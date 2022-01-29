More than 20 references? At the EPO or UKIPO? Does it occur “very often”, you ask. My answer: I doubt it occurs more than once in a blue moon.

As you know, references under the PCT and EPO are categorized X or Y. Background art is categorized A. Given that at the EPO search and examination are separate sequential acts, and that the Examiner isn’t supposed to go back and search again after Applicant amends during examination, the initial EPO search report has to cover not just what Applicant is already claiming but also what it might amend to, in response to the search report. So you would expect the list to be relatively long.

Even so, the number of EPO search reports with a total of more than 20 X, Y and A references in aggregate more than 20 is, I suspect, a rare ocurrence.

Who wants to disagree?