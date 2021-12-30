Update on Supreme Court Patent Cases: Fact Law Divide

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Olaf Sööt Design’s pending petition for certiorari centers on the age-old division between issues-of-fact and issues-of-law.  The U.S. Constitution generally requires due process, and particularly protects litigants’ rights to a jury trial in common law cases.  One quirk–the right to a trial by jury does not cover issues-of-law, and only extends to some issues-of-fact.

This bifurcated system results in an odd dynamic in patent law — regularly seen with regard to infringement and claim construction:

  • Patent infringement is an issue-of-fact tried by a jury under the Seventh Amendment.  Typically, a jury is asked to decide whether the evidence shows that the defendant is performing the claimed invention.
  • Claim construction is treated as a question of law (or mixed question of fact and law), decided by a judge.  In contemporary patent litigation, a judge will typically be asked to decide whether the legal scope of the claims extend to cover the defendant’s actions.

With this setup, the whole case can be decided at either stage, but claim construction typically comes first and so often steals-the-show.  One problem though, is the potential of unduly undermining the Constitutionally protected jury system.

One case pending before the Supreme Court focuses-in on these issues: Olaf Sööt Design, LLC v. Daktronics, Inc., et al., No. 21-438 (Petition).  Sööt asks the following question:

In Markman v. Westview Instruments, Inc., 517 US 370 (1996), this Court held that the meaning of terms in a patent “claim” stands as a question of law and must be construed by the court. Under the Seventh Amendment, if requested by the patent owner, the jury must make the factual determination as to whether the defendant infringed the patent in light of the court’s claim construction. Consistent with the Seventh Amendment, the Markman decision leaves to the jury all factual determinations beyond the court’s construction of the claim. The question presented by this petition for writ of
certiorari is:

Whether the Seventh Amendment allows the Federal Circuit to reverse a jury verdict based on a sua sponte new claim construction of a term the district court concluded was not a term of art and construed to have its plain and ordinary meaning; where the Federal Circuit’s sua sponte claim construction essentially recasts a specific infringement factual question,  previously decided by the jury, as a claim construction issue, to be decided de novo by the appellate court.

The Supreme Court will consider the petition next week.

Patent Law at the Supreme Court December 2021

  1. 7

    1. 7.1

      OK, how about the good patent news report that Standard Essential Patents (SEP) filings and their technical contribution assertions continue to increase, with “more than 100,000 technical contributions already submitted at 3GPP meetings just for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G [wireless phone standards] in 2021” and “Per IPlytics data, the cumulative number of self-declared SEP families surpassed 72,000 in 2021, .. a five-fold increase in just 10 years.” [Sounds like a veritable OK, how about the good patent news report that Standard Essential Patents (SEP) filings and their technical contribution assertions continue to increase, with “more than 100,000 technical contributions already submitted at 3GPP meetings just for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G [wireless phone standards] in 2021” and “Per IPlytics data, the cumulative number of self-declared SEP families surpassed 72,000 in 2021, .. a five-fold increase in just 10 years.” [Sounds like a veritable OK, how about the good patent news report that Standard Essential Patents (SEP) filings and their technical contribution assertions continue to increase, with “more than 100,000 technical contributions already submitted at 3GPP meetings just for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G [wireless phone standards] in 2021” and “Per IPlytics data, the cumulative number of self-declared SEP families surpassed 72,000 in 2021, .. a five-fold increase in just 10 years.” [Sounds like a Niagara Falls or Cornucopia of future patent lawyer billing opportunities.]

      1. 7.1.1

      2. 7.1.2

  2. 6

    BTW the patent drawing above is not from the subject Olaf Sööt Design, LLC patent, which is on some kind of resin. It is a drawing from the patent of the cert petition in American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. v. Neapco Holdings LLC, No. 20-891. Partially showing one [unclaimed] example of the [unclaimed]materials of [unclaimed] shapes and [unclaimed] locations within a drive shaft to reduce two vibration modes.

    1. 6.1

      Indeed, albeit the AA claim is not to the shaft but to a method of designing the shaft. The yellow bit in the image is (I believe) a cardboard drive shaft liner, the thing conventionally used to damp driveshaft vibrations. One understands though that, in accordance with the invention, Applicant’s paper liner damps two vibration modes in the shaft by at least 2% whereas (according to the Applicant) the conventional paper liner doesn’t succeed at all. I wish the Supreme Ct would take the AA case, and give the claim the going-over it richly deserves. After all, in these days of complex and esoteric biotech and telecoms cases, when will SCOTUS ever again be served up with a case with such easy to grasp facts as we have here?

