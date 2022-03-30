Discerning the Purpose and Means of Williamson v. Citrix

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Functional claim language has long been a mainstay of U.S. patent law. In the historic case of O’Reilly v. Morse, 56 U.S. 62 (1853), the famous inventor of the single-line telegraph (Morse) claimed patent rights to the use of electro-magnetism for transmitting a signal–without limit to any “specific machinery or parts.” Id. The Supreme Court found the claim “too broad and covers too much ground.” Although Morse’s claim directed to a single functionally described element was deemed improper, patent attorneys quickly learned that a combination of functionally-claimed elements could work. An example of this is famously seen in the Wright Brothers early aircraft patents. See US821393.

The Supreme Court pushed-back again on functional claims–perhaps most notably in Halliburton Oil Well Cementing Co. v. Walker, 329 U.S. 1 (1946).  In Halliburton, the Supreme Court invalidated Walker’s means-plus-function claims as indefinite after holding that it was improper to claim an invention’s “most crucial element … in terms of what it will do rather than in terms of its own physical characteristics or its arrangement in the new combination apparatus.”  Id. Halliburton can be read as distinguishing between, on the one hand, claim elements that were already well known in the art, and on the other hand entirely new elements.  Well-known functionality will be understood by those skilled in the art as translating to particular machinery or processes.  And, the existence of prior art means that the patent doctrines of obviousness and anticipation will limit unduly broad scope.  On the other hand, newly invented functionality has the potential of resulting in quite broad scope if divorced from the underlying mechanisms of operation.  The Halliburton decision was not a surprise given that the Supreme Court had already repeatedly criticized functional claims.  A good example of that criticism is seen in the 1938 General Electric decision where the court complained about the “vice” of functional claim limitations:

But the vice of a functional claim exists not only when a claim is ‘wholly’ functional, if that is ever true, but also when the inventor is painstaking when he recites what has already been seen, and then uses conveniently functional language at the exact point of novelty.

Gen. Electric Co. v. Wabash Appliance Corp., 304 U.S. 364, 371 (1938).

Halliburton did not stand for long. Rather, the Patent Act of 1952 was expressly designed to overrule Halliburton and revive the use of means-plus-function claims.  The new law, now codified in 35 U.S.C. § 112(b) reads as follows:

(f) ELEMENT IN CLAIM FOR A COMBINATION.—An element in a claim for a combination may be expressed as a means or step for performing a specified function without the recital of structure, material, or acts in support thereof, and such claim shall be construed to cover the corresponding structure, material, or acts described in the specification and equivalents thereof.

Id.  You’ll note that the statute does not suggest any difference between well-known or novel elements in their use of means-plus-function language.  One key feature of Section 112(f) is its particularly narrow interpretive scope.  Means-plus-function elements are not interpreted as extending to the full scope suggested by their broad claim language.  Rather, as the statute recites, the scope is “construed to cover the corresponding structure, material, or acts described in the specification and equivalents thereof.” Id.  Thus, a claim directed toward a “fastening means” appears quite broad on its face as covering all conceivable ways of fastening, but the term would likely be quite narrowly interpreted if the patent specification is also narrowly drafted.  If the specification disclosed a “nail” as its only example, the court would likely limit “fastening means” to only include nails and their equivalents.  Id. (“structure … described in the specification and equivalents thereof.”).

Invalid as Indefinite: Section 112(f) does not tell a court what to do in cases where the specification lacks disclosure of any “corresponding structure.”  The Federal Circuit’s approach is to hold those claims invalid as indefinite under 35 U.S.C. § 112(b). In re Donaldson Co., 16 F.3d 1189 (Fed.Cir.1994) (en banc).  Indefiniteness was also the hook used by the Supreme Court in Halliburton, then codified within Rev. Stat. § 4888.  I am fairly confident that the Supreme Court would affirm the Donaldson precedent if it ever heard such a case. But, as discussed below, this interpretation leads to some seemingly unjust results.

Structure Plus Function: Because of the narrow construction and indefiniteness concern, patent drafters today largely shy-away from using means-plus-function claim language. Still, functional limitations offer powerful exclusive rights if given their full scope. In the marketplace, consumers  ordinarily care more about whether a machine serves its appointed function rather than how it particularly works. A common approach for many skilled patent attorneys is to take advantage of functional limitations while still endeavoring to avoid being categorized as Section 112(f) means-plus-function limitations. This approach is often quite natural as the English language regularly identifies machines and parts by their function: a brake, a processor, a seat.  These terms are inherently functional but are also tied to known mechanical structures.  I call this approach “structure plus function” and it requires a threshold amount of structure sufficient to ensure that the limitation is not MPF. Structure-plus-function regularly results in broader claims than MPF and claims that that are less likely to be invalidated as indefinite. Again, this is nothing new, and they exact type of language discussed by the Supreme Court in its 1938 GE decision. Still, in recent cases the Federal Circuit has been more aggressively putting claims in the Section 112(f) MPF box.  The key case on point is Williamson v. Citrix Online, LLC, 792 F.3d 1339 (Fed. Cir. 2015) (en banc).

The MPF rules are particularly pernicious in situations where the claim element at issue is already widely available in various forms.  Since it is already widely available, the inventors (and their patent attorneys) typically feel less need to fully describe and specify particular examples of the well-known element.  That inventor “feeling” is generally supported by strong precedent that a thin specification is appropriate for elements of the invention already known to the public. This well-known-element situation is also outside of the point-of-novelty policy concerns raised by Halliburtan.  So, ordinarily, well known elements need only a thin disclosure within the specification.  An off the shelf-component might not receive any structural disclosure at all other than identifying its name and how it connects-in with the rest of the invention.  BUT, that all changes if the claim element is interpreted as MPF.  If its MPF, the claim scope is limited only to what is disclosed (and equivalents), and a specification without structural disclosure will render the MPF claim invalid as indefinite.  Thus, we have two entirely different drafting approaches that will depend greatly on how the claim is interpreted.  And, following Williamson there is no longer a strong MPF interpretive presumption based upon the presence/absence of traditional MPF language such as “means for.”  What that means practically is that the threshold is high-stakes, but unpredictable.

Recently, the Federal Circuit decided two Section 112(f) cases that push back a bit on Williamson:

  • Dyfan, LLC v. Target Corp., — 4th —, 2022 WL 870209 (Fed. Cir. Mar. 24, 2022) (“code”, “application” and “system”); and
  • VDPP LLC, v. Vizio, Inc., 2022 WL 885771 (Fed. Cir. Mar. 25, 2022) (non-precedential) (“storage” and “processor”).

None of the claim elements at issue in the cases used the word “means” as a signal of intent.  Still, the two district courts interpreted the limitations as written in means-plus-function form. In addition, both district courts concluded that the claims were invalid as indefinite since the specifications lacked disclosure of corresponding structure.

The first step in 112(f) analysis is to determine whether a claim element should be classified as a means-plus-function claim.  The most obvious clue is whether the element is written in traditional means-plus-function style–using the word “means” and also including some functional purpose.  An element that does not use “means” is presumptively not a means-plus-function claim.  However, that presumption is not longer a strong presumption. Williamson v. Citrix Online, LLC, 792 F.3d 1339 (Fed. Cir. 2015) (en banc).  And, the presumption can be overcome by a showing that the claim “fails to recite sufficiently definite structure or else recites function without reciting sufficient structure for performing that function.” Id. (internal quotation marks removed).  In addition, “nonce words” are seen as effectively using the word “means.” Id.   Taking all this together, we know that Williamson is a quite important decision. It (1) moved away from a strong presumption against MPF interpretation absent “means” language and (2) established the “nonce word” doctrine. Not surprisingly, the case is the most-cited Federal Circuit decision of 2015.  Still, some members of the court appear to see Williamson as potentially going too far, and that can be seen in the Dyfan and VDPP decisions by Judges Lourie (in both); Dyk, Stoll, Newman, and Taranto.

Claim Construction: The question of whether a claim element is in means-plus-function form is part of claim construction. It is thus the role of the court (rather than a jury) to decide and is ordinarily seen as a question of law with de novo review on appeal.  One exception  to this is comes when a party presents evidence leading to underlying factual  conclusions. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. v. Sandoz, Inc., 574 U.S. 318 (2015). Those factual conclusions are given deference on appeal.  Id. In some cases, the factual conclusions may conceivably so intertwine with the legal conclusions that the ultimate claim construction should also be treated as a mixed-question of law and fact and thus given deference on appeal.  (This last sentence should be seen as my speculation on the correct rule rather than black-letter caselaw.)

In most situations, claim construction is purely a question of law and comes-in most commonly when the parties are endeavoring to show the level of understanding of a person of skill in the art (POSA).  For MPF interpretation, this type of expert factual evidence appears to be more common than ordinary claim construction as the parties endeavor to show that a particular claim element would be understood as connoting “structure.” See Zeroclick, LLC v. Apple Inc., 891 F.3d 1003 (Fed. Cir. 2018).

Dyfan’s patents are directed to location-based triggers in mobile phones. Coincidentally, I used my idea of this technology in my internet law course recently in our discussion of privacy law–imagining Ads pop-ups based upon a user’s particular micro-location. In our example here, imagine that as you walk near the vacuum cleaner aisle of Target, your phone receives a “targeted” vacuum cleaner advert or coupon.

The Dyfan claim is directed to a “system” and requires “code” to cause a mobile device to output “visual information” based upon “location-relevant information.”  The claim’s “wherein” clause requires certain timing of the outputs (automatic output of visual information after receiving a communication receipt but without requiring a separate “first message”).  The wherein clause ties itself to the “system” (“wherein the system is configured…”) and does not state if the action is also done by the code. Thus, the courts identified this clause as the “system” element.

The district court found these two claimed elements to lack “structure” and therefore interpreted them as MPF elements.  At step two, district court examined the disclosure documents found no corresponding structure within the specification.  The result then is that the Code and System elements were un-construable and the entire claim invalid as indefinite.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit reversed and remanded–holding that the district court had improperly shifted the burden to the patentee to prove that the elements were not MPF.  This presumption of no-MPF exists because the claims did not use the term “means.” In its decision, the appellate court began in an odd way by stating that overcoming the presumption requires “a preponderance of the evidence.”  I call this ‘odd’ because preponderance of the evidence is the standard used for questions of fact rather than questions of law. As I mentioned, claim construction has been repeatedly deemed a question of law except for limited circumstances.  Here though, there was expert testimony that those skilled in the art would understand “code” to be a particular term of art that encompasses a computer program, and that “off-the-shelf-software” was available to perform the specific function claimed.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit began with a presumption that the code was not-MPF, and that presumption was further solidified by the unrebutted testimony indicating structure.  As part of this, the appellate panel also rejected the notion that the code limitation was “purely functional.”

The system limitation is a bit more complicated — certainly the “system” has structure.  The claim actually requires that the system include a physical building. But, the claim also requires that the system be “configured such that” messages are sent in a particular order and based upon particular triggers.  “A system comprising . . . wherein the system is configured such that . . . .”  Section 112 speaks in terms of an “element”, and the court was faced with the question of whether (1) the system itself is the element, or instead (2) the element is the sub-part of the system that performs the claimed function.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit did not decide this question, but instead held that the claims provide sufficient structure either way.  The court particularly noted that the aforementioned ‘code’ is part of the system and it it is pretty clear that the code would be doing the work here as well.

Although the wherein clause does not expressly refer to the previously recited “code,” it references specific functions that are defined or introduced in the code limitations and thus demonstrates that it is the code that performs the function recited in the wherein clause.

Slip Op. Since these claim elements included sufficient structure, the appellate panel concluded that they were not written in means-plus-function form. And, as a consequence the indefiniteness ruling

VDPP is non-precedential, but reaches the same results. And, although decided only one-day after Dyfan, it favorably cites that decision and particularly the shifting of burdens and evidentiary requirements.  VDPP’s patents relate to technology for blending 2-D video streams so that they appear 3-D. US9699444B2 claim 1 is directed to “an apparatus” having two elements: (1) a storage and (2) a processor.  The storage is “adapted to store one or more frames.”  The processor has a number of  claimed functions, including obtaining and expanding an image; creating a ‘bridge frame’ that is a “non-solid color”; and blending various frames for display.   The patent has a 2001 priority date, and the claims here have shifted substantially to capture market development.

The C.D.Cal. district court determined that VDPP’s claimed  “processor” and “storage” elements were both subject to § 112(f) since they “do not describe how to carry out the recited functions—only that they do” somehow accomplish those functions.  That statement appears almost lifted from Halliburton’s definition of means-plus-function claiming.  In another pithy restatement of its conclusions, the district court also identified each term as a “black box for performance of a function.” On appeal the Federal Circuit reversed–holding that the “processor” and “storage” elements contained sufficient structure.

In the case, the district court “summarily concluded that the limitations [were] subject to § 112(f).”  On appeal, the Federal Circuit found that erroneous because claims without the “means” term are presumed to not be MPF.  This issue here seems to get to the heart of the nonce-word debate. My understanding of ‘nonce words’ is that they are presumed to be MPF triggers.  Thus, the district court’s opinion appears to be based on its conclusion that the processor and storage are “nothing more than
nonce words.”  On appeal, however, the Federal Circuit took a different path. Rather than starting with the nonce work question, the court began with the presumption of no-MPF absent the word “means.”  The court then quoted Dyfan’s statement that overcoming the presumption requires evidence.

Vizio was required to provide at least some evidence that a person of ordinary skill
would not have understood the limitations to ‘recite sufficiently definite structure[s].’

