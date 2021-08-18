See you Soon: Aug 19 Symposium and Publication Opportunities

Event: I am looking forward to presenting a new project at the annual BYU Copyright Symposium on Thursday, August 19, 2021. The event is online and free, but you must register first. My co-author and co-presenter is Dr. Homayoon Rafatijo who has been a Chemistry professor and also finishing his JD this semester. Our paper criticizes the Supreme Court’s sovereign immunity decision in Allen v. Cooper (2020), looking primarily at constitutional history issues. [Symposium Home] [Schedule]. I believe that folks who register have access to the paper. We’ll distribute more publicly after incorporating some feedback from the event.

Publication Opportunity: I have been newly appointed as the advisor for Mizzou Law’s business law journal: the Business, Entrepreneurship & Tax Review (BETR). I have an essay coming out in the next issue on the topic of inventorship attribution and reattribution. The staff is looking for one more outside article this Fall. They prefer shorter articles (~20 pages) written and footnoted in law review style. Submit here: mulawbetr@missouri.edu.

Publication Opportunity: Homayoon is lead articles editor for the Journal of Dispute Resolution (JDR) and they are also looking for an additional article for the fall. With a grant from the NAA, the journal is also awarding prize money ($3k; $1k) for the best professional/student articles relating to labor and employment dispute resolution. Lots of work is going on in this area involving non-compete, confidentiality, and IP transfer agreements within and between firms. Submit here: jdr@missouri.edu.

– Dennis