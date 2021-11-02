Venue Mandamus Petitions Continue to Flow to the Federal Circuit

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

We’ve been writing a lot about venue and mandamus petitions at the Federal Circuit.  The cases continue to flow to the court, and will continue so long as appellate panels continue to entertain them.

In October 2021, 10 new mandamus petitions were filed to the Federal Circuit in patent cases.

  • 22-100 In re: Overhead Door Corporation (E.D. Tex.) (proper but inconvenient forum);
  • 22-101 In re: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (W.D. Tex.) (proper but inconvenient forum);
  • 22-103 In re: Arista Networks, Inc. (W.D. Tex.) (proper but inconvenient forum);
  • 22-104 In re: Google LLC (W.D. Tex.)  (proper but inconvenient forum);
  • 22-105 In re: Amperex Technology Limited (D.N.J.) (proper but inconvenient forum);
  • 22-106 In re: Juniper Networks, Inc. (E.D. Tex.) (proper but inconvenient forum);
  • 22-107 In re: Medtronic, Inc. (W.D. Tex.) (arguing both improper venue and also inconvenient forum);
  • 22-108 In re: Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (W.D. Tex.) (improper venue; are dealerships a place of business for VW);
  • 22-109 In re: Hyundai Motor America (W.D. Tex.) (improper venue; are dealerships a place of business for Hyundai); and
  • 22-110 In re: Netflix, Inc. (E.D. Tex.) (arguing both improper venue and also inconvenient forum).

I’m quite skeptical of parties use of Section 1404 in patent litigation. All of the parties listed above are major nationwide companies that have successfully litigated in courts across the country.  The motivation behind “convenient forum” litigation is all about judge shopping.  Patentees want certain judges; defendants want different judges.  But, that motivation does not provide any legal basis for transfer of venue.  So, instead parties argue that the file server location in California and the lack of non-stop flights makes it too hard to litigate in Texas.  Truthfully, it is hard for me to believe that the Federal Circuit is so engaged with rescuing these folks from burdensome file transfers.

15 thoughts on “Venue Mandamus Petitions Continue to Flow to the Federal Circuit

  1. 7

    >and the lack of non-stop flights makes it too hard to litigate in Texas.

    OTOH, the inventor’s lawyer is probably located in Waco… and now has to take those same non-stop flights.

    Reply Report
    1. 7.1

      Re: “the inventor’s lawyer is probably located in Waco.”
      First, in few patent suits is the inventor even the patent owner, much less selecting the attorney for the patent owner or living in Waco. Even less likely is the selection as lead trial counsel [as opposed to mere local counsel] from a law firm in Waco TX.

      Reply Report
  2. 6

    The motivation behind “convenient forum” litigation is all about judge shopping. Patentees want certain judges; defendants want different judges.
    Bingo.

    Since the Federal Circuit has long been infringer-friendly, they have converted an extraordinary remedy of mandamus with a high review standard of abuse of discretion into a low standard of de novo review in order to ship these cases elsewhere.

    Truthfully, it is hard for me to believe that the Federal Circuit is so engaged with rescuing these folks from burdensome file transfers.
    It is only hard to believe if you are cognizant of the spate of anti-patentee/pro-infringer decisions that have emanated from the Federal Circuit over the course of at least the past decade.

    In the grand scheme of what goes on over a multi-year long litigation, a handful of flights to and from San Francisco (i.e., NDCal) and Waco (i.e., WDTex) is a very minor inconvenience — particularly to large, national companies. They’ll spend far more fighting the issue than the cost of the actual inconvenience being imposed.

    Reply Report
  3. 5

    Bravo Dennis. Judges should be applauded for trying cases, not chastised.

    Reply Report
  4. 4

    As noted in the prior recent blog on this subject, “the file server location in California” is neither the only, or anywhere near the most important, basis for any of the inconvenient-forum transfer requests that are actually being granted by the Fed. Cir. As also noted, the Waco TX judge-shopping seems largely based on an assumption of faster and more favorable final judgements for plaintiffs, which as yet lacks statistical confirmation.
    The above “22-108 In re: Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (W.D. Tex.) (improper venue; are dealerships a place of business for VW)” sounds of more general interest. Do independent car dealerships met the statutory test for car manufacturers of 1400(b) that “Any civil action for patent infringement may be brought in the judicial district where the defendant resides, or where the defendant has committed acts of infringement and has a regular and established place of business?” Is a car dealership distinguishable from other independent or franchised stores selling purchased infringing products?

