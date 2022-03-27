Overlap of Enablement and Eligibility

New pending petition for certiorari in Interactive Wearables, LLC v. Polar Electro Oy, 21-1281 (Supreme Court 2022) on patent eligibility grounds.
Question presented:
The patents-in-suit are directed to an electronics hardware device comprising a content player/remote-control combination having numerous concretely-recited components that undisputedly qualifies as a “machine” or “manufacture” under the statutory language of 35 U.S.C. § 101. Nevertheless, the court below found the claims of the patents-in-suit invalid under Section 101, on a motion to dismiss, for claiming nothing more than the abstract idea of “providing information in conjunction with media content.”
As a justification for disregarding each recited structural component from its characterization of what the claims are “directed to,” the court resorted to a factual, enablement-style analysis of the level of detail in the specification and declared it insufficient to support patentability.
The questions presented are:
1. What is the appropriate standard for determining whether a patent claim is “directed to” a patent-ineligible concept under step one of the Court’s two-step framework for determining whether an invention is eligible for patenting under 35 U.S.C. § 101? [Repeat of American Axle question presented]
2. Is patent eligibility (at each step of the Court’s two-step framework) a question of law for the court based on the scope of the claims or a question of fact for the jury based on the state of art at the time of the patent? [Repeat of American Axle question presented]
3. Is it proper to apply 35 U.S.C. § 112 considerations to determine whether a patent claims eligible subject matter under 35 U.S.C. § 101? [New question]
In the case, the E.D.N.Y. district court dismissed the infringement lawsuit at the pleading stage — holding that the asserted claims were ineligible as a matter of law. On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed with a R.36 opinion-free judgment.
Documents:
- Petition
- Appendix (including the R.36 judgment and also the District Court dismissal opinion).
- Patents at issue: United States Patent Numbers 9,668,016 and 10,264,311 (1999 priority dates).