The chart below shows a histogram of the total number of references per patent. (Utility patents issued in 2021) with the mode, median, and average noted.
Is this chart showing total cited references of patents issued in 2021 rather than [more interestingly] the number of applicant-cited references? I assume the former, as otherwise there would logically be more zero cited references from the many applications now filed without any pre-filing prior art search, rather than the miniscule number of zero-reference patents shown on this chart?

Interestingly Paul,
Examiners tend to cite more references in situations where the applicant submits nothing. That phenom deserves more thought.

Thanks Dennis — great chart.
9% with more than 100 references?
Hide-the-ball shameful.
Without an on-the-record explanation of why more are needed; and then only with the approval of the Examiner (or perhaps the Examiner’s SPE), the PTO should limit applicant-supplied references to a maximum of 25 – 50.

Most of the cases with very large number of citations involve a family of international patent applications — that leads to lots of imported cross-citations.

Max, I had never seen an EPO or UK prior art search citing more than 20 references. Do you think that occurs very often?

More than 20 references? At the EPO or UKIPO? Does it occur “very often”, you ask. My answer: I doubt it occurs more than once in a blue moon.
As you know, references under the PCT and EPO are categorized X or Y. Background art is categorized A. Given that at the EPO search and examination are separate sequential acts, and that the Examiner isn’t supposed to go back and search again after Applicant amends during examination, the initial EPO search report has to cover not just what Applicant is already claiming but also what it might amend to, in response to the search report. So you would expect the list to be relatively long.
Even so, the number of EPO search reports with a total of more than 20 X, Y and A references in aggregate more than 20 is, I suspect, a rare ocurrence.
Who wants to disagree?
1.1.2
Good point. Hmm . . . then perhaps there’s a way for the PTO to account for such apps. Say, by making the 25 – 50 cap apply to just US patents and apps. Or . . . ?
1.1.3
” that leads to lots of imported cross-citations.”
Literally always useless and a waste of time 100% of the time in my own experience. Just ridiculous. Although you are correct that is where a lot of it comes from.

6, always “useless” you aver. So I’m curious. When an Examiner in the USPTO prepares a search report during the international phase of a PCT application, is the set of references going to be different than if the same claims were to be searched in a domestic US national patent application?

