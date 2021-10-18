Pending patent legislation: 

  1. 3

    With 2022 now just around the corner, and given that the off-the-eligibility-rails CAFC continues to trash ever-more fields of innovation, where’s the bill that America most needs?:

    The Innovation Restoration Act (IRA)

  2. 2

    A useful list of pending patent litigation.
    Could someone please explain what is the actual extent of more than 20 patents being asserted on the same drug that is being addressed in HR 2883? I.e., is this really going to have a significant impact on said “Affordable Prescriptions”?
    S.2891 – “Restoring the America Invents Act.” [“Substantial changes to the IPR system to favor the patent challenger.”] has been discussed recently on other blogs. At least one part of it – removing PTAB Fintiv-type discretionary IPR denials based on unrealistic projected trial dates – seems to have political influencer support breadth. Even though it could be easily fixed by the new PTO Director herself with no rule or statutory changes.

    1. 2.1

      [I]s… HR 2883… really going to have a significant impact on said “Affordable Prescriptions”?

      No. Any time you find yourself trying to move the needle on drug prices by fiddling with patent law, you are setting yourself up for disappointment. The U.S. patent law is basically the same as the Canadian patent law, or the British patent law, etc., which should tell you that the real driver of the cost difference between ourselves and the Canadians or the British is not patent law.

      The salient differences are (1) FDA law and (2) tax law (although not necessarily in that order). Trying to solve this problem by reforming patent law is like the proverbial drunk looking for his keys under the lamppost because that is where the light is better.

  3. 1

    1984 holds no candle to 2021 (apparently).

