable of producing high resolution images without enormously incurring the cost of photo-sensitive chips with multimillion photocells.”  ‘289 Patent.  But, I would suggest reading the specification for an understanding that this is a technological solution.

The appellate panel suggests that the specification probably does include a patent eligible invention in the form of “a four-lens, four-image-sensor [including] a black-and-white sensor.”  But, the claims at issue do not require four sensors or the B/W sensor.

In dissent, Judge Newman explains:

This camera is a mechanical and electronic device of defined structure and mechanism; it is not an ‘abstract idea.’ . . . [C]laim 1 is for a digital camera having a designated structure and mechanism that perform specified functions; claim 1 is not for the general idea of enhancing camera images. The camera of the ’289 patent may or may not ultimately satisfy all the substantive requirements of patentability, for this is an active field of technology. However, that does not convert a mechanical/electronic device into an abstract idea.

Slip Op.  Newman’s dissent also walks into the bigger picture of Section 101 jurisprudence:

In the current state of Section 101 jurisprudence, inconsistency and unpredictability of adjudication have destabilized technologic development in important fields of commerce. Although today’s Section 101 uncertainties have arisen primarily in the biological and computer-implemented technologies, all fields are affected. The case before us enlarges this instability in all fields, for the court holds that the question of whether the components of a new device are well-known and conventional affects Section 101 eligibility, without reaching the patentability criteria of novelty and nonobviousness.

The digital camera described and claimed in the ’289 patent is a mechanical/electronic device that easily fits the standard subject matter eligibility criteria. Neither the panel majority nor the district court decided patentability under Section 102 or Section 103, having eliminated the claims under Section 101. The ’289 claims warrant review under the substantive criteria of patentability—a review that they have never received.

The fresh uncertainties engendered by the majority’s revision of Section 101 are contrary to the statute and the weight of precedent, and contrary to the public’s interest in a stable and effective patent incentive.

= = = = =

1. An improved digital camera comprising:

a first and a second image sensor closely positioned with respect to a common plane, said second image sensor sensitive to a full region of visible color spectrum;

two lenses, each being mounted in front of one of said two image sensors;

said first image sensor producing a first image and said second image sensor producing a second image;

an analog-to-digital converting circuitry coupled to said first and said second image sensor and digitizing said first and said second intensity images to produce correspondingly a first digital image and a second digital image;

an image memory, coupled to said analog-to-digital converting circuitry, for storing said first digital image and said second digital image; and

a digital image processor, coupled to said image memory and receiving said first digital image and said second digital image, producing a resultant digital image from said first digital image enhanced with said second digital image.

2. The improved digital camera as recited in claim 1, wherein said first image sensor sensitive to said full region of visible color spectrum.

4. The improved digital camera as recited in claim 1, wherein said analog-to-digital converting circuitry comprises two individual analog-to-digital converters, each integrated with one of said first and second image sensors so that said first and second digital images are digitized independently and in parallel to increase signal throughput rate.

 

32 thoughts on “101: Extending Uncertainty to All Fields

  1. 9

    When you’ve got a pile of 101 c.r.a.p. at the ready, why bother with 112, 102, or 103?

    So now cameras . . . join garage door openers . . . and car axles in the ineligibility junk yard . . .

    Mark these words . . . unless Congress or SCOTUS immediately steps up to restore full eligibility to all areas of innovation, the junkyard will continue to expand.

    And with the PTO seemingly returning to its use of this same 101 c.r.a.p. to trash innovations . . .

    Dark days just ahead folks.

    Dark days indeed.

  2. 8

    It’s a @#$% camera, like Judge Newman says.

    CAFC needs to make a rule: follow Judge Newman. Always. Especially when it’s Taranto and Prost as the rest of the panel.

  3. 7

    Claim 1 is pretty indefensible, dontcha think?

    The alleged invention here is software which pulls information from one picture to enhance another picture. Its the common prosecution act of adding a bunch of conventional context limitations and then being entirely functional at the point of novelty. That has violated indefiniteness before there was even a 112b. It’s a tarted up single means claim that has violated 112a since Hyatt.

    You don’t need this patent or even the context of pictures to understand that having more information may enhance your ability to analyze first information. (One wonders how his attorneys got through law school.) The only thing that could conceivably been a properly-scoped invention would be further defining what “enhancement” was achieved by performing particular operations on particular data.

    You can sit here with the benefit of hindsight (not that you need hindsight as simple logic would have done) and know 20 years later that we still can’t use one picture to perform any possible enhancement on a second picture just because they were taken from similar positions at the same time. So at a minimum this claim fails because “enhanced with” is incredibly overbroad and indefinite, which might suggest to one that its covering abstract subject matter.

    Sometimes people have a point about the difficulty in drawing a line between the concepts of concrete versus abstract. This is not one of those cases. You can’t dump some Legos on the ground and say you claim every resulting configuration of the Legos someone else might come up with because you posit that Legos can interact with each other.

    Could you imagine standing up as a Respondent and arguing to appellate judges that using second information to enhance the analysis of first information IN SOME NONLIMITED MANNER is eligible subject matter so long as it is claimed in a particular context? The very existence of the tribunal negates the argument. Talk about putting your own foot in your mouth.

    The above being said, I suspect that the outcome would have been better received (and just as capable of being solved without factfinding) under indefiniteness. Whenever you see the hamburger helper of “I’m not saying there’s not something patentable in here, it just wasn’t claimed” its really a statement that the claim is abstract because it fails to reasonably point out and particularly claim the invention that may have been disclosed in the specification. You could just as easily declare it indefinite and the peanut gallery would be placated in a manner where the judicial exception holding would rile them up.

    1. 7.1

      Claim 1 is pretty indefensible, dontcha think?

      Agreed. Ironically, §101 may well be the only statutory section that Claim 1 ought not to fail.

  4. 6

    You have to really wonder about sanity of these judges that they think they can insert themselves into a technical problem and decide that something is very easy based on their hindsight reasoning.

    These judges on the CAFC are just the worst of the worst in every sense. Poor character. Poor critical thinking ability. Just no sense of fairness or decency.

    Just reading the words of Prost make me want a shower.

    1. 6.1

      And again and again claiming a result is how ALL technical people think and work to discuss the set of solutions in view of the specification.

      I’ve quote engineering books from MIT numerous times that state exactly this.

      1. 6.1.1

        Pieces of filth at the CAFC cannot change reality. The filth can continue to tell us the that the Sun orbits the Earth but it doesn’t make it so.

        Just filth.

    2. 6.2

      It’s not the sanity of the judges that I think of, when I read stuff like this from you NW. You are somebody with experience of observing cases being examined at the EPO so you know that there the eligibility hurdle is set very low but, nevertheless, much of what is filed is given short shrift in examination. That’s because i) Stating a problem to be solved is not good enough. You have to claim the solution, not the problem, and ii) What you claim you have to enable. In other words, the scope of protection you shall receive shall be commensurate in scope to your contribution to the art.

      These axioms are beyond dispute, whenever a balance is to be struck between fair protection for inventors and reasonable legal certainty for the public, that particular balance thereby promoting (rather than braking) the progress of technological innovation.

      The judges are not wrong. they are just using the wrong legal tool to achieve the vitally important balance.

      1. 6.2.1

        Max, this sounds more like you wanting to impose EPO law in the USA.

  5. 5

    Martin Snyder should be pleased with this case. The panel majority here were clearly construing “the invention” rather than the claimed invention on the way to reaching this result. One more step toward the implementation of his preferred approach to evaluating §101 compliance.

  6. 4

    Unusually, the patent’s Abstract* is considerably narrower than the above claim 1 or the Court’s statement of claim scope. The Abstract says that: “A final color image is obtained by a digital image processing circuitry that performs pixel registration process with reference to the gray intensity image so that a true color image with true resolution is obtained therefrom.”
    [While that is not usual Abstract drafting, it is usually not fatal, and here it did not seem to help against a 101 rejection either?]

    *[and method claims]

    1. 4.1

      I suspect the claims were substantially broadened during prosecution. I don’t have the original claims, but there appears to be no suggestion at all of a two-sensor embodiment in either the specification or the drawings.

      And claim 2, with its dual “full region of visible color spectrum” sensors doesn’t make any sense in conjunction with the technique taught by the specification.

      An unscrupulous Applicant, a deficient Examiner, and Judges using a poorly written law to achieve their desired ends. This case rather perfectly sums up the patent system!

  7. 3

    “producing a resultant digital image from said first digital image enhanced with said second digital image.”

    They claimed a result and some context, and they got what they deserved.

    1. 3.1

      Sure, the end result is correct, but it does not help the cause of justice in a common law system like ours for a precedent-making tribunal to reach the right result for the wrong reason. Even though these patentees got what they deserved, the next patent invalidated under this precedent may well not deserve such a result.

      1. 3.1.1

        Should we take your statement at 1. below to be that you think the only mechanism for invalidating this claim is 102/103? You don’t think the words “enhanced with” are indefinite? You don’t think the claim is overbroad under 112a?

        This is kind of the classic thing of obscuring what could be a valuable disclosure behind claims so broad and vague that they become abstract. Why is 101 not appropriate here? What technical teaching is there in “You can use first photo information to enhance second photo information in some way”? Do you think the art needed that teaching? Are you suggesting that cross-analysis of anything (here the context happens to be photos) is not a fundamental act long prevalent in the minds of people?

        1. 3.1.1.1

          Should we take your statement at 1. below to be that you think the only mechanism for invalidating this claim is 102/103?

          You should not draw that inference. I am with you on the §112(a)/(b) problems here. The only section that I do not see to be problematic here is §101.

    2. 3.2

      Ben—again and again—claims have to be interpreted in view of a person of ordinary skill in the art.

