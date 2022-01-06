Patent Law’s Fifth Column: Motivation to Combine with Reasonable Expectation to Success

Rather the operative focus must be on the phrase “motivation TO combine.”

No, the operative focus is to improve the art. That’s why KSR used the word “motivation” exactly zero times when not talking about what the federal circuit did, because a motivation is simply not the test. The test is whether the art knew of the causal relationship and could bring it about or not.

If you use a toaster to make toast, the toaster is obvious. The toaster is obvious regardless of whether you put it in the kitchen, or in a car, or in a place where no rational person would ever desire toast. You don’t have to come up with a special UNIQUE motivation as to why toast would be BETTER in a car as opposed to a kitchen (which is how most inventors and half of the federal circuit view the issue). You don’t even have to verify that the CONVENTIONAL motivations *for wanting toast* maintain utility in the new context – If you wrote a claim that provided for dispensing toast right after a sunday brunch where you ate 5 pounds of food, got food poisoning, and only had moldy bread available, when no rational human would possibly want toast, using a toaster to make toast would still be obvious. That’s because *the art* is concerned with the machinery structure that causes bread to toast, and not with *the commercialism* of trying to convince someone that they desire toast at any given point in time.

It is enough that the machine that converted bread into toast still provides humanity with the function of converting bread into toast – doing what it always did is the epitome of obviousness. So long as you are enabled to place the toaster into the system, and so long as the result of using the toaster is that it generates toast, the system is obvious. It naturally HAS to be this way, or else the toaster inventor would be disinclined to share the structure that toasts bread, lest other people simply repeat their words and take their invention from them. When you are unenabled to power a toaster with a car, or when the car context causes the toaster to turn inputted bread into milk (ie. things the original inventor never had), then you have a nonobvious invention. Replace toaster with any other structure or act, and car with any other context, and the rule holds.

Consequently, if a first document discloses a base reference, and a second reference discloses a technique that one of skill would recognize COULD BE APPLIED to the base reference, and the application of that technique results in the EXPECTED outcome, the best that could be said for a disclosure that puts two known-but-previously-disparate things into orbit with each other is that “this context that we thought would have no differing effect on the technique indeed has no differing effect.” That’s simply regurgitating what the art already knew, and the claim only embraces what was obvious to the hypothetical person who had the entire knowledge of the art.

There is a fundamental mistake in using the word “motivation” to evoke some sort of specialized reasoning or desire toward using the end result. You don’t need to explain why a car would be an especially good place for toast, or even why toast would be at all desirable in a car. Either a car could make toast to begin with (in which case the car/toast system is anticipated) or the car could not, in which case adding the toaster structure to the car results in the improved machine which has the combined functionalities of locomotion and making toast – improved by the obvious act of applying a known structure for its known benefit. The only “motivation” (and one should use the term loosely) that is needed is that the car couldn’t make toast without the known structure being added, and now it can. For my examiner friends, the “operative phrase” is “The expectation of some advantage is the strongest motivation” (Mpep 2144 I believe)

The operative word is NOT “motivation,” as Every application inherently has that. Rather the operative focus must be on the phrase “motivation TO combine.”

The use of something for its usual reason is obvious. It is true that most every application has utility, and that applications rarely include completely extraneous information. Consequently, it’s largely accurate to say that “most every application discloses a motivation for utilizing each feature disclosed therein for at least some kind of benefit.” or that “every application inherently has motivation” as you put it. Unless context provides some reason to believe that the result could not be realized in the new system, every motivation IS a motivation to combine. And in that category of failed combinations, it is both more legally accurate and more logically convincing to simply discuss it in terms of lack of enablement to combine or lack of expected results. That makes for a simple articulation of the advancement in the art – the art could not put A into B, now I’ve taught it how, through my superior skill I have improved the skill of the art; or the art thought putting A with B would result in AB, it in fact results in C, thus even though I use only conventional skill, I have improved the knowledge of the art.

I struggle to see how people think otherwise – do you think we sit down and say “ahh, toaster in a car, and the prior art was toaster in the kitchen, let me weigh the pros of a warm slice with the cons of having to butter while driving to see if the average person of skill would be motivated to make this combination?” That would have patentability turn on the subjective weighings of the fact finder rather than the objective standard of what the art knew.