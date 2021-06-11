The Journal of the Patent & Trademark Office Society has been publishing intellectual property scholarship for 100+ years (since 1918). Originally it was the Journal of the Patent Office Society, the journal changed its name in 1985 to expressly include trademarks. The US Patent & Trademark Office (formerly the US Patent Office) had changed its name in 1975.

The first issue included an two articles and several notes:

Wm. I. Wyman, Thomas Jefferson and the Patent System, 1 J. Pat. Off. Soc’y 5 (1918).

F.W.H. Clay, The relation of the examiner to the inventor and his attorney, 1 J.

Pat. Off. Soc’y 8 (1918).

Three of my favorite articles in the journal are all historical pieces by Edward Walterscheid.

Edward C. Walterscheid, The Early Evolution of the United States Patent Law: Antecedents (Part 1), 76 J. Pat. & Trademark Off. Socy. 697 (1994).

Edward C. Walterscheid, The Early Evolution of the United States Patent Law: Antecedents (Part 2), 76 J. Pat. & Trademark Off. Socy. 849 (1994).

Edward C. Walterscheid, Patents and Manufacturing in the Early Republic, 80 J. Pat. & Trademark Off. Socy. 855 (1998).

Some of you may have known Edward, who died in 2011.

Here’s what I’m writing to announce: JPTOS was in a publishing hiatus over the past year, but is now back and ready to accept article submissions:

JPTOS is a publication written by and for the benefit of IP practitioners. We favor topical, practical articles that can be useful to our readers. There is no page length limit, however, articles greater than 40 double spaced pages may have to be split into separate articles. We take article submissions pertaining to all areas of intellectual property, including patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, hybrids between all those forms, etc., as well as cutting-edge law & technology issues that may intersect intellectual property topics such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D-printing, privacy/surveillance law, social media, bioengineering, pharmaceuticals, COVID vaccine patents or patent policies, the pandemic’s impact on IP laws/practice and much more. If you are a practitioner/lawyer, judge, law professor, law student, writer or anyone having an interest in the above areas, please submit by clicking the “Submit Manuscript” button above today!

Submit your articles here: https://jptos.scholasticahq.com.