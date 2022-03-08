by Dennis Crouch

In 1982, the USPTO began charging a surcharge for patent applications that included >3 independent claims and >20 total claims. The original surcharge was $10 per extra claim. The surcharge slowly rose up to $18 per extra claim by 2004. Then, in December of that year Congress pushed the fee up to $50 per claim–almost treble damages. Since then, the rate has continued to rise–jumping to $62 and then $80 in 2013. It now sits at $100 per claim beyond the 20-claim buffet limit.

The chart below shows the percent of patents that I call “jumbo patents”–those with >50 claims (orange) and >100 claims (dashed-blue). Both curves peak in 2005 with that year celebrating the issuance of the most jumbo patents in history. At its peak, only about 3.5% of patents issued with more than 50 claims. That number is now down below 0.5%.

I posit that the rapid decline in jumbo patents after 1995 was a direct result of the substantial rise in fee-surcharges December 2004. The impact of that change began to be felt in patents issued in 2006, and is shown much more dramatically by 2008 as the pre-2005 applications worked their way out of the system. An application with 50 claims (including 7 independent claims) went from an $850 surcharge to $2,300 surcharge. Thus, the new surcharge was substantially above the $1,000 fee for simply filing another patent, and almost covered the issue fee of $1,400 as well. In fact, the rise in jumbo patents was a key reason why the Dudas USPTO pushed for the large surcharge increase — Imagine seeing that upward trajectory in the pending applications and trying to figure out how to manage examination time.

= = =

The following are the most-jumbo patents from the past year: