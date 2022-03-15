5 thoughts on “Circuit Judge Kathleen M. O’Malley Retires from the Federal Circuit”
-
2
Thank her for her service.1
One of the few Fed. Cir. judges who had came to that Court with extensive prior Federal District Court trial experience.
-
1.1
Any patent experience?
Just me, perhaps, but I’ll take an experienced patent prosecutor for a CAFC bench slot over an experienced federal trial judge any day.
-
1.1.1
I do believe that she had patent trials in her extensive Federal District Court trial experience.
-
1.1.1.1
From: link to en.wikipedia.org
“She was a law clerk to Nathaniel R. Jones of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit from 1982 to 1983. She was in private practice in Columbus, Ohio, from 1983 to 1991, first at Jones, Day, Reavis and Pogue, until 1985, and then with Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur, where she became a partner, and had a practice with an emphasis on complex corporate and commercial litigations, including intellectual property, securities fraud, trade secrets, shareholder’s rights and large-scale coverage disputes.”
She is only 65. Any law firm would be lucky to get her.
