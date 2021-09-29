Restoring the America Invents Act

If the problem is that the USPTO is issuing too many patents of “poor quality” is not the proper (and obvious) response to take measures that will be effective to help the USPTO to examine patent applications more rigorously?

Is that so difficult to do? I mean, the EPO seems currently to be making a very effective stab at it, despite the task the EPC imposes on it, namely to “grant patents”. If the EPO can do it, why can’t the Congress take whatever steps are needed, to enable the USPTO to do it just as well as the world’s other Leading Patent Offices?

Is it perhaps because of a “due process” mindset unique to the USA, that a government body is exceeding its remit, when it refuses an application for patent rights for which an applicant has paid serious money, a mindset that only a court is competent to say no to a citizen, a mindset reminiscent of English thinking prior to the 1970’s which was that a patent applicant deserves their “day in court”. In those days, for that reason, the UK patent statute forbade the UK Patent Office from any pre-issue examination of obviuousness whatsoever?

Only asking.