      The set of solutions (structure) of “combining” the images is understood in view of the specification.

      This is the way real technology people work and think.

      Just endless shxt from you f o u l p e o p l e.

      You just don’t care about applying the law or being fair. Just f i l t h.

      1. 3.2.1

        The set of solutions (structure) of “combining” the images is understood in view of the specification.

        No, it’s not. This isn’t means plus and you don’t import limitations from the specification. The claim is using second image information to enhance first image information. If the first picture is a black and white photo and the second information is a color photo, you could enhance the black and white photo by importing a color identifier from the color photo.

        The color image has to include indicators for the color pixel (that’s what makes it a color image), so one embodiment is simply replacing at least one black/white pixel identifier with one color pixel identifier. Anything more complicated than that is improper importation of limitations. You’ve seen a coloring book before right, where sections of the image have numbers – 1 = color this red, 2 = color this blue, etc? Explain how the claim solves a technological problem when both the problem and solution have been expressed in paper for decades before it and the only limitation the claim is using is “enhancement”?

    3. 3.3

      How about no.

  8. 2

    What happened was that Lee had intended to extend 101 as applied in the 3600 AUs to all AUs. That was a stated goal–at least that is what I was told by more than one SPE.

    Trump stopped that with Iancu. That could all come back now.

    1. 2.1

      Remember when Dennis’ beloved infantile commenter used to whine that patent law isn’t political?

      LOL

    2. 2.2

      It already is. I hadn’t seen a 101 in an office action nearly two years. I’ve seen more than a dozen in OA mailed in March or after.

      1. 2.2.1

        That’s not good.

        I’ve seen a minor uptick in it and retrenching in the 3600 AUs where the examiners don’t seem to want to budge an inch.

        The entire patent system is on the verge of collapse as I’ve said many times. Patent applications are down from US inventors.

        I don’t think people realize how fragile the entire system is at this point.

        1. 2.2.1.1

          The “verge” was crossed a few years ago. It has collapsed with respect to actual innovation. What we have today is the crony system repudiated by our founders.

          1. 2.2.1.1.1

            What we have today is the crony system repudiated by our founders.

            The founders literally required that at least two out of three political appointees sign off before an application could grant. The political appointee’s decision to grant or not grant was entirely unreviewable.

            Similarly, those political appointees—if they chose to grant—could award anything between 1 day and 14 years of patent term. That decision about how much term to award was also a matter of unreviewable discretion by those political appointees.

            In other words, the founders wanted a system guided by political cronyism. It was only later that we moved to a system that aims to be neutral and apolitical in awarding and enforcing patents.

            I think that the apolitical ideal is a better goal for us to achieve. This, however, was manifestly was not the founders’ view, as evidenced by the patent act that the founders drafted.

      2. 2.2.2

        From a business methods AU, I have only seen mid-level management (i.e., tech center directors) maintain or intensify their “drop the 101” song.

        Perhaps without a political appointee at the helm, the local fiefdoms are going their own ways?

  9. 1

    As usual, Judge Newman has the better of this dispute. These claims should have failed under §§ 102/103, not § 101. Existing jurisprudence has turned § 101 into a universal acid that can dissolve any claim—or not—as the judges prefer at their own whims. This is no way to run a rule-of-law system of justice.

    1. 1.1

      It’s the relatively recent and widespread practice of “inventing” by the insertion of “novel” (lol) data processing concepts into existing machines and transformative methods that has made the resultant claims easy to dissolve.

      This should not be new to informed and honest patent attorneys.

    2. 1.2

      It’s alarmingly easy to think “those claims should be rejected under such-and-such”, and then disconnect from actual outcomes.

      In the recent Hyatt threading, both NWPA and I remarked how it seemed like the claims could be easily handled with 112, only to later find that the DC judge had already sided with Hyatt on some of the PTO’s 112 attacks.

      I’m starting to think that its ability to camouflage itself in the desires of the reader is the great feature of the 1952 act.

      1. 1.2.1

        Ben are you a lawyer?

        What you are talking about is not applying law but equity. And if equity is going to be used, then it should be so stated and the standards for applying equity are different than applying the law.

      2. 1.2.2

        It’s alarmingly easy to think “those claims should be rejected under such-and-such”, and then disconnect from actual outcomes.

        Not sure what is “alarming” here. I grant you that it is easy for me to sit here and say—in effect—“if I had been on this panel, I would have decided XYZ instead of ABC.” This is a fairly harmless line of criticism. No one is likely to confuse the legal effect of my writing on this point and Judge Prost’s writing on the same.

    3. 1.3

      These claims should have failed under §§ 102/103, not § 101.
      Says someone who practices in the biotech space and doesn’t have the faintest clue as to what was the state of the art in 1999.

      Existing jurisprudence has turned § 101 into a universal acid that can dissolve any claim—or not—as the judges prefer at their own whims. This is no way to run a rule-of-law system of justice.
      At least you got this part right.

