Modified Opinion for Hyatt on Purposeful Submarining

Hyatt v. Hirshfeld, 9 F.4th 1372, 1374 (Fed. Cir. 2021), opinion modified and superseded on reh’g, 2020-2321, 2021 WL 4737737 (Fed. Cir. Oct. 12, 2021) [New Opinion]

Earlier this month, the Federal Circuit released a revised opinion in the most recent edition of Hyatt v. Hirshfeld.  The opinion originally released in August 2021 denied the USPTO’s petition to recoup expert witness fees under the “all the expenses” provision of 35 U.S.C. 145.  The original opinion called out Hyatt for “efforts to submarine his patent applications and receive lengthy patent terms.”  Following that decision, Hyatt petitioned for rehearing, asking for removal of that language from the opinion.  The PTO did not file a brief in opposition and the court released a modified opinion with the language removed.  The redline below shows the change:

In the briefing, Hyatt explained that the statement was incorrect, unnecessary, unsupported, and prejudicial to his position on remand.  The petition is a very good example of how to seek targeted relief from a panel for a narrow, but potentially important issue. [HyattRehearingPetition]

5 thoughts on “Modified Opinion for Hyatt on Purposeful Submarining

  1. 3

    I am not a fan of Gil Hyatt by any means, but he was correct to ask for and get a retraction of that biased statement that has no basis in fact from the opinion.

  2. 2

    Hooray for Hyatt! What tenacity.

  3. 1

    Wow. What a nasty thing to put into an opinion. Just illustrates how bad the judges that Obama appointed are. They have no interest in applying laws and being objective and fair. Just a group of nasty biased foul humans that have no business sitting on the bench. They should be out sweeping the streets or cleaning the bathrooms. Just a foul group of people.

    1. 1.1

      Certainly this was evidence of bias and the court should not only have stricken it, but apologized.

    2. 1.2

      Some people don’t like the truth in an opinion.

