CardioNet’s Signal Transform Invention is Ineligible

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

CardioNet v. InfoBionic (Fed. Cir. 2021)

CardioNet lost at the district court with a summary judgment of non-infringement. On appeal, the Federal Circuit has shifted its judgment–now finding the heart monitor claims ineligible under Section 101.  U.S. Patent Number 7,941,207.

The patent covers a heart monitor that includes a “T wave filter” that helps make sure the signal processor does not confuse the T-wave with the R-wave.

Asserted claim 20 is directed to a “cardiac monitoring apparatus” with the T wave filter.   In particular, the claim requires four elements:

  • a communications interface;
  • a real-time heart beat detector;
  • a frequency domain T wave filter; and
  • a selector that activates the T wave filter.

The claim also has a resulting wherein clause: “wherein the activated frequency domain T wave filter preprocesses a cardiac signal provided to the real-time heart beat detector.”

The district court found an abstract idea of “filtering raw cardiogram data to optimize its output;” but concluded that the claim also included a curative “something more” and so survived under Alice step two. In particular, the district court found that the claim was “tied to a machine” and therefore satisfied “the machine-or-transformation test.” On appeal, the Federal Circuit found this to be the wrong test.

The Federal Circuit agreed that the claims are directed to an abstract idea.  In particular, the court effectively held that any computational signal transformation is an abstract idea:

At bottom, filtering the data requires only basic mathematical calculations, such as “decompos[ing] a T wave into its constituent frequencies and multipl[ying] them by a filter frequency response.” And such calculations, even if “[g]roundbreaking,” are still directed to an abstract idea.

Slip Op.   At step two, the Federal Circuit disagreed with the lower court and found that the claimed invention lacked any inventive concept beyond the excluded abstract idea.  On this point, the court noted the existence of prior art for attenuating the T-wave.  In other cases, the court has held that such a comparison with prior art is not relevant to the eligibility inquiry.

Machine or Transformation: In Bilski, the Supreme Court explained that the machine-or-transformation test was an important “clue” to patent eligibility.  However, the court there was clear that machine-or-transformation was not the test.

This Court’s precedents establish that the machine-or-transformation test is a useful and important clue, an investigative tool, for determining whether some claimed inventions are processes under §101. The machine-or-transformation test is not the sole test for deciding whether an invention is a patent-eligible “process.”

Bilski v. Kappos (2010).   In this case, the court found that the claim is “technically tied to a machine” but its focus is actually the abstract signal transformation. The court explained that merely “formulating a claim in the form of an apparatus” does not protect it from eligibility challenge.

To the extent that formulating a claim in the form of an apparatus insulates it from an ineligibility attack if it only recites conventional components for performing an abstract idea, the Supreme Court has closed that door, at least for now.

Slip Op.

This is the third CardioNet case before the Federal Circuit and so the trio offers a good set of comparisons.  Although all three relate to heart monitor patents, the patents and claims differ from one another.

CardioNet v. InfoBionic: Patenting a Diagnostic Tool

16 thoughts on “CardioNet’s Signal Transform Invention is Ineligible

  1. 7

    For reference – the court’s decision primarily focuses on claim 20:

    > 20. A cardiac monitoring apparatus comprising:

    > a communications interface;

    > a real-time heart beat detector;

    > a T wave filter frequency domain; and

    > a selector that activates the T wave filter frequency domain with respect to the real-time heart beat detector in response to a message,

    > wherein the activated T wave filter frequency domain preprocesses a cardiac signal provided to the real-time heart beat detector.

    …for which the court states: “Filtering the data requires only basic mathematical calculations… such calculations, even if groundbreaking, are still directed to an abstract idea.”

    The patent also includes other independent claims:

    > 1. A machine-implemented method comprising

    > identifying heart beats in a sensed cardiac signal;

    > activating a T wave filter frequency domain, used in said identifying heart beats, in response to a message from a monitoring station generated at least in part based upon discovery of a predetermined characteristic in the sensed cardiac signal; and

    > outputting information corresponding to the identified heart beats to a communications channel of a distributed cardiac activity monitoring system.

    > 11. A distributed cardiac activity monitoring system comprising:

    > a monitoring apparatus including a communications interface, a real-time QRS detector, a T wave filter frequency domain, and a selector that activates the T wave filter with respect to the real-time QRS detector in response to a message, wherein the activated T wave filter frequency domain preprocesses a cardiac signal provided to the real-time QRS detector; and

    > a monitoring station that communicatively couples with the monitoring apparatus via the communications interface and transmits the message to the monitoring apparatus to activate the T wave filter frequency domain based at least in part upon a predetermined criteria.

