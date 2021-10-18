Pending patent legislation: 

[I]s… HR 2883… really going to have a significant impact on said “Affordable Prescriptions”?

No. Any time you find yourself trying to move the needle on drug prices by fiddling with patent law, you are setting yourself up for disappointment. The U.S. patent law is basically the same as the Canadian patent law, or the British patent law, etc., which should tell you that the real driver of the cost difference between ourselves and the Canadians or the British is not patent law.

The salient differences are (1) FDA law and (2) tax law (although not necessarily in that order). Trying to solve this problem by reforming patent law is like the proverbial drunk looking for his keys under the lamppost because that is where the light is better.