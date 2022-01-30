Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Bits and Bytes, Patent

Recent Headlines in the IP World:

Commentary and Journal Articles:

New Job Postings on Patently-O:

Hide comments

One thought on “Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

  1. 1

    Two thoughts about the Meurer article:

    1) In the immediate aftermath of Alice, I thought that its changes to our patent law were serious enough that it would materially depress innovation in certain relevant tech spaces. I was clearly wrong. Notwithstanding ongoing complaints about “innovation destroying changes,” we really have not seen any destruction of innovation in the decade since Bilski.

    2) Meurer writes (pg 13) that “[f]irms apparently believe business method patents are still valuable enough to justify incurring prosecution costs.” The description “incurring prosecution costs” makes it sound like a binary value (one either “incurs costs” or not), when in reality “costs” tend to be more like a rheostat than an on/off switch. Do firms consider it prudent to incur the same costs for such claims post-Alice as they did pre-Alice? Or have they cut back (even if not all the way to $0)?

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture