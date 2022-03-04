Accused Infringer’s Penalties for Violating Consent Order Remain – Despite Patent being Later Found Invalid

by Dennis Crouch

DBN Holdings (DeLorme) v. International Trade Commission (Fed. Cir. 2022)

This case is a bit complicated procedurally — the basic facts are here:

  1. BriarTek’s brought an ITC action against DeLorme (now DBN) asserting U.S. Patent No. 7,991,380 covering “two-way global satellite communication devices.”  DBN settled that dispute and agreed to stop importing the accused products.
  2. But, DBN actually continued to import covered products and the ITC assessed a civil penalty of $6.2 million for violation of the consent decree.
  3. After being charged with the penalty, DBN filed an action in Federal Court seeking a declaration that the patent claims were invalid.  DBN won the case and the invalidity was affirmed on appeal.  Once the patent was invalidated, the consent decree (by its terms) no longer barred DBN from importing products.  However, DBN also wanted to escape from the $6.2 million fine for its pre-invalidation violations.
  4. The ITC refused to relieve DBN from payment of the fine — finding it “res judicata” based upon a prior affirmance of the fine by the Federal Circuit.  Back on appeal in 2018, the Federal circuit vacated that judgment — holding instead that the ITC possessed authority to rescind or modify the civil penalty in light of the invalidity of the relevant patent claims.
  5. Back on remand, the ITC maintained the penalty — finding that the ex post invalidation did not free DBN from penalties associated with its bad faith violation of the consent orders and disrespect to the ITC.  This last decision is what is on appeal now, and the Federal Circuit has affirmed.

The Federal Circuit explains:

By entering the consent order, DBN agreed to discontinue any violation of Section 337. The ITC, in turn, terminated the investigation as required. From a contractual perspective, the breach of this promise provides the ITC a distinct ground for imposing a civil penalty. DBN agreed to the terms of the consent order, and those terms “unambiguously indicate[] that the invalidation trigger—like the expiration and unenforceability triggers—applies only prospectively.” Had the consent order been written in retrospective terms, DBN might have a stronger argument that the invalidation of the asserted claims renders the consent order null and void, or that modification is required. But under the clear terms of the consent order, DBN remained potentially liable for any violations up to the time of invalidation.

Slip Op. Judge Reyna’s opinion provides a rough roadmap for accused infringers entering into consent decrees — endeavor to negotiate retrospective terms regarding invalidity. This would look like something along these lines: “Defendant agrees to no longer import or sell any products infringing the asserted claims . . . . If the patent is later found invalid, Defendant will no longer be bound by the consent decree and the court will reconsider any prior adverse judgments against Defendant in light of the new invalidation.”

= = = =

The prospective/retrospective considerations here point toward a philosophical question of whether an invalidity decision is should be seen as an action cancelling a patent or instead is merely revealing that the patent has always been invalid.  The consent order in this case agreement particularly states that DBN won’t import products “that infringe claims 1, 2, 5, 10–12, and 34 of the ’380 Patent.”  One argument here is that the proper interpretation of “infringe” assumes patent validity.  Once we figured out that the patent is invalid, doesn’t that mean that it was always invalid?

 

17 thoughts on “Accused Infringer’s Penalties for Violating Consent Order Remain – Despite Patent being Later Found Invalid

  1. 9

    >and the court will reconsider any prior adverse judgments

    It’s hard to see the court / other party agreeing given the strong policies for both pro-settlements and pro-finality.

    >toward a philosophical question of whether an invalidity decision is should be seen as an action cancelling a patent or instead is merely revealing that the patent has always been invalid.

    The third option is that it’s a jury question (i.e., a gray area). A Consent Agreement is a means of managing that uncertainty.

  3. 7

    A patent that is found invalid by a jury and upheld on appeal never should have been issued. A patent invalidated by a judge or panel of bureaucrats without putting the factual disputes to a jury may or may not have been properly issued.

    1. 7.1

      clarification – a patent that is found invalid by a jury and [wherein the jury’s determination] is upheld on appeal never should have been issued…

  4. 6

    [T]he proper interpretation of “infringe” assumes patent validity.

    Not true. This is the logic of Justice Scalia’s dissent in Commil USA v. Cisco Systems, but the Court rejected that logic. Infringement and validity are legally separate questions. It is possible to infringe an invalid patent.

    Once we figured out that the patent is invalid, doesn’t that mean that it was always invalid?

    Almost. It could be the case that a patent rightly grants, and then another patent subsequently publishes that anticipates based on the filing date. Given that it could not be known to a certainty at the time of grant that the anticipating patent would publish, the grant was rightful at the time.

    Nevertheless, it is mostly true to say that invalid now = always invalid. This is irrelevant, however, as to whether certain articles are or are not “infringing” as a matter of contract construction.

  5. 5

    Well we know that it’s not truly a “like it never happened” situation…after all, previous licensees don’t get their money back, and previous competitors can’t sue for whatever they may have lost by refraining from using the invention.

  6. 4

    If a party violates a then-valid court order and gets fined for that order’s clear violation [not for the infringement itself], then what happens to the patent later is not relevant.

  7. 3

    OT, but, you know this bill passing without patent reform is actually very significant. Means that patents have become forever hamstrung and beyond redemption barring some cataclysmic event.

    link to cnbc.com

    1. 3.1

      ? NW, thanks for the hotlink, but the only patent law reform legislation even under serious Congressional committee consideration in this term did not contain anything you would have been likely to like.
      Do you know for certain that this big Senate bi-partisan enacted “U.S. Innovation and Competition Act” does not contain any patent law changes?

      1. 3.1.1

        Paul, I guess I don’t understand your response. My point is pretty clear that a huge bill just passed for improving innovation and competitiveness with China and there is no patent reform in the bill. This is a clear indication that patent reform is simply off the table that the means for improvement is not seen as needing patent reform.

        1. 3.1.1.1

          NW, I was not disagreeing with your conclusion, just noting that the kind of patent reform you were hoping for was not ever even in the cards to begin with.

          1. 3.1.1.1.1

            Paul, yes I know the current Ds want to continue to weaken patents.

    2. 3.2

      Night Writer,

      That Senate bill passed LAST JUNE.

      perhaps you meant to indicate that a similar bill has just (February 2022) passed the House and now the two bills will go through a consolidation process.

    3. 3.3

      Both the House and Senate bills are not short (3,000 plus pages), so here is a link discussing these:

      link to akingump.com

      (I have no affiliation with the source, and do not validate its veracity)

  8. 2

    It would seem that if the patent was invalidated on an intervening change of common law than it should be presumed valid until the date of invalidation.

    Isn’t it so that patents issued prior to a change in statutory law are to remain valid until the expiry of their term?

    Since amounts paid between private parties in settlements are not recoverable even if the patent(s) at issue are later found to be invalid, isn’t the validity status really just a philosophical construct since there is no practical affect of retroactive invalidity?

    1. 2.1

      By “intervening change of common law” you will run into the FACT that the Court (and courts) refuse to acknowledge that they have actually rewritten the Constitutionally directed to ONLY ONE branch legislative law.

      Whether THAT (their re-writing) is actually true or not is an entirely different matter.

  9. 1

    Sounds a bit like applicant admitted prior art.

    It does not matter that an applicant’s admission as to prior art is shown to be incorrect, and the item is NOT in fact prior art, the applicant “agreeing” (to her own statement) to that effect is binding.

