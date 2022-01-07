Total utility patent grants are down about 7% for calendar year 2021. Still the total ranks as the third highest of all time. The Office has almost eliminated unwanted delay in examination. Right now the delay is about 17 months from filing to first office-action. They really don’t want that to go below 14 months in order to capture 102(a)(2) prior art (former 102(e)).
16 thoughts on “2021 Patent Grants”
Just by way of additional info here, US-origin filings in the USPTO declined 5.4% YOY (285,113 in 2020, 269,586 in 2021). USPTO filings from CN-origin increased 5.2% YOY (39,055 in 2020, 41,210 in 2021).
Yes this is what I’ve been saying that the US origin filings are dropping and continue to drop.
I’ve said for a long time without CN we would have had layoffs at the USPTO.
I don’t think this is over. I think patents continue to be weakened at the CAFC.
The patent system was strong for so many years before Obama, who is the main reason the patent system has been destroyed, that it is taking time for the trust in the system to be eroded but we are seeing that. It would not surprise me if we had a year where US filings drop 25%. Probably just another Alice type of dagger in the heart of patent law.
It would not surprise me to see the budget in a couple of large clients drop by 50%.
Night Writer,
To your point there is also a subtle item in the write-up above: “The Office has almost eliminated unwanted delay in examination. Right now the delay is about 17 months from filing to first office-action. They really don’t want that to go below 14 months in order to…”
What this means (basically) is that the “hill” that is shown is actually a DRAWING DOWN of a prior backlog — as opposed to a steady state increase.
As Prof. Crouch indicates – the ‘optimum’ cushion has been reached, and further drawdowns may well bring about some employment adjustments that you have been speaking of.
Couple in any further economic downturns (or Court induces ‘don’t bother attempting to patent THAT type of innovation — or Foreign entities re-evaluating how many apps they pour into our country), and your throughput will be further throttled back, and at some point the prior “bloating” of the examiner corps will need a serious “right-sizing.”
This may well indeed be closer than most anticipate.
I wonder if the Examiner’s are hearing any groundswell on this.
Definitely anon. I noticed that drawdown too which mitigated the decrease in allowances.
I would add to what you said that China is a state controlled policy to file patent applications. The Chinese government could pull the plug at a moment’s notice.2
Night Writer’s comment on the previous thread at link to patentlyo.com
is on point.
As you and I have discussed (at each iteration of the narrative of “oh, so many patents,” there are several factors that are NOT included in the conversation.
Foreign versus native
Big Corp versus small
(and the Big Corp and Foreign elements could further be fine-tuned into Trans-nationals and entities that would have a larger stake in the advancement of the US Sovereign — juristic ‘people’ who do NOT have such a beholding are simply more apt to pursue [and advocate] games that diminish a Strong US innovation protection system)
Greg “Alfred E Neuman” DeLassus has even descended to posting on older less-traveled threads to the tune of trying to make believe that Efficient Infringers are not a real thing – a real threat to Strong US innovation protection systems.
Funny that – he professes to never read my comments, and yet, finds himself sneaking in snide shots from the sidelines. It is clear that his fake umbrage (oh N0es, sharp words) is a gossamer coat over his
Is the trend line of best fit for this data set linear or logarithmic?
The better question — given that innovation begets innovation — is why would anyone expect a linear trend line.
But hey, judicial branch (and others) with an anti-patent bent need not be bothered with at all, since “growth,” so everything MUST be hunky-dory.
People should not be “anti” or “pro” patent, but judge each one on its own merits. I think your tune would change if some troll sued you with an expired patent that they just purchased, claiming that your product infringes based on an obviously ridiculous interpretation of the expired patent. This sums up a big chunk of patent cases that get litigated. Having a troll sue on old patents that they didn’t even invent does nothing to promote innovation or justice. That said, of course there are many good patents, and sometimes people infringe those and they should pay.
“People should not be “anti” or “pro” patent, but judge each one on its own merits.”
Absolutely wrong.
Anyone who understands innovation – who understands why at the start of the US that no one questioned WHY we would have an innovation protection system – would be PRO patent.
That you want to ‘walk this back’ to some (merely) implied neutral stance — as if that ‘neutral’ were to be objective — is an error of not understanding the very concept that you are expressing your opinion on.
If you understood the topic, you would see that actual “neutral” IS to be PRO-patent.
“ I think your tune would change if some troll sued you with an expired patent that they just purchase”
This is a logical error, in which you are INSERTING your feelings without more, with no proof of this supposed wrongdoing at the onset.
You do realize that 35 USC 282 exists, right? and exists for a reason, right?
Your bias is showing – and it is clear that you do not understand innovation and why we have a patent system in the first place.
Billy is just plain nuts.
Thank you for the mindless insult Malcolm – a sure sign that I am on point.1.1.1.1.1.2
Donald Trump calling people “nuts”:1.1.1.1.1.3
Donald Trump calling people “nuts”:1.1.1.2
Litig8or, in short no.
Having a market for patents is a good thing.
I agree there is a problem with patent lawsuits where there is too much of a burden on the D and the P can cause a lot of trouble for the D (and the courts don’t help.) Yes I’ve done some patent litigation.1.1.2
The better question — given that innovation begets innovation — is why would anyone expect a linear trend line.
Haha this is the kind of fantasy-based thinking one would expect from anon. “X begets X” suggests a logarithmic growth line only if you think purely in terms of math and ignore real world constraints.
The number of people are only slowly increasing, and most of the growth comes from places that are not large innovation leaders. *PEOPLE* invent things, nonobviousness is a relative standard, and there are only so many people-hours. Patents don’t mate like junebugs to produce baby applications all on their lonesome; each application represents the work of a human that expended sufficient time and study to reach further than the obvious.
The fact that patents fell only 7% during the start of a pandemic (remember there is a 17-20 month lag between filing and examination) is incredible. I would expect them to be down year-over-year in 2022 as well.
“X begets X” suggests a logarithmic growth line only if you think purely in terms of math and ignore real world constraints.”
Not at all.
Certainly real world constraints would be in play (and would explain the actual shape of any trend line).
Such though does nothing to change the nature of what trend line is to be expected vis a vis linear vs exponential. Now, if you have some real world EXPONENTIALLY countering effects you want to offer, I am all ears.
ast O:
“The number of people are only slowly increasing,”
how is that a factor? You are inserting some type of ‘fact’ that is neither at hand, nor dispositive of innovation in and of itself. NO ONE has ever postulated that innovation begetting innovation would have any type of “number of people” rate interaction. In fact, such a rate interaction would be cumulative to the expected exponential growth.
“and most of the growth comes from places that are not large innovation leaders.”
Another non sequitur.
Have you ever studied innovation?
