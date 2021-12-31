Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Blake Brittain: Court Says Intel Can Contest Parts of Qualcomm Mobile Patents (Source: Reuters)
- Malcolm Owen: Apple Sued for $7.5M Over Alleged LED, Mini LED Patent Infringement (Source: Apple Insider)
- Blake Brittain: What to Watch for in Patent Law in 2022 (Source: Reuters)
- Christopher Yasiejko, Perry Cooper, and Matthew Bultman: Moderna Drops After Losing Appeal Over Drug-Delivery Patents (Source: Bloomberg)
- Peter Loftus: Who Invented Covid-19 Vaccines? Drugmakers Battle Over Patents (Source: The Wall Street Journal)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Marek Giebel: Patent Enforcement and Subsequent Innovation (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Luis Ballesteros: Can natural disasters affect innovation? Evidence from Hurricane Katrina (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Kanchan Mukherjee: Research on Healthcare Innovations in India: Before, During and Beyond COVID-19 (Source: SSRN)
