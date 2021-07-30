Trademark on Product Design: Are these biscuit sticks functional

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

A potentially important product design trademark case is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court involving those chocolate covered bready-sticks. Ezaki Glico Kabushiki Kaisha v. Lotte International America Corp., Docket No. 20-1817 (Supreme Court 2021). 

Glico’s Pocky product has been sold since 1966 and are apparently popular. Lotte’s Pepero’s are a knock-off version. Glico sued for trademark infringement, asserting Glico’s trademark rights in the product design of chocolate-covered elongated rod biscuits. Glico registered this particular mark back in 1989. Reg. No. 1,527,208.

The lawsuit ended fairly quickly. The district court found that the design is functional and therefore not protectable by trademark.  On appeal, the 3rd Circuit affirmed.

If you have eaten one of these, then you know a bit about the shape functionality:

  1. Biscuit end can be handled without getting chocolate on your hands;
  2. Rod design allows for close-packing in a compact box suitable for sharing;
  3. Rod design allows for eating “one bite at a time … without opening your mouth
    wide.”

According to the third circuit, these aspects were utilitarian and therefore functional as a matter of law.

In its petition, Glico presents the following questions:

The Lanham Act protects trade dress from unlawful copying. Trade dress includes a product’s design, such as the red wax seal on a bottle of Maker’s Mark, the shape of the Chanel No. 5 perfume bottle, and the configuration of the Pepperidge Farm Milano cookie. To qualify for trade dress protection, a product’s design cannot be “functional,” among other requirements. At issue in this case is the test for “functionality” in trade dress law and the role of alternative product designs in creating a dispute of fact that prevents summary judgment. This petition presents two questions:

1. Whether trade dress is “functional” if it is “essential to the use or purpose of the article” or “affects the cost or quality of the article,” as this Court and nine circuit courts have held, or if it is merely “useful” and “nothing more,” as the Third Circuit held below.

2. Whether the presence of alternative designs serving the same use or purpose creates a question of fact with respect to functionality, where the product’s design does not affect cost or quality and is not claimed in a utility patent.

[Petition].  AIPLA, IPO, and INTA have all filed briefs supporting certiorari.  Their argument is that the Third Circuit used an unduly expansive definition of “functional” that is contrary to the precedent of the Supreme Court and every other circuit court of appeals.

The briefs include lots of pictures of chocolate covered cookies (biscuits).

= = = =

Glico also holds a patent titled “Stick-shaped snack and method for producing the same.”  U.S. Patent No. 8,778,428.  The US patent claims a particular method of making these tasty snacks as well as “A stick-shaped snack made by the [claimed] method.” (product-by-process claim) The district court found the patent relevant to showing functionality. On appeal though, the Third Circuit disagreed since the patent focused on a particular method of manufacture rather than novel features of the product itself.  There is also a Japanese Utility Model patent but did not feature in the litigation.

Trademark on Product Design: Are these biscuit sticks functional

  1. 6

    Come on. Those sticks are functional. It would be like you were the first to come up with a popsicle stick and tried to claim it was trade dress.

    No cert. Functional.

    1. 6.1

      No soup for you.

  2. 5

    Hope they do not have the same problem as the Spangler Candy Co. TM suit in N.D.IL more than 50 years ago. Someone took or ate all the candy exhibits in the Court’s exhibits storage room right after the trial.

  3. 4

    will be overruled.

  4. 3

    I’ve had Pocky before. They are out of Japan and exceptionally popular there.

    To the extent you can trademark the shape of a product, there is ALWAYS an argument to make that certain features are “functional.”

    The first two could be accomplished with a rectangular shaped biscuit (think the Keebler Grahams in the photo above) that is only partially covered with chocolate. Consequently, the rod shape isn’t necessary to accomplish these functions. The last point is a bit of a stretch — “without opening your mouth wide”? Do you think that rationale is going to speak to a judge?

    If product shape is capable of receiving a trademark, then I don’t see anything particular onerous about this shape.

    1. 3.1

      I don’t disagree, but will note that these three reasons were the ones given by the judges.

  5. 2

    Hmm, no honorable mention of the classic M&M (candy shell expressly made for its functional aspect of allowing a non-melting hand-held candy snack)…?

  6. 1

    Only an attorney desperate for work could possibly support the ridiculous petition here. “I’m entitled to a trademark on my partially chocolate – covered snack stick! It’s not fair to make me compete with other makers of chocolate covered sticks!!”

    Sure, buddy.

