by Dennis Crouch
In 1982, the USPTO began charging a surcharge for patent applications that included >3 independent claims and >20 total claims. The original surcharge was $10 per extra claim. The surcharge slowly rose up to $18 per extra claim by 2004. Then, in December of that year Congress pushed the fee up to $50 per claim–almost treble damages. Since then, the rate has continued to rise–jumping to $62 and then $80 in 2013. It now sits at $100 per claim beyond the 20-claim buffet limit.
The chart below shows the percent of patents that I call “jumbo patents”–those with >50 claims (orange) and >100 claims (dashed-blue). Both curves peak in 2005 with that year celebrating the issuance of the most jumbo patents in history. At its peak, only about 3.5% of patents issued with more than 50 claims. That number is now down below 0.5%.
I posit that the rapid decline in jumbo patents after 1995 was a direct result of the substantial rise in fee-surcharges December 2004. The impact of that change began to be felt in patents issued in 2006, and is shown much more dramatically by 2008 as the pre-2005 applications worked their way out of the system. An application with 50 claims (including 7 independent claims) went from an $850 surcharge to $2,300 surcharge. Thus, the new surcharge was substantially above the $1,000 fee for simply filing another patent, and almost covered the issue fee of $1,400 as well. In fact, the rise in jumbo patents was a key reason why the Dudas USPTO pushed for the large surcharge increase — Imagine seeing that upward trajectory in the pending applications and trying to figure out how to manage examination time.
= = =
The following are the most-jumbo patents from the past year:
- 11,116,808 – 394 claims – Nielsen Biosciences – “method for treating a common wart”
- 10,973,440 – 354 claims – method for “determining a gait velocity” – solo inventor.
- 11,080,336 – 302 claims – “a commonplace of information” – solo inventor
- 11,199,807 – 289 claims – Canon – Printer Cartridge
- 11,050,855 – 231 claims – JENAM TECH (a patent assertion entity) – timeout of a non-TCP setup
- 10,992,786 – 211 claims – IOEngine (a patent assertion entity) – network communication
- 11,075,994 – 202 claims – FedEX – method of monitoring shipping containers for environmental anomalies
- 11,135,311 – 188 claims – OCULIS EHF – ophthalmic microsuspension
- 11,063,439 – 183 claims – Solarlytics – solar panel efficiency method
- 10,951,742 – 176 claims – JENAM TECH
- 11,202,827 – 170 claims – Seagen – method of treating cancer using the anti-CD40 antibody.