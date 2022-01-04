Timing of CVSG Briefs: American Axle Coming Soon

by Dennis Crouch

Although patents are a form of private property, they are also expressly a tool of public policy.  When a private patent lawsuit of interest reaches the Supreme Court,  the Court regularly turns to the President’s administration for its views on how a decision may impact patent law and innovation writ large. That request for an amicus brief from the government is termed a CVSG – Call for the Views of the Solicitor General.   One problem with CVSGs is that they typically add several months to the certiorari process because the DOJ spends substantial time collecting input from various government branches and outside interests before drafting and filing its brief.  In patent cases, a Gov’t amicus brief is often the most important at the certiorari stage — or at least the most predictive of the outcome.

We are currently waiting CVSG amicus briefs in two patent cases pending before the Supreme Court:

  • American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. v. Neapco Holdings LLC, et al., No. 20-891 (patent eligibility); and
  • PersonalWeb Technologies, LLC v. Patreon, Inc., et al., No. 20-1394 (res judicata)

Of these, the Personal Web request is fairly recent, but American Axle has been spinning since May 3, 2021 – just over 8 months.

To get a sense of timing, I looked back at the past 30 CVSG requests – this stretches back to 2019 and calculated the number of months the USDOJ took to file its brief.  The median timing was 5 months, and all the briefs were submitted in less than 9 months.  What this means is that the DOJ still has a few more weeks to complete its task and still be within these historic guideposts.

I truly do not know what the DOJ is going to say in its American Axle brief.  Back in 2019, the Solicitor General filed a powerful brief in Hikma v. Vanda arguing that Mayo and Alice led to substantial confusion, especially when attempting to reconcile prior cases such as Diehr.  But, the Gov’t brief in Hikma was filed by President Trump’s SG (Noel Francisco) and the big question is whether President Biden’s Solicitor Elizabeth Prelogar (and the Biden Admin generally) will follow the same course.  Although the top-signatories have changed, the folks actually researching and writing the brief are largely the same, including Thomas Krause who was PTO Solicitor and is now the PTO’s Acting GC.  In addition, Malcolm Stewart remains the Deputy SG at the Department of Justice (as do others).

  1. 7

    Seems unlikely that the Biden people (bought and paid for by SV) will support cert being granted.

    Probably figure out someway to get it tossed.

    1. 7.1

      You make it sound like a cert. grant would be a good thing for eligibility law. Bad as it is, the SCOTUS is fully capable of making things worse. I am not sure whether the pro-patent position here is to hope for grant or denial.

      1. 7.1.1

        I liked that case. But the drafter fed up in that case iirc was my old position. Just take the L and move on, in terms of overall 101 “pro-patent” desire.

  2. 6

    This is going to be a defining IP moment for Biden and his administration:

    Either they support the critical return to the strong innovation-protecting patent system our country had before SCOTUS (Mayo / Alice) and the CAFC (Mayo / Alice misapplication) trashed it . . . or they relegate it to the dustbin of history . . . with China soon becoming the undisputed innovation leader of the World.

  3. 5

    “To get a sense of timing, I looked back at the past 30 CVSG requests – this stretches back to 2019 and calculated the number of months the USDOJ took to file its brief. The median timing was 5 months, and all the briefs were submitted in less than 9 months.”

    The second half of this article (Wachtell & Thompson, 2009) discusses timing and process for CVSG briefs and seems to still be accurate. link to patentlyo.com

    The SG is under no deadline to file an invitation amicus, but informally they aim to file either (1) by late December to allow the Court to hear argument that term if it wants, or (2) by late May to allow the Court to grant or deny cert before its summer recess.

    I would have expected the SG to file its American Axle brief by now. I would guess that informal deadline (1) has slipped for some reason–maybe there are strong diverging views among the people the SG consults, maybe the recent change in administrations has slowed things down, or maybe the absence of a confirmed PTO Director has slowed the process down. The SG’s office may also be abnormally busy with OSHA and abortion stuff. Whatever it is, I now think the brief should show up any day now, and I’d be shocked if it wasn’t filed by late May.

    1. 5.1

      Waiting for the new Director to finally review the brief seems likely, as suggested below.

      1. 5.1.1

        Sounds right to me.

    2. 5.2

      Is there also disclosed what percentage of certs were granted in patent cases in which a CVSG was requested? Presumably higher than the normal very low percentage of certs granted, but by how much?

      1. 5.2.1

        Yes. In the windows the article looks at, cert granted in the 26% and 39% of the time when the court calls for the SG’s views. I’ve seen higher numbers in other terms.

        If the SG recommends grant, the court almost always grants.

        If the SG recommends deny, then I think the chances depend somewhat on whether the SG says that the decision below was wrong. If the SG says the decision below was wrong, but recommends denying cert for some other reason, the court often grants anyway. If the SG says the decision below was right, and recommends denying cert, then odds are against a cert grant.

  4. 4

    I truly do not know what the DOJ is going to say in its American Axle brief.
    My guess is that there is major internal disagreement as to what direction to take.

    1. 4.1

      Good comment, WT. If there is not yet any such “internal disagreement” in my opinion there jolly well should be.

      1. 4.1.1

        Why would you expect such (intense) internal disagreement?

  5. 3

    See comments 3 and 1.2.1.1.2 on the immediately below blog re the cert in PersonalWeb Technologies, LLC v. Patreon, Inc., et al., [above] awaiting CVSG.

    1. 3.1

      Re: “the folks actually researching and writing the brief are largely the same, including Thomas Krause who was PTO Solicitor and is now the PTO’s Acting GC.” Is the Solicitor a direct report to the PTI GC? Would not the new PTO Director and DOJ have the last word on the CVSG content?

  6. 2

    Nice to see (finally) that Greg is taking a bit more seriously his cavalier approach (post Oil States to so gleefully label the Public Franchise as still a form of personal property.

    It’s a starting point.

  7. 1

    Very interesting. Thanks for these numbers, Prof. Crouch.

    Off topic, but does anyone know of a case or statute that sets out the duties of a franchisor to the franchisee? Are there any duties implied by law for this relationship—apart from those that the individual parties to an individual relationship agree by contract? Thanks in advance.

    1. 1.1

      State statutes, especially for car dealers.

      1. 1.1.1

        Thanks

      2. 1.1.2

        Not just by state (there are also ITC considerations), but the further wrinkle comes with the compound phrase “Public Franchise.”

        You move from a FranchisOR being a person (or legal person of a corporation) to that FranchisOR being the government itself.

        I would point out that the larger take-away here is that the (glib — by the Court) use of the phrase Public Franchise was itself legal error and was merely a side effect of the Court reaching its Desired Ends without regard to the Means.

        As Mordor would say, “The Bill comes due.”

        link to youtu.be

      3. 1.1.3

        When you say “especially,” I think that this actually means “exclusively,” at least in some states. All of the statutorily defined duties in the Mo. Rev’d. Statutes that I can find (URL below) concern motor vehicle dealers. Similarly, the Mo. courts do not consider that there are any common law duties owed by a franchisor to a franchisee (e.g., Chmieleski v. City Products Corp., 660 S.W.2d 275, 295 (Mo. Ct. App. W.D. 1983)), except insofar as the contractual arrangements between the parties might give rise to a principal/agent relationship.

        On the federal side, it appears that the Lanham Act creates a duty for a franchisor to police trademark uses on behalf of a franchisee. FTC regulations also impose certain duties of disclosure. That appears to be the sum total of duties in law (i.e., duties not defined by contract) that exist for a franchisor to the franchisee.

        None of the above have any applicability to the relationship between the federal government (as the grantor of a public franchise) and the patentee (as recipient thereof). All talk, therefore, of the government’s “duties” to the patentee in view of the public franchise granted are just vacuous nonsense.

        link to revisor.mo.gov

        1. 1.1.3.1

          Except for the fact that YOU are the one attempting vacuous nonsense by inserting the non-government actor of a ‘straight’ FranchisOR instead of looking at a government actor of a COMPOUND Public Franchsie.

          Maybe Greg is the one that should simply stop using that phrase as some panacea vis a vis Oil States. (here’s a wrinkle: ALL of the items you looked at were items knowingly joined by both sides, the FranchisOR and the FranchisEE – do you really think that same conditions precedent were in force with this Supreme Court made Public Franchise bit?

          Instead of trying so very hard to NOT see the issues, maybe try something else.

          It is curious though why — all of a sudden — this became a burr under his saddle.

