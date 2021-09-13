A Million Inventions Lost: Abandoned Provisional Applications

by Dennis Crouch

US provisional patent applications continue to be popular, with about 170,000 filed each year since 2013.  After filing a provisional, the applicant then has one-year to move the case to a non-provisional or PCT application, and eventually toward patent issuance.

If the applicant does not follow-up with these next steps, the provisional application is abandoned, and the file kept secret. About 40% are abandoned — and that adds up to 1.4 million application files lost to the public.  As you might expect, the abandonment rate depends upon the type of applicant:

  • Micro Entity: 78% Abandonment Rate
  • Small Entity: 44% Abandonment Rate
  • Large Entity: 25% Abandonment Rate

There is a good amount of talk about patent grant rate — what percentage of patent applications eventually end up as issued patents. In general though, I have never seen any grant rate calculation take these abandonment numbers into account.

I was considering calling for a new publication regime; Something along the lines of amending Section 122 with a statement to the effect that Any application that has not already been made publicly available 5-years after its effective filing date will be published by the USPTO.  My problem with an immediate call for publication here is that we cannot really tell whether these abandoned applications include any of the shoulders-of-giants that future innovation might stand upon.  Does a public interest in this unknown information outweigh the private benefit that the patent applicants receive by secrets kept.  Although these applications are all secret, the USPTO does have the power to conduct a study on the files to begin to help us understand their value. We’ll see if I can push the agency in that direction.

26 thoughts on “A Million Inventions Lost: Abandoned Provisional Applications

  1. 13

    Based on my experience, provisional applications become abandoned (and, just to be clear, by “abandoned” I interpret that to mean the provisional application expired after one year without a non-provisional application having been filed claiming the benefit of the provisional application’s filing date) for so many reasons that there is no simple explanation.
    Inventors have allowed a provisional to expire without filing a non-provisional because they could not afford to file the non-provisional prior to the anniversary of the provisional application’s filing date. However, not having the money did not stop them from having enough to re-file the provisional! Do the statistics take into account that large numbers of the abandoned provisional applications could simply have been re-filed?
    Inventors have allowed a provisional to expire because it was absolutely worthless in terms of disclosure because they tried to do it pro se either by themselves or got taken in by a business that exploits wannabe inventors.
    Inventors have allowed a provisional to expire simply because other things were going on in their lives. They have the money but not the inclination to deal with filing a non-provisional. If you are taking care of a dying parent or sick child, filing a non-provisional application falls to the bottom of the list of things to do.
    The list goes on.

  2. 12

    “I was considering calling for a new publication regime; any application that has not already been made publicly available 5-years after its effective filing date will be published by the USPTO.”

    This is a terrible idea for a variety of reasons.

    Applicants file provisional applications in order to preserve the option to convert at a later date. That decision is: “Do I want to pursue patent protection, or do I want to keep the invention as a trade secret?”

    This suggestion changes that calculus to: “Do I want to pursue patent protection, or do I want to keep the invention as a trade secret until the PTO publishes my provisional in four years?”

    This change would force inventors to commit to losing trade secret protection at the time of filing the provisional – and irrespective of the outcome of the patent process. That’s a very heavy decision, especially within the last-minute circumstances in which many provisionals are filed in a world that is (1) first-to-file and (2) subject to the EPO zero-day grace period, where inventions are irrevocably abandoned if an application is not filed before public disclosure.

    Two additional questions about this proposal:

    (1) Is this suggestion intended to be retroactive? Seems so, from the tone of the post. This would be grotesquely unfair to applicants of the past who deliberately chose not to convert in order to rely on trade-secret protection under the guarantee of nonpublication!

    (2) Is it deliberate that this proposal does not mention nonpublication requests? Because it appears that applications with nonpublication requests that are converted and then abandoned, or that remain stuck in extended prosecution (possibly due to an appeal, in view of the persistent years-long PTAB backlog), would be published at the five-year mark. Again, it would be grotesquely unfair to revoke – retroactively – the protection guaranteed by nonpublication requests.

    1. 12.1

      I hear you.

      To me as well, this simply smacked of an UNTHINKING view that ‘of course, the public should get all of this’ — which is doubly surprising as it comes from a patent law professor.

      1. 12.1.1

        Public disclosure is the tradeoff for getting an ISSUED patent, not merely filing an application. We don’t promote the arts and sciences by asking people to fork over ideas for a shot at getting a patent. If the USPTO was a fair organization that didn’t have art units where examiners have single digit allowance rates, while others in the same art unit are nearly rubber stamps, maybe some people would trust more. Or maybe get rid of examination processes where allowanced are pulled by phantom “review panels” (which I just encountered last month).

        1. 12.1.1.1

          Plus One

          Billion.

  3. 11

    A number of inventors are allowing their provisional filing date to lapse so they can hold their invention as a secret as we work to restore integrity to the U.S. patent grant.

    1. 11.1

      …staged (and repeated0 placeholders….? (while hoping for SOME sign of emerging sanity?)

  4. 10

    Frankly, I do not see what is so surprising about these stats. They look to me about right. Bear in mind that most PCT applications filed at the China Patent Office get published as a WO but then go no further forward. They have served their (defensive) purpose by then. Similarly, filing a provisional fulfils Ground Rule No. 1 in any First to File jurisdiction “Tell the Patent Office before you tell anybody else”. Hardly a surprise 8is it) that when you “Tell somebody else” you fuind out that going forward with the patent application will be i) a waste of money and ii) tell the public what is commercially better kept under wraps.

    Unlike so many stats, these ones suggest to me that the patent system is working as it should be working.

    The answer to the Dennis question is a clear NO. If Applicant wants the content of its pro published, it has no difficulty in achieving that objective. Most of the time a pro is not pursued, however, there would be in its publication by the PTO no benefit to the public but there would be harm done to i) the Applicant and ii) the confidence the public has in the patent system.

    1. 10.1

      Unlike so many stats, these ones suggest to me that the patent system is working as it should be working.

      Nothing like a comment from MaxDrei to make wonder just how he is botching this topic…

      As it is, when even someone from a Foreign Sovereign whose Quid Pro Quo is not as beneficial as the US Sovereign’s Quid Pro Quo (that is, here, we do NOT trade the Quo of an application for a mere chance at being examined), can see the natural benefit of a beginning process in confidence, one has to wonder how in the world are the new US attorneys overcoming the drek that they are being exposed to in law schools…

  5. 9

    It is possible that a great number of those abandoned provisional applications lack novelty or nonobviousness and would not be of much value to the public. Once a provisional applicant performs a novelty search, many of them may find that their supposed ‘inventions’ are not really patentable or find that the available scope of patent protection is very narrow and therefore not worth pursuing any further. The filing of a provisional application allows them to lock in a priority date without much expense and then take the time to fully explore their options.

    1. 9.1

      While I certainly see your point, the view of provisional filing as something “quick and dirty” IS something that I seem to perpetually be educating inventors about.

      ANY “lock in priority date” is ONLY as good as the material being submitted rising to a level that would support a true non-provisional. The idea that one CAN skimp on expenses because “it is only a provisional” is a dangerous idea. Skimp too much and you basically have thrown away even the small(er) amount of that provisional.

      1. 9.1.1

        I agree that great care is always needed in advance of filing a provisional application. One doesn’t simply file whatever an inventor provides without reviewing to check for an enabling description. The priority benefit under 35 U.S.C. 119(e) is only available “for an invention disclosed in the manner provided by section 112(a) (other than the requirement to disclose the best mode)” in the provisional application.

        But there is a difference between ‘without much expense’ and ‘quick and dirty’. The latter is clearly careless and even malpractice. A review of the subject matter content of a potential provisional application filing for legal sufficiency is always necessary. Areas of incompleteness in the disclosure may need to be supplemented before filing. That does not negative the value of provisional applications as a way to preserve rights to priority while options are being explored.

        Claims don’t need to be drafted. Drawings don’t need to be formalized or even separated from the textual matter. The arrangement of the technical content can somewhat disorganized, as long as it isn’t totally confusing. The basic formatting requirement is simply one of legibility.

        1. 9.1.1.1

          At least two of our clients does their own provisional filings (these are not small clients).

          Actually checking (as you note) is most assuredly NOT done.

