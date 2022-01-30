Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Craig Sender: CCC’s Roy Kaufman Named to the Board of the United States Intellectual Property Alliance (Source: Business Wire)
- Blake Brittain: U.S. Panel to Review Patent From $2.1 Bln Intel Court Loss (Source: Reuters)
- Anders Månsson: The Canadian Intellectual Property Office Intends to Grant RhoVac’s Patent Application for RV001 (Onilcamotide) Cancer Vaccine (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Evan Bush: From Texas to India, a Patent-Free Covid Vaccine Looks to Bridge Equity Gaps (Source: NBC News)
- Tom Auchterlonie: TD Bank Stresses Innovation in Competition to Land Tech Talent (Source: Business Insider)
- Keira Wright: Disney Patents Technology for a Theme Park Metaverse (Source: Cointelegraph)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Dr. Madelein Kleyn: Freedom to Operate Conundrum (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Michael J. Meurer: Bilski and the Information Age a Decade Later (Source: SSRN)
- Prof.Laura A. Heymann: Trademarks in Conversation: Assessing Genericism After Booking.com (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: