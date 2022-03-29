Tuning Claims From Oil Wells to Truck Axles

by Dennis Crouch

I’ve written a number of times about the Supreme Court’s old decision in Halliburton Oil Well Cementing Co. v. Walker, 329 U.S. 1 (1946). Walker’s patent claimed a “means . . . for tuning” a sound filter to a particular vibration frequency while looking for an oil-well blockage. The Supreme Court found the claim problematic because it did not claim the physical characteristics of the invention’s point-of-novelty, but instead that tuning element was claimed as a means for accomplishing its function. The decision noted that some of the patent’s claims did include physical details of the tuning mechanism, but those claims had not been asserted in the case.

The particular holding in Halliburton was that Walker’s patent claim was invalid as indefinite because it used means-plus-function claim language at the point of novelty. Halliburton was overturned by the Patent Act of 1952 with creation of a statutory right to include means-plus-function elements in combination claims. 35 USC 112(f). I wonder though whether under the new law, the Supreme Court might have found an alternative mechanism for invalidating the claim, such as full-scope enablement, full-scope written description, or ineligible subject matter.

I draw attention to Halliburton because of its similarity to the patent in American Axle. The AmAxle patent claims a method of manufacturing a drive-shaft, with the apparent point-of-novelty being “tuning [a] liner to attenuate at least two types of vibration.” US7774911. Although this claim is perhaps not entirely functional, the Supreme Court has also chastised partially-functional claiming:

But the vice of a functional claim exists not only when a claim is ‘wholly’ functional, if that is ever true, but also when the inventor is painstaking when he recites what has already been seen, and then uses conveniently functional language at the exact point of novelty.

Gen. Electric Co. v. Wabash Appliance Corp., 304 U.S. 364 (1938).

If the court ends up granting certiorari in American Axle, I expect these parallels will see further development.