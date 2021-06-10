Involving Patent Issues vs. Arising Under the Patent Laws

* antitrust claim based upon enforcement of patent procured by fraud. 382 U.S. 172 (1965). https://t.co/X2C2cxkrWM pic.twitter.com/AJElMcZhjS

Federal Circuit sends Walker-Process* Antitrust Litigation to Fifth Circuit. The case arose under antitrust law, not patent law. Chandler v. Phoenix (2021).

Google v. Oracle was appealed to the Federal Circuit because the case included patent claims (that were not appealed). The patent claims went to trial and Oracle lost.

Q: Still a patent case if the patent claims had been dismissed on 12(b)(6) for failure to state a claim?

