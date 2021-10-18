Pending patent legislation: 

by Dennis Crouch
- S.2891 – Restoring the America Invents Act. Substantial changes to the IPR system to favor the patent challenger. (Sponsored by Sen. Cornyn, R-TX; Sen. Crapo, R-ID; and Sen. Leahy, D-VT).
- S.2774 – Pride in Patent Ownership Act. Creating additional incentives to timely record patent ownership interests. (Sponsored by Sen. Leahy, D-VT and Sen. Tillis, R-NC).
- H.R.3664 – Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation Act (SMART) Act. Design patent cannot be enforced to restrict repair of a motor vehicle. (Rep. Issa R-CA; Rep Joyce, R-OH; Rep. Perry R-PA; Rep. Lofgren D-CA; Rep Cohen D-TN; Rep Jackson Lee, D-TX)
- S.2773 – Unleashing American Innovators Act of 2021. Adding satellite and outreach offices to the USPTO. (Sponsored by Sen. Leahy, D-VT and Sen. Tillis, R-NC).
- H.R.2884 – Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Through Improvements to Patent Litigation Act. This would limit patentees to asserting only 20 patents in a BPCIA action. (Sponsored by Hank Johnson, D-GA).
- H.R.2891 – Preserve Access to Affordable Generics and Biosimilars Act. Authorizes FTC to pursue actions against brand/generic settlements that involve the branded-patentee providing “anything of value” to the generic in order to end the patent challenge.