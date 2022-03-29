Tuning Claims From Oil Wells to Truck Axles

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

I’ve written a number of times about the Supreme Court’s old decision in Halliburton Oil Well Cementing Co. v. Walker, 329 U.S. 1 (1946).  Walker’s patent claimed a “means . . . for tuning” a sound filter to a particular vibration frequency while looking for an oil-well blockage.  The Supreme Court found the claim problematic because it did not claim the physical characteristics of the invention’s point-of-novelty, but instead that tuning element was claimed as a means for accomplishing its function.  The decision noted that some of the patent’s claims did include physical details of the tuning mechanism, but those claims had not been asserted in the case.

The particular holding in Halliburton was that Walker’s patent claim was invalid as indefinite because it used means-plus-function claim language at the point of novelty.  Halliburton was overturned by the Patent Act of 1952 with creation of a statutory right to include means-plus-function elements in combination claims. 35 USC 112(f).  I wonder though whether under the new law, the Supreme Court might have found an alternative mechanism for invalidating the claim, such as full-scope enablement, full-scope written description, or ineligible subject matter.

I draw attention to Halliburton because of its similarity to the patent in American Axle.  The AmAxle patent claims a method of manufacturing a drive-shaft, with the apparent point-of-novelty being “tuning [a] liner to attenuate at least two types of vibration.” US7774911.  Although this claim is perhaps not entirely functional, the Supreme Court has also chastised partially-functional claiming:

But the vice of a functional claim exists not only when a claim is ‘wholly’ functional, if that is ever true, but also when the inventor is painstaking when he recites what has already been seen, and then uses conveniently functional language at the exact point of novelty.

Gen. Electric Co. v. Wabash Appliance Corp., 304 U.S. 364 (1938).

If the court ends up granting certiorari in American Axle, I expect these parallels will see further development.

 

6 thoughts on “Tuning Claims From Oil Wells to Truck Axles

    I think the entire patent code needs an overhaul. Consider a memory controller: you have to claim it functionally. You can’t claim the structure, as a modern memory controller has hundreds, thousands, maybe tens of thousands of gates. It wouldn’t be possible to show the hardware, let alone draft a claim directed to the hardware.

    This type of claim seemingly runs afoul of supreme court precedent and is not covered by code.

    Let’s not even get into the 101 debacle.

      Key word is “seemingly,” as such is NOT purely functional claiming and thus IS permitted under the law as written by Congress (even without using 112(f)).

    It is also worth noting (as a teaching moment) that Halliburton was abrogated with MORE than merely 112(f), as functional claiming (even at an imputed ‘point of novelty’) is allowed under the Act of 1952.

    The option under 112(f) was for purely functional claiming.

    Maybe the good prof could find and link to his own article that introduced the coined term of “Vast Middle Ground….”

    Which branch of the government has been allocated authority to write patent law?

      Which branch? Given their propensity for non-statutory, extra-judicial holdings and decisions, I’m guessing it’s the SCOTUS – CAFC tag team.

      Reply Report
    Thank you for addressing the previous comments-noted serious problem with the result-claiming breadth of asserted claims in American Axle. Because that is being ignored by many of those who think that is a great case for getting the Sup. Ct. to reverse itself on at least one [not Alice] of the their three established decisional grounds of unpatentable subject matter.

