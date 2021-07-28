Congratulations Judge O’Malley

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In my mind, Judge O’Malley is still a newcomer to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, but the official records show that she joined back in 2010 as President Obama’s first nominee.  Prior to joining the Federal Circuit, Judge O’Malley had already been a Federal Judge (N.D. Ohio) for 16 years.  Her experience as a trial court judge has added significant depth and nuance to the appellate court over the past decade and in here 200+ opinions and orders.  Above all, she is  respected across the bar as a tough but impartial jurist.

I’m writing about Judge O’Malley because she has announced her plans to retire on March 11, 2022. These future-retirement announcements are designed to provide President Biden time to name a successor.  Barring other changes, this will be Biden’s second nominee following Judge Cunningham’s recent Senate confirmation.

Congratulations to Judge O’Malley on an amazing career!

Hide comments

7 thoughts on “Congratulations Judge O’Malley

  1. 4

    Wow, she’s only 64, although she’ll be 65 by the time she retires next year. She started fairly young on the federal bench—she was just shy of 38 at the time (if my math checks out). But ~28 years all told is quite a solid career doing Art. III work.

    She probably has another 20 years at least in which to do something else now, if she wants.

    Biden’s already picked someone who cut her teeth in BigLaw. As noted by Paul Morgan, for this round, he could select someone comparable to O’Malley with trial judge experience. Maryellen Noreika in DDel has been suggested. While Trump appointed her, she is a Democrat by party. But her scant judging experience—it won’t be 3 years until next month—is currently dwarfed by the decades she spent in private practice. Maybe Lucy Koh? It’d be like a consolation prize for missing out on a CA9 seat with Obama.

    Speaking of Obama consolation prizes, Biden could try for Ed DuMont again. DuMont is buddy buddy with Kamala Harris too.

    The male/female balance on the court is pretty good right now, so I don’t think Biden would feel too compelled in that respect.

    -kd

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Koh would be an abysmal pick.

      Reply Report
  2. 3

    So I wonder which category (I am not even sure of the categories) will get the nomination to fulfill Biden’s quota system (“Equity!”).

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Non-binary has zero representation….

      Reply Report
  3. 2

    It would indeed seem desirable to have another such Fed. Cir. judge with such extensive jury trial experience. My impression is that this is far more common on other federal circuit courts than it has been on the Fed. Cir.? [Even though some Fed. Cir. judges have desirably volunteered to serve as district court judges on some cases to get some of that experience.]

    Reply Report
  4. 1

    With Cunningham (still a question mark as far as supporting strong patent system) being added, O’Malley being subtracted…and Newman inevitably being subtracted soon (she is 94)…patent owners are taking it on the chin recently.

    While I support O’Malley’s personal decision…this is a sad day for the US patent system imo.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      +1

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture