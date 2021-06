Hi Tom. I intentionally left the question open-ended because I am interested in all of the reasons an inventor might be unhappy with the patent. Examples:

1. The inventor might not like the current patent owner (perhaps a former employer) or how the current owner is using the patent. In the extreme case the patent owner might be suing the inventor for patent infringement. This is the situation in the Minerva case pending before the Supreme Court.

2. The inventor might have figured out that the innovation actually causes more harm than good. This case is a different situation than the first case because it is more about the underlying invention rather than purely about the legal patent right.

3. The inventor might be upset because the patent is too narrow or invalid, etc. Here the inventor wants a stronger patent — whereas in the first case the inventor is wishing for a weaker patent.

Other examples are also possible and likely.