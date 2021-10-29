Patent Patent Patent

I was testing out westlaw's "atleast#" search function and ended up with this chart on how often the Federal Circuit uses the term "patent" in its patent-focused decisions. pic.twitter.com/M6RuVk2fZJ
For these numbers, I aggregated all opinions filed with each decision. The leading decision appears to be Aqua Products, Inc. v. Matal, 872 F.3d 1290 (Fed. Cir. 2017) with several hundred “patent” repeats across the four opinions in that en banc decision.