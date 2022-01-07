2021 Patent Grants

Yes this is what I’ve been saying that the US origin filings are dropping and continue to drop.

I’ve said for a long time without CN we would have had layoffs at the USPTO.

I don’t think this is over. I think patents continue to be weakened at the CAFC.

The patent system was strong for so many years before Obama, who is the main reason the patent system has been destroyed, that it is taking time for the trust in the system to be eroded but we are seeing that. It would not surprise me if we had a year where US filings drop 25%. Probably just another Alice type of dagger in the heart of patent law.

It would not surprise me to see the budget in a couple of large clients drop by 50%.