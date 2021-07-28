Congratulations Judge O’Malley

by Dennis Crouch
In my mind, Judge O’Malley is still a newcomer to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, but the official records show that she joined back in 2010 as President Obama’s first nominee. Prior to joining the Federal Circuit, Judge O’Malley had already been a Federal Judge (N.D. Ohio) for 16 years. Her experience as a trial court judge has added significant depth and nuance to the appellate court over the past decade and in here 200+ opinions and orders. Above all, she is respected across the bar as a tough but impartial jurist.
I’m writing about Judge O’Malley because she has announced her plans to retire on March 11, 2022. These future-retirement announcements are designed to provide President Biden time to name a successor. Barring other changes, this will be Biden’s second nominee following Judge Cunningham’s recent Senate confirmation.
Congratulations to Judge O’Malley on an amazing career!