    …which the court summarily dismissed as being “directed to substantially similar subject matter as claim 20.”

    For comparison: – in In re Abele (CCPA, 1982), the following claim (independent claim 5 + dependent claim 6) was held to be patent-eligible:

    > A method of displaying data in a field comprising the steps of

    > calculating the difference between the local value of the data at a data point in the field and the average value of the data in a region of the field which surrounds said point for each point in said field, and

    > displaying the value of said difference as a signed gray scale at a point in a picture which corresponds to said data point,

    > wherein said data is X-ray attenuation data produced in a two dimensional field by a computed tomography scanner.

    Here’s the rationale from the court:

    > The algorithm, when properly viewed, is merely applied to the “attenuation data” to eliminate what would otherwise appear as artifacts upon display of the data in the manner claimed. The algorithm does not necessarily refine or limit the earlier steps of production and detection as would be required to achieve the status of patentable subject matter by the board’s narrow reading of Walter. What appellants have done is to discover an application of an algorithm to process steps which are themselves part of an overall process which is statutory. Hence, claim 6 cannot be construed as a mere procedure for solving a given mathematical problem. As was the case in Diehr and Johnson, both supra, the algorithm is but a part of the overall claimed process.

    > We are faced simply with an improved CAT-scan process comparable to the improved process for curing synthetic rubber in Diehr. The improvement in either case resides in the application of a mathematical formula within the context of a process which encompasses significantly more than the algorithm alone.

    It is difficult, to put it mildly, to square the rationale in these cases.

    1. 7.1

      “> a T wave filter frequency domain;”

      Just as an FYI, the above gibberish was modified in a certificate of correction, and now reads: “a frequency domain T wave filter.”

      1. 7.1.1

        As an FYI, your insertion of “gibberish” entirely misses the point that you are responding to.

        If you do not like Night Writer’s characterizations of you, you would do better than not merit those characterizations.

    2. 7.2

      Because there can be no rational application of the judicial exceptions without a definition of abstract other than “we know it when we see it”

      But there CAN be such an application: Utility reached with no human mind, no abstraction.

      Requires a human mind to reach the utility? Absolutely abstract.

      1. 7.2.1

        S I G H

        At its core, ALL utility is necessarily countenance by the human mind.

        If the utility is NOT something so appreciated, then you LACK meeting the utility requirement.

        Think: traffic light.

    3. 7.3

      It is difficult, to put it mildly, to square the rationale in these cases.

      +1

  2. 6

    The opinion appears to actually reference patent number 7,099,715.

  3. 5

    . . . and the innovation carnage continues . . .

  4. 4

    Was this en banc?

    If not, we have just another instance of the Gordian Knot (as there are precedential opinions dictating a different result.

  5. 3

    The following patent owner admission from this CardioNet v. InfoBionic decision should be noted:
    “..during oral argument, CardioNet admitted that “T wave filters, as a general proposition, existed” prior to the patent..”
    [Also, one step of the subject process seems to be required to be done by a human expert, not a machine?]
    [Otherwise, other parts of this decision might look like a far better cert candidate re 101 “abstraction” exceptions than American Axle?]

    1. 3.1

      >“..during oral argument, CardioNet admitted that “T wave filters, as a general proposition, existed” prior to the patent..”

      Check. No preemption of a fundamental principle/truth, building block of human ingenuity, or basic tool of scientific and technological work.

  6. 2

    This reminds me of that 1994 paper reporting how the author had invented an algorithm for determining the area under a glucose tolerance curve by breaking up that area into rectangles.

    So is this sophomore or junior level signal processing?

    1. 2.1

      Right. A lot of stuff that gets killed on §101 surely deserves to die on §103 grounds (but usually not on §101 grounds). If the IPR system had come online a decade earlier, Alice would likely never have happened.

  7. 1

    Is it a method? Yes

    Is the useful result of the method comprised solely of information? Yes

    Is the utility of the information result realized within a human mind? No

    This method should be eligible.

    I’ll assume the usual drivel: no, all utility is not the same. No this is not the MoT restated, because non-human use may not implicate machines- for example, a domestic animal could usefully consume information. Yes this comports with legal “terrain” since the legal terrain of eligibility is already quicksand.

    1. 1.1

      Corrected:

      “This IS the usual drivel.”

    2. 1.2

      One does not “comport” with quicksand.

      Recognizing the problem OF quicksand is a necessary predicate to fixing the problem of quicksand.

