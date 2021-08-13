AIPLA Quarterly Journal Editorial Board

AIPLA QJ has been publishing intellectual property related articles since the 1980s. Unlike ordinary law reviews, the Journal’s editorial Board consists of intellectual property experts who are able to provide a peer review of submitted articles. The Board is typically a mix of IP professionals and academics. The journal is also staffed by a team of JD students from GWU Law School who also participate in selection and have a major role in the editing, vetting, and publication process.

The Journal is now seeking new members of the Board. Apply by August 31, 2021: Apply Here.