Congratulations Judge O’Malley

Wow, she’s only 64, although she’ll be 65 by the time she retires next year. She started fairly young on the federal bench—she was just shy of 38 at the time (if my math checks out). But ~28 years all told is quite a solid career doing Art. III work.

She probably has another 20 years at least in which to do something else now, if she wants.

Biden’s already picked someone who cut her teeth in BigLaw. As noted by Paul Morgan, for this round, he could select someone comparable to O’Malley with trial judge experience. Maryellen Noreika in DDel has been suggested. While Trump appointed her, she is a Democrat by party. But her scant judging experience—it won’t be 3 years until next month—is currently dwarfed by the decades she spent in private practice. Maybe Lucy Koh? It’d be like a consolation prize for missing out on a CA9 seat with Obama.

Speaking of Obama consolation prizes, Biden could try for Ed DuMont again. DuMont is buddy buddy with Kamala Harris too.

The male/female balance on the court is pretty good right now, so I don’t think Biden would feel too compelled in that respect.

-kd