Slip Op. (quoting Dyfan).  The district court had avoided this presumption by identifying the terms as nonce words. That approach was apparently wrong: “The court pointed to no such evidence from Vizio, instead summarily concluding that the limitations are subject to § 112(f). . . That is insufficient to overcome the presumption
against application of § 112(f).” Perhaps the best way to reconcile the developed doctrine here is that a district court should not identify a word as a ‘nonce’ word based upon reasoning alone. Rather, that determination requires some sort of evidence.  In VDPP, the court again referred back to Dyfan and shows district courts how to cite the case:

Vizio’s arguments are particularly unpersuasive in view of our holding in Dyfan. In Dyfan, the district court determined that the limitations “code” and “application” were subject to 112(f).
We reversed the district court’s construction of those terms (among others), explaining that the court did not give effect to the presumption against § 112(f). More specifically, we held that the defendant failed to show “that persons of ordinary skill in the art would not have understood the ‘code’/‘application’ limitations to connote structure in light of the claim as a whole.” That same rationale applies here. As explained above, the court ignored that it was Vizio’s burden to rebut the presumption against § 112(f), and Vizio failed to meet that burden.

Slip Op.  I’ll just note that this type of talk of ‘presumption’ and presumably external ‘evidence’ is radically different from how the court usually discusses claim construction.  Rather, claim construction is a question of law where we are searching for the proper construction.  Typically neither party has a burden of proving a question of law.

In VDPP, the district court also pointed to evidence presented that the storage and processor are known structural forms.  The patentee had fallen into the pernicious trap noted above by explaining in the specification that that “processors” and “storage” are “well-known” in the art.  Here, the court concluded that the specification statement that these are “well known” provides good evidence that the terms were not intended as MPF (without further elaboration or explanation of the reasoning here).

The one problem with the court’s analysis in VDPP is that it implicitly concludes that the “processor” counts as the “element” for MPF analysis.  But, the claim is directed to a particular function, not simply a “processor for processing.” Here, for instance, the claim requires “a processor adapted to: obtain a first image frame from a
first video stream; ….” Although a general processor may be well known, a processor “adapted” as claimed was not well known in the art, and the question that the court needs to ask with regard to structure is whether the claim itself provides the structure for performing the recited function.

As you can see, this area is ripe with historical confusion, statutory bright lines, and shifting precedent.  I expect that the court will continue to develop precedent, but I expect that this pair of cases will begin to tone-down the impact of Williamson while also shifting litigation tactics.

48 thoughts on “Discerning the Purpose and Means of Williamson v. Citrix

  1. 11

    Williamson is en banc; panels shouldn’t be trying to change it.

  2. 10

    There is another misunderstanding underlying this whole thing. Means plus function claiming SAVES validity of claims, though makes them narrower. Without MPF, functional claiming is invalid under 112 (and 101) because it purportedly claims every way to accomplish a function, not just those that were enabled/possessed/disclosed.

    So patentees arguing, ‘this is not MPF function’ should be shooting themselves in the foot– great, its not MPF, so therefore invalid unles you have disclosed every way to accomplish claimed function or equivalent. The problem is Fed Cir. 112 analysis on electronic claims has not been great, although it is getting really tough in pharmaceutical claims, where we have seen a lot of “functional genus claims” (or whatever you want to call them) shot down on 112 grounds.

    Wait until the functional claiming 112 issues from pharmacy get brought over to the software/electronic space, and then the MPF issue will be largely resolved.

    1. 10.1

      See for example, this post: link to patentlyo.com

      And ask yourself why “DNA code that accomplishes function XYZ” is likely invalid under 112 (unless claimed as MPF, which saves its validity) but “computer code that accomplishes function XYZ” is somehow okay.

      1. 10.1.1

        m4 – you are in plain error in attempting to construe claims from two very different art areas in at least the notion of how any such claims are understood by a Person Having Ordinary Skill In The Art.

        You are further simply in error on your understanding of claims sounding in function (along a spectrum including Prof. Crouch’s past coined phrase of “Vast Middle Ground” to purely functional claiming.

      2. 10.1.2

        by the by, linking to an article by Karshtedt and Lemley works against your credibility.

        1. 10.1.2.1

          The Lemley article actually argues that the Fed Ct has gone too far in invalidating functional claiming under 112, and should allow more. But i just use it for the premise that in fact functional genus claiming is often shut down under 112 in biotech but not electronics/software/etc. A lot of the functional claims found invalid in the biotech space would have survived (with basically the same or a very slightly narrower scope) had the patentees argued FOR a MPF construction.

          And “DNA code for doing XYZ” is at least as structural as “software code for doing XYZ”.

          I get the point on ‘predictability’ or level of OOSA, but it cant be logically that (1) MPF claims have a narrower scope, but (2) MPF claims have a higher required written description requirement. Thats the current situation. Written descriptions containing no structure lead to WD invalidation for narrower MPF claims, but are fine for much broader non-MPF claims. Thus, broader scope actually requires less disclosure. That doesnt make sense.

          Reply Report
          1. 10.1.2.1.1

            .. and now you compound functional claiming with genus/species considerations (they are just not the same).

            Here’s a hint: put the shovel down.