    Reply Report
  5. 3

    Since all of the cases are coming from the WDTX and EDTX the Fed Cir must use Fifth Circuit Section 1404 law. It also has “public” factors such as the venue’s interest in the case. For example if a big tech company has 10,000 employees in California and only 50 in WDTX (and none of those 50 designed the accused products) then it would be a clear abuse of discretion to keep the case in the WDTX. The Fed Cir has to faithfully apply Fifth Circuit precedent. Even assuming that the Defendants’ *real* motivation is to get a different judge, that changes nothing in the facts or the proper legal analysis.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Agreed. Even if “[a]ll of the parties listed above are major nationwide companies that have successfully litigated in courts across the country,” that does not change the fact that most of Google’s/Netflix’s/Hulu’s/Etc.’s employees are in California, two time zones behind Texas. The Volkswagen factors rightly lead to the conclusion that these cases should be in CA, not TX—even if the defendant’s motivation for seeking transfer is something else.

      Reply Report
    2. 3.2

      Yes, albeit the number of employees in each forum is not logically relevant. Whereas, if in EDTX none of the employees designing the infringing product, or making marketing decisions, or otherwise having any relationship to the infringement suit, or being potential witnesses, IS clearly relevant.

      Reply Report
    3. 3.3

      It also has “public” factors such as the venue’s interest in the case. For example if a big tech company has 10,000 employees in California and only 50 in WDTX (and none of those 50 designed the accused products) then it would be a clear abuse of discretion to keep the case in the WDTX.
      The relative number of employees does not appear to be a “public” factor. My understand is that public interest factors are:
      (i) the administrative difficulties flowing from court congestion; (ii) the local interest in having localized controversies resolved at home; (iii) the interest in having a the trial of a diversity case in a forum that is familiar with the law that must govern the action; (iv) the avoidance of unnecessary problems in conflicts of law, or in application of foreign law; and (v) the unfairness of burdening citizens in an unrelated forum with jury duty.

      The Fed Cir has to faithfully apply Fifth Circuit precedent.
      Which requires substantial deference to the the decision of the district court — a deference only given lip service by the Federal Circuit.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.3.1

        [Fifth Circuit precedent] requires substantial deference to the the decision of the district court — a deference only given lip service by the Federal Circuit.

        In In re Volkswagen of Am., 223 Fed. Appx. 305 (5th Cir. 2007) a 3 judge panel of the CA5 denied a mandamus petition—per curiam—mainly on the ground that a convenience transfer was a matter of judicial discretion, not an absolute right, and hence was inappropriate for mandamus. The CA5 en banc then overturned that 3 judge panel in In re Volkswagen of Am., 545 F.3d 304, 307 (5th Cir. 2008) and directed the ED Tex. to transfer the case. In other words, it is not immediately clear to me that the CAFC’s review is any less deferential than the CA5 precedent should incline one to be.

        Reply Report
    4. 3.4

      As I recall (and I could be off on this), the Fifth Circuit actually has not definitely have had their say on this.

      The Fifth Circuit could pick up the matter and decide very much in favor for the CHOICE that the judges of Texas see to make.

      The Fed Circ. has been inserting THEIR view of things here.

      There may well be arguments as to the veracity of that view, but NO ONE should be mistaken as to what the Fed Circ. has been doing.

      Pretending that the Fed Circ. is hewing to the regional circuit only diminishes your credibility.

      Reply Report
  6. 2

    It’s not just about files, which would indeed be trivial.

    It’s also about transporting people. Many judges give you a trial window and schedule 2-3 cases to go at the same time, assuming most of them will settle. So you need to get all your personnel and hotels and logistics ready to go on a particular day and then maybe you’ll go, maybe you won’t. This is an especially hard sell if you can’t compel witnesses because they don’t live in the jurisdiction.

    There are real convenience factors at play here.

    Reply Report
  7. 1

    “The motivation behind “convenient forum” litigation is all about judge shopping.”

    Yup.

    How long before the CAFC tires of being the referee?

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      In many cases, it’s also about taking the threat of an injunction off the table i.e., if you can defer final judgment for 8 years, there is a good chance either 1) you’re no longer selling that product; or 2) the patent has expired.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Interesting.

        A “problem” easily solved if the principles of equity were to be actually followed in view of the negative right nature of the property right that is a patent:
        1) make the transgressed as whole as possible
        2) do NOT treat injunction as a de facto “atom b0mb” or remedies

        IF instead of playing the “move out of Texas” game, the Fed Circ. made ALL OTHER circuits follow the core principles of equity, less desire to file in Texas (and less attempts to move out) would ensue.

        Here’s to Congress (finally) waking up and at least restoring the injunctive nature of patent rights.

        Reply Report

