Patent Law’s Fifth Column: Motivation to Combine with Reasonable Expectation to Success

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Apotex Inc. v. Cephalon, Inc. (Supreme Court 2022)

In its petition for writ of certiorari, Apotex asks the Supreme Court to revisit motivation to combineobvious to try and whether the non-obvious contribution needs to be an improvement over the prior art.   The petition argues that KSR v. Teleflex (2007) requires a flexible analysis, but that “over the ensuing decade-and-a-half, the Federal Circuit has … reverted to its old rigid ways.”  The petition also complains that the Federal Circuit has again masked its jurisprudence via Summary Affirmance without opinion.

The accused infringers here were seeking to market a drug treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia covered by several Cephalon patents and sold as Bendeka.  The defendants challenged the patent claims as obvious, but the district court sided with the patentee — finding a lack of motivation to combine the references with a reasonable expectation of success.  This test has become the sina non quo of post-KSR Federal Circuit obviousness decisions.  See, for example, Accorda Therap. v. Roxane Labs., 903 F.3d 1310 1328 (Fed. Cir. 2018) (“motivation to modify or combine with a reasonable expectation of success”);  In re Stepan, 868 F.3d 1342, 1345-46 (Fed. Cir. 2017) (“requires finding both that a skilled artisan would have been motivated to combine the teachings of the prior art … and that the skilled artisan would have had a reasonable expectation of success in doing so.”), etc. Apotex’s petition explains this as follows:

[T]he Federal Circuit seems to believe that if there is any uncertainty about whether an obvious-to-try approach will succeed, that potentially compromises the motivation to try an obvious solution to a pressing problem, and therefore produces patent monopolies for what is obvious to try. Indeed, so ingrained has the motive-to-try-what-is-likely-to-succeed test now become in the Federal Circuit’s obviousness psyche, that the Federal Circuit now sometimes includes motivation as a fifth Graham factor.

I also write about this same issue in the Federal Circuit’s recent decision in Teva v. Corcept (Fed. Cir. 2021). Cephalon’s response is due in about 2 weeks.

Federal Circuit Draws a Hard Line Against “Obvious to Try” Analysis

 

20 thoughts on “Patent Law’s Fifth Column: Motivation to Combine with Reasonable Expectation to Success

  1. 5

    The chances of getting certiorari in a patent appeal are low to begin with, but the Supreme Court is never going to revisit a major substantive area of law like obviousness from an appeal of a summary affirmance. I don’t know why clients pay lawyers to file briefs like this.

  2. 4

    I beg of attorneys to please reread KSR carefully before putting your name on a horrid brief. You don’t get your reputation back.

    1. 4.1

      Say what you want about KSR, but the court is going to be able to use whatever combination of rationales it chooses as long as it doesn’t stray from the overall Graham framework. Of course, none of the briefs would be able to show that the court wasn’t in line with Graham, so they attack the KSR rationale. Why do they keep doing this when the answer is always—cert denied, KSR is flexible? Clients keep wasting money for some reason tilting windmills.

      1. 4.1.1

        Q18,

        Your ode to flexibility reminds me of one of the other adages that my Uncle Ben would tell me:

        It’s good to have an open mind; but not so open that your brain falls out.

  3. 3

    I did not know that you wrote that Federal Circuit opinion.

  4. 2

    Another missed teaching moment.

    The operative word is NOT “motivation,” as Every application inherently has that.

    Rather the operative focus must be on the phrase “motivation TO combine.”

    Hint: the LARGE majority of Office 103’s — especially those with three or more references
    F
    A
    I
    L
    to properly apply the phrase and instead err on a piece-part key word smooshing and hand waives motivation from a strictly hind-sight regurgitation of the rejected application’s own teaching.

    1. 2.1

      Rather the operative focus must be on the phrase “motivation TO combine.”

      No, the operative focus is to improve the art. That’s why KSR used the word “motivation” exactly zero times when not talking about what the federal circuit did, because a motivation is simply not the test. The test is whether the art knew of the causal relationship and could bring it about or not.

