Policy Statement on Licensing Negotiations and Remedies for Standards-Essential Patents Subject to F/RAND Commitments

The USPTO has joined forces with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and National Institute of Standards (NIST) in creating a new draft policy statement on licensing of standards-essential patents (SEP) subject to voluntary F/RAND commitments. The draft seeks further public comments.

The 2021 follows a long history of policy discussions on competition implications of patents in the standards market.

In 2013, a statement indicated that an “exclusionary remedy … may be inconsistent with the public interest” for F/RAND licensed patents. The 2019 statement rejected that approach and instead explained that a F/RAND commitment should not “bar any particular remedy.” The new proposal reverts back to 2013 and goes further — indicating that a patent holder who commits its patent as part of a standard-setting negotiation is making a promise that “it will not exercise any market power obtained through standardization.”

Opportunistic conduct by SEP holders to obtain, through the threat of exclusion, higher compensation for SEPs than they would have been able to negotiate prior to standardization, can deter investment in and delay introduction of standardized products, raise prices, and ultimately harm consumers and small businesses.

2021 Draft Statement. At the same time, the new statement also indicates that implementers must also participate in good faith.

Regarding injunctive relief, the 2021 proposal interprets eBay and Federal Circuit holdings as follows:

Where a SEP holder has made a voluntary F/RAND commitment, the eBay factors, including the irreparable harm analysis, balance of harms, and the public interest generally militate against an injunction.

2021 Statement.

Comments due first week of January 2022 via regulation.gov. The agencies propose the following questions to spur comment: