Cool upcoming event in Salt Lake City. See you there in a few weeks! Sept 24-25, 2021.
5 thoughts on “Elevate your Patent Prosecution”
-
3
Would it be hard for them to have had some diversity here? This is a real shame to see that, in 2021, they have a few token white females, and no minorities.
-
3.1
Yay “intersectionality”3.2
“ Would it be hard for them to have had some diversity here?”
You’ve got Ron Katznelson representing the lizard species. What more do you want?
Seriously, though, that is some pasty stuff from 1980. But this is the patent bar we’re talking about. Salt Lake City! The drinking is good there as long as you don’t have more than one MoMo in your group.2
Re: “1.4. Dan Tanner (Tanner IP PLLC): The Ethics of Educating Clients about Patent Vulnerabilities – a Litigator’s Perspective.” That sounds interesting – curious how that will tie into the course subject of patent application prosecution?1
Would it be inappropriate to refer to John White as “patent daddy?”
Leave a Reply
-
-