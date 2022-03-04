Accused Infringer’s Penalties for Violating Consent Order Remain – Despite Patent being Later Found Invalid

by Dennis Crouch

DBN Holdings (DeLorme) v. International Trade Commission (Fed. Cir. 2022)

This case is a bit complicated procedurally — the basic facts are here:

BriarTek’s brought an ITC action against DeLorme (now DBN) asserting U.S. Patent No. 7,991,380 covering “two-way global satellite communication devices.” DBN settled that dispute and agreed to stop importing the accused products. But, DBN actually continued to import covered products and the ITC assessed a civil penalty of $6.2 million for violation of the consent decree. After being charged with the penalty, DBN filed an action in Federal Court seeking a declaration that the patent claims were invalid. DBN won the case and the invalidity was affirmed on appeal. Once the patent was invalidated, the consent decree (by its terms) no longer barred DBN from importing products. However, DBN also wanted to escape from the $6.2 million fine for its pre-invalidation violations. The ITC refused to relieve DBN from payment of the fine — finding it “res judicata” based upon a prior affirmance of the fine by the Federal Circuit. Back on appeal in 2018, the Federal circuit vacated that judgment — holding instead that the ITC possessed authority to rescind or modify the civil penalty in light of the invalidity of the relevant patent claims. Back on remand, the ITC maintained the penalty — finding that the ex post invalidation did not free DBN from penalties associated with its bad faith violation of the consent orders and disrespect to the ITC. This last decision is what is on appeal now, and the Federal Circuit has affirmed.

The Federal Circuit explains:

By entering the consent order, DBN agreed to discontinue any violation of Section 337. The ITC, in turn, terminated the investigation as required. From a contractual perspective, the breach of this promise provides the ITC a distinct ground for imposing a civil penalty. DBN agreed to the terms of the consent order, and those terms “unambiguously indicate[] that the invalidation trigger—like the expiration and unenforceability triggers—applies only prospectively.” Had the consent order been written in retrospective terms, DBN might have a stronger argument that the invalidation of the asserted claims renders the consent order null and void, or that modification is required. But under the clear terms of the consent order, DBN remained potentially liable for any violations up to the time of invalidation.

Slip Op. Judge Reyna’s opinion provides a rough roadmap for accused infringers entering into consent decrees — endeavor to negotiate retrospective terms regarding invalidity. This would look like something along these lines: “Defendant agrees to no longer import or sell any products infringing the asserted claims . . . . If the patent is later found invalid, Defendant will no longer be bound by the consent decree and the court will reconsider any prior adverse judgments against Defendant in light of the new invalidation.”

= = = =

The prospective/retrospective considerations here point toward a philosophical question of whether an invalidity decision is should be seen as an action cancelling a patent or instead is merely revealing that the patent has always been invalid. The consent order in this case agreement particularly states that DBN won’t import products “that infringe claims 1, 2, 5, 10–12, and 34 of the ’380 Patent.” One argument here is that the proper interpretation of “infringe” assumes patent validity. Once we figured out that the patent is invalid, doesn’t that mean that it was always invalid?