          I will also disagree (although I do hold that this is an item that different views may well exist) on the drafting or not of claims. While certainly provisionals have no claim requirements, I have found that not bothering with claims almost guarantees that the provisionals are more sloppy than what I consider to be a quality job. Part of the art of drafting (and drafting for quality) has always been the “cross-check” and interactions between the major elements (of a non-provisional) in that the claims, the figures AND the specification are woven together. Sure, informal drawings are low hanging fruit, but merely aiming ‘for legibility’ is — to me — an invitation for disaster.

  6. 8

    It’s likely that the vast majority are from Universities. They file provisional applications based on the professors telling them that a publication is happening tomorrow. No time to do a patentability evaluation – file a coversheet provisional application. Thereafter, its determined that the paper is about a law of nature or some other reason that makes the disclosure of the provisional application unpatentable and/or anything patentable would be so narrow in claim scope that its not worth paying for the cost of preparing a fully drafted application.

    1. 8.1

      Good point about universities rush filing mere copies of technical publications as crude provisionals and then abandoning them. Many universities apparently qualify for the [heavily financially subsidized by all other applicants] very cheap PTO fees for “Micro Entity” status as an “institution of higher education” under section 101(a) of the Higher Education Act of 1965 if they are non-profit and not foreign, no matter how huge they are. So universities must comprise as substantial percentage of those nearly 80% provisional abandonments by “Micro Entities.”

      Reply Report
        good points both of you

  7. 7

    “There is a good amount of talk about patent grant rate — what percentage of patent applications eventually end up as issued patents.”

    I don’t remember many such conversations here. And I’m not even sure what there is to be said. Do you guys really want the grant rant to go up from the current 70-80%? How will it look if the Office is granting 99% of applications? That seems like the sort of thing that could raise public ire.

  8. 6

    Our consumer awareness campaign is taking effect. Inventors are learning that U.S. patents are fraudulent and that the USPTO will take them back if they ever attempt to use them. Inventors are crazy but not stµpid.

  9. 5

    I think publishing provisionals would be a terrible idea. In some cases an inventor (or a company) is trying to decide between a patent and maintaining a trade secret. Nonpublication gives them time to do that while assessing the value that both options present. Publication after five years would effectively kill that.

    1. 5.1

      The choice between obtaining a patent and maintaining a trade secret has several risks. One not always considered is whether or not one can wait said five years to still apply for a patent on an invention commercially used for said five years to make commercially sold products. That entirely depends on a judicially untested argument that the AIA overruled the long-standing J. Learned Hand Metalizing Engineering equitable estoppel doctrine and its adoption by the Fed. Cir. [An argument made by the same folks that had also argued that the AIA had eliminated secret sales from the 102 “on sale” bar and 103 prior art until that was rejected by the Sup. Ct.]

      1. 5.1.1

        that had also argued that the AIA had eliminated secret sales from the 102 “on sale” bar and 103 prior art until that was rejected by the Sup. Ct.]

        One HUGE “missing context” tag for that disinformation…

  10. 4

    Re: “Although these [abandoned provisional] applications are all secret, the USPTO does have the power to conduct a study on the files to begin to help us understand their value. ”
    ? How could they do so anyway, since “value” depends on UMCs, marketing, licensing, and infringement evaluations, not just prior art?

  11. 3

    The nearly 80% abandonment rate of provisional applications by micro inventors corresponds to the experiences with individual inventors of the only patent attorney I know who had many such clients. [Some large firms will not even represent individual inventors any more.] Presumably many such inventors decided after one year that there was not enough licensing interest in their idea to justify a regular application, or found prior art?
    Note that publishing provisional applications that were not priority-claimed in a regular application would create a large body of additional prior art that could preclude patenting by some later independent inventors who were actually attempting to bring the invention to the benefit of the public.

  12. 2

    In general though, I have never seen any grant rate calculation take these abandonment numbers into account.

    Nor should it.

    C’mon man — you teach patent law, here’s a great chance for you to provide a lesson why.

  13. 1

    Would publishing provisional applications deter filing them in the first place and, in the end, hurt innovation?

    If your proposed system with implemented (where provisional applications are published after 5 years), it would be wise to include an optional and nominal fee that the applicant could pay to avoid such a publication.

    1. 1.1

