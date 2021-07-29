Patents and Drug Availability

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Amarin Pharma, Inc. v. Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Docket No. 21-02024 (Fed. Cir. 2021) is up on appeal again.  The district court found Amarin’s asserted patent claims obvious and the Federal Circuit affirmed that holding in a R.36 affirmance without opinion.

Following the Federal Circuit’s decision, an ad-hoc group of doctors, patients, and Amarin stock holders (collectively known as EPA Drug Initiative II) moved to intervene in the lawsuit and asked the court to vacate its judgment based upon “multiple fatal statistical errors in analyzing and interpreting the prior art.”  The group argues that

The invalidation of Amarin’s patents could potentially cost hundreds of thousands of American lives, as Amarin has been deprived of  the incentive to promote Vascepa in the U.S., and Defendants can neither sell generic Vascepa to a large segment of the patient population, nor promote generic Vascepa, as those activities would violate Amarin’s other patents.

[EPADI Motino to Intervene] [EPADI Motino to Vacate].  The district court denied the motions and those issues are now on appeal before the PTAB.  I expect EPADI to lose its appeal, but it raises an ongoing interesting question about the role of patents in the availability and pricing of drugs and biologics.  The intervenors are calling for patent rights in order to better ensure that the drug is available.

One reason that I expect EPADI to lose is that it had requested permission to file an amicus brief in the original appeal as had the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). The Federal Circuit denied EPADI’s request but permitted BIO’s.

= = = =

One idea here goes back to the deals of Edmund Kitch with his prospect theory of patenting as a special form of the tragedy-of-the-commons. Edmund Kitch, “The Nature and Function of the Patent System,” Journal of Law and Economics, 1977, 20, pp. 265.

  1. 3

    It would be interesting to know how many people in EPADI that Amarin Pharma has directly or indirectly paid.

    Reply
    1. 3.1

      I think page 5, line 17 of the MtI mostly clears it up: “EPADI II is comprised largely of Amarin retail shareholders.”

      Reply
  2. 2

    This made not sense until I also read “As detailed in Intervenor EPADI II’s companion Motion to Vacate Judgment pursuant to Rule 60, EPADI II contends that the Judgment should be vacated on grounds of mistake, fraud, misrepresentation, unclean hands, inequitable conduct, and fraud on the Court.” [Since solid evidence of such extreme misconduct is normally the only way to get a decided case very rarely re-opened. Mere belated assertions of factual errors doesn’t cut it.]
    One reopened patent case example I remember a talk on was a patent suit lost by defendant’s submitted alleged prior art commercial product, a bus windshield wiper. After-trial microscopic analysis of that windshield wiper trial exhibit proved it was completely hand-made.

    Reply
  3. 1

    The intervenor’s position is logically flawed (in a goose and gander manner); also, it appears to confuse a patent with some affirmative action right (as opposed to being a negative right).

    Reply

