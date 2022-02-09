Despite 3D-Vision, Appellant Filed in the Wrong Court

Peter Sgromo v. Leonard Scott (Fed. Cir. 2022)

Sgromo owned two patents that he transferred to Scott’s company Eureka Inventions. The two had what the courts call a “personal” relationship, and the transfer of rights was apparently done to “repay Scott for money he had given or loaned to [Sgromo] over the course of their relationship.” Bestway (USA), Inc. v. Sgromo, 2018 WL 3219403 (N.D. Cal. July 2, 2018). Sgromo then negotiated a license deal from a third-party, but that income was designated as coming to Eureka.

When the two broke-off their relationship Sgromo wanted the patents back and sued. An arbitrator sided with Scott, concluding that Sgromo did not own the patents. A district court then confirmed the award, and Sgromo appealed.

On appeal now, the Federal Circuit has refused to hear the case — finding that a patent ownership dispute does not “arise under” the patent laws. As such, the Federal Circuit does not have appellate jurisdiction. See, Gunn v. Minton, 568 U.S. 251 (2013) (patent attorney malpractice does not arise under the patent laws).

The court transferred the appeal to the Ninth Circuit.