MBHB – Patently-O Exclusive Sponsor

Special thanks to my friends at the MBHB law firm for being the exclusive sponsor for Patently-O. Their contribution has kept Patently-O free to the public and virtually ad-free for almost two decades. I started the blog with $0 investment, just my own time, but now I pay for the secure server, bandwidth, newsletter software, etc. All that adds up pretty quickly.

I was happy to see that Jori Fuller and Jordan Pringle have been named equity partners at MBHB. At the same time, Bryan Helwig, Ph.D., and Colin Wright were promoted from associate to partner. Congratulations!