Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Alex Baldwin: USITC Investigates Apple Watch Over Patent Claims (Source: WIPR)
- David Dayen: Chris Coons Working to Install Business-Friendly Candidate for Key Patent Position (Source: The American Prospect)
- Bhaswati Guha Majumder: Chinese Military Scientist Filed Patent For A Vaccine Soon After China Revealed Covid-19 Details in 2020 (Source: Yahoo News)
- Philip Blenkinsop: Resisting Patent Waiver, EU Submits Vaccine Plan to WTO (Source: Reuters)
- Brian Schwartz: Big Pharma Lobbyists Launch Campaign Against Biden Over Covid Vaccine Patent Waiver (Source: CNBC)
- Sonali Paul: U.S. Encouraged by Progress Toward Vaccine Patent Waiver (Source: Reuters)
- Emma Farge: Even After U.S. Shift, Opponents Resist COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Waiver (Source: Reuters)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. Joseph A. Farco: Patents and Trade Secrets – to Disclose or Conceal? (Source: The National Law Review)
- Editorial: A Patent Waiver on COVID Vaccines is Right and Fair (Source: Nature)
- Judge Paul R. Michel (Ret.) and Atty. David J. Kappos: Waiving Covid-19 Vaccine Patents Won’t Get Shots in Arms Faster. It Slows Down New Vaccines. (Source: NBC News)