      1. 6.1.1

        when will SCOTUS ever again be served up with a case with such easy to grasp facts as we have here?
        Easy to grasp facts? LOL

        The District Court judge didn’t easily grasp those facts — thinking that Hooke’s law was somehow implicated. Half the Federal Circuit didn’t easily grasp those facts — denying rehearing en banc.

        You think the generalists over at the Supreme Court will find these facts to be easy to grasp? I see you’ve been working on your standup routine.

        Although I wouldn’t mind SCOTUS taking this case on, it could easily be disposed with a holding that the MoT test is not dead, and there is a transformation here.

  3. 5

    If there’s no genuine dispute about the operation of the accused product, every literal infringement dispute collapses into claim construction and should be resolved by the court. That’s my view, anyway. See Joshua L. Sohn, “Re-assessing the Role of Trial in Patent Litigation”, 27 Fed. Cir. B.J. 187 (2018).

    1. 5.1

      If the case is such that the Markman claim interpretation decision was based solely on determining the meaning of claims in the context of the patent specification* [and limiting admissions made in the application prosecution history], then judges doing that themselves makes sense. But what about the meaning of claim technical terms that are disputed and need to be determined by what they would mean to a POSITA at the filing date? And with expert testimony rather than technical dictionaries?
      *as akin to judges determining the meaning of words in a contract by reference to the contract document and its subject?

      1. 5.1.1

        A bit like obviousness, isn’t it? A legal determination based on the facts as established during the litigation.

        An English court, for example, construes the claim by asking itself what was the writer of the claim using the words of the claim to mean (to the skilled reader of the patent). If that had been the way the Chef America claim had been construed, the outcome would have been very different, and would have avoided the ridicule that the Chef America decision provokes. Sigh.

        1. 5.1.1.1

          Max, the ridicule of the Chef America “hot buns” versus “hot oven – burned buns” claim temperature decision is more appropriate for the PTO 103 allowance of those claims to begin with. Also, a good example of Comment 2 below that “it’s a results oriented court and it uses Markman and claim construction to achieve that [correct end] result.”

    2. 5.2

      If there’s no genuine dispute about the operation of the accused product
      There is almost always a dispute. Why would the accused infringer give up an argument?

      First, the accused infringer argues that their preferred claim construction should prevail. Notably, a claim construction can be performed without any knowledge whatsoever of the accused infringer’s product.
      Second, the accused infringer argues that their product doesn’t infringe based upon whatever claim construction comes out of Markman.

  4. 4

    Most patent suits will never get to the Supreme Court because the vast majority are settled before any trial. A contributor to that is PAEs who’s business model is to get lots of patents and sue lots of companies to get easy cash settlements for less than defendants legal costs. Gene’s blog notes that IP Edge [the PAE controlling numerous shell subsidiary named plaintiffs] accounts for approximately 20% of all U.S. patent filings! They rarely even get to a Markman claim interpretation, and almost all their cases are settled or dismissed in less than a year.

  5. 3

    IP Watchdog is reporting that Ikorongo Texas has petitioned for cert. of the CAFC’s transfer mandamus (WD Tex to ND Calif). I express no opinion on the likelihood of success for that petition, but I hope that the Court takes cert. The controlling precedent on venue transfers long predates electronic records, video conferences, etc. It would be useful for the SCOTUS to consider whether the factors from Gulf Oil Corp. v. Gilbert, 330 U.S. 501 (1947) merit recalibration in view of technological and social changes since 1947.

    1. 3.1

      See “Bald-Faced Attempt to Manipulate Venue Rejected” | Patently-Ohttps://patentlyo.com › patent › 2021/07 › — “Ikorongo Texas is owned by five-individuals led by patent agents Hugh Svendsen & Sarah Svendsen.”

  6. 2

    Certainly strikes at the heart of a major criticism of the Federal Circuit – ergo – it’s a results oriented court and it uses Markman and claim construction to achieve that result. In other words, under this claim construction it’s legally (factually) impossible for the patent owner to prove infringement. Ipse dixit.

  7. 1

    Seems as unlikely to succeed as most any other cert. petition.