      If you use a toaster to make toast, the toaster is obvious. The toaster is obvious regardless of whether you put it in the kitchen, or in a car, or in a place where no rational person would ever desire toast. You don’t have to come up with a special UNIQUE motivation as to why toast would be BETTER in a car as opposed to a kitchen (which is how most inventors and half of the federal circuit view the issue). You don’t even have to verify that the CONVENTIONAL motivations *for wanting toast* maintain utility in the new context – If you wrote a claim that provided for dispensing toast right after a sunday brunch where you ate 5 pounds of food, got food poisoning, and only had moldy bread available, when no rational human would possibly want toast, using a toaster to make toast would still be obvious. That’s because *the art* is concerned with the machinery structure that causes bread to toast, and not with *the commercialism* of trying to convince someone that they desire toast at any given point in time.

      It is enough that the machine that converted bread into toast still provides humanity with the function of converting bread into toast – doing what it always did is the epitome of obviousness. So long as you are enabled to place the toaster into the system, and so long as the result of using the toaster is that it generates toast, the system is obvious. It naturally HAS to be this way, or else the toaster inventor would be disinclined to share the structure that toasts bread, lest other people simply repeat their words and take their invention from them. When you are unenabled to power a toaster with a car, or when the car context causes the toaster to turn inputted bread into milk (ie. things the original inventor never had), then you have a nonobvious invention. Replace toaster with any other structure or act, and car with any other context, and the rule holds.

      Consequently, if a first document discloses a base reference, and a second reference discloses a technique that one of skill would recognize COULD BE APPLIED to the base reference, and the application of that technique results in the EXPECTED outcome, the best that could be said for a disclosure that puts two known-but-previously-disparate things into orbit with each other is that “this context that we thought would have no differing effect on the technique indeed has no differing effect.” That’s simply regurgitating what the art already knew, and the claim only embraces what was obvious to the hypothetical person who had the entire knowledge of the art.

      There is a fundamental mistake in using the word “motivation” to evoke some sort of specialized reasoning or desire toward using the end result. You don’t need to explain why a car would be an especially good place for toast, or even why toast would be at all desirable in a car. Either a car could make toast to begin with (in which case the car/toast system is anticipated) or the car could not, in which case adding the toaster structure to the car results in the improved machine which has the combined functionalities of locomotion and making toast – improved by the obvious act of applying a known structure for its known benefit. The only “motivation” (and one should use the term loosely) that is needed is that the car couldn’t make toast without the known structure being added, and now it can. For my examiner friends, the “operative phrase” is “The expectation of some advantage is the strongest motivation” (Mpep 2144 I believe)

      The operative word is NOT “motivation,” as Every application inherently has that. Rather the operative focus must be on the phrase “motivation TO combine.”

      The use of something for its usual reason is obvious. It is true that most every application has utility, and that applications rarely include completely extraneous information. Consequently, it’s largely accurate to say that “most every application discloses a motivation for utilizing each feature disclosed therein for at least some kind of benefit.” or that “every application inherently has motivation” as you put it. Unless context provides some reason to believe that the result could not be realized in the new system, every motivation IS a motivation to combine. And in that category of failed combinations, it is both more legally accurate and more logically convincing to simply discuss it in terms of lack of enablement to combine or lack of expected results. That makes for a simple articulation of the advancement in the art – the art could not put A into B, now I’ve taught it how, through my superior skill I have improved the skill of the art; or the art thought putting A with B would result in AB, it in fact results in C, thus even though I use only conventional skill, I have improved the knowledge of the art.

      I struggle to see how people think otherwise – do you think we sit down and say “ahh, toaster in a car, and the prior art was toaster in the kitchen, let me weigh the pros of a warm slice with the cons of having to butter while driving to see if the average person of skill would be motivated to make this combination?” That would have patentability turn on the subjective weighings of the fact finder rather than the objective standard of what the art knew.

      1. 2.1.1

        But I use a computer to determine when the toast is done and it has multiple sensors. Also it sends a signal to open the garage door because a lot of people go to work after they eat toast.

        Failure to grant my patent is anti-technology and anti-innovation. Bargle bargle Obama leftists China software is hardware.

        1. 2.1.1.1

          Ah yes, Malcolm returns with his mindless script item, and I am reminded as to how fast he would run away when I presented the counter of my big box of Electrons, Protons, and Neutrons.

          Clearly, a focus merely on single claim elements necessarily misses the point.

      2. 2.1.2

        Seeing as you moved the goalposts and want only to talk about the larger concept of obviousness qua obviousness rather than the finer legal point of one legal element that should be understood in its context, I find it incredibly frightful that you are still an examiner.

        It’s even more frightening that you are so assured of yourself, while being so c1ue1ess.

      3. 2.1.3

        Another teaching moment here:

        103 is NOT an attempt at merely collecting multiple items that may serve as 102’s to their individual parsed items.

        If that is your thought process, you are doing it wrong.

      4. 2.1.4

        Random, I’m looking at your first para and baulk at the word “improve”. Does that not imply that technical progress is a prerequisite of patentability (as it used to be in Germany)? Is that what you want to convey? If not, might not the word “enrich” be more apt?

        Reply Report
        1. 2.1.4.1

          “technical”…..

          As ever, you are not going to define that, are you?

          As ever, you are (rudely) going to ignore what the US Sovereign has decided, aren’t you?

  5. 1

    It has never been the case that a “non-obvious contribution needs to be an improvement over the prior art.” In fact such alternatives, to avoid patents, are even argued to be a feature. But does this “QUESTION PRESENTED” really argue that? It is: “Whether claimed invention involving reformulating and administering an old drug in ways that are no better than prior techniques, and which had been taught and suggested in the prior art, are nevertheless patentable although these formulations and methods were at least “obvious to try” under this Court’s decision in KSR, Int’l v. Teleflex, Inc., merely because the court found that a person of ordinary skill in the art would not have been sufficiently motivated to make and administer the drug in this way.”
    I find that to a confusing, if not internally conflicting, Question Presented, for what seems to really be just a challenge to a 103 decision?

    1. 1.1

      You are definitely right with how the Question Presented is a confusing mess. That will most likely mean cert denied.

      Reply Report
      But, lack of “motivation to modify or combine [plural references] with a reasonable expectation of success” [of a POSITA] does seem to be an effective 103 argument in some patent litigation cases and appeals. Albeit rare in application prosecution, but the declarations needed to support that argument there are equally rare.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        does seem to be an effective 103 argument in some patent litigation cases and appeals. Albeit rare in application prosecution, but the declarations needed to support that argument there are equally rare.

        I can attest that at least one small part of that rarity is that fighting “Motivation TO Combine” at the prosecution level often becomes fighting “motivation” alone – and as seen above with Random, examiners quite often cannot grasp the difference.

        I will fight that fight if need be, but VERY often there is other lower hanging fruit of other examiner errors that are just more efficient to use to overcome rejections.

        But I will add here yet another teaching lesson based on your insertion of [plural references], and that is that the Motivation TO Combine must survive the combination of ALL of the references. Often the counter on this point is NOT phrased in the motivation to combine space, but instead is phrased in the references must not be negated for their manner of operation as taught space.

        The two ARE related, and stem from the general (FALSE) view that Examiners have that 103 references are merely a 102 spread out in different references.

        The bottom line for both is — as I stated (and as Random BADLY misses) — the “TO Combine aspect is the actual LEGAL focus to be understood.

        1. 1.2.1.1

          +1 “[] Examiners have that 103 references are merely a 102 spread out in different references.”

          See it all the time in the pharmaceutical arts. The examiner picks and chooses where the claim elements are found in a number of different references, waives hands, then concludes it would be obvious to combine them. E.G. Take an excipient from reference A, a binder from reference B, and the active from a reference that generally discloses your type of compound (i.e., a steroid). Combine all three references and conclude its obvious to put them all together in the way the claimed invention did because “KSR.”

          1. 1.2.1.1.1

            The examiner does that because it is a proper obviousness rejection. The skilled artisan in drug formulation is familiar with Remington. The knowledge of excipients is imputed, and “there is nothing inobvious in choosing ‘some’ among ‘many’ indiscriminately.” In re Lemin, 332 F.2d 839, 841 (C.C.P.A. 1964). Any combination of known actives with known excipients is an indiscriminate selection of some from many unless there is something about this combination that yields an unexpected benefit.

    3. 1.3

      >In fact such alternatives, to avoid patents, are even argued to be a feature.

      I agree. Economically speaking, the mere existence of competing alternatives solutions is a good thing(tm).

      My general impression is that the FDA takes a different view. The new drug/treatment must be ‘more effective’ than the prior art (where ‘more effective’ != merely cheaper). This petition seems to be mixing those two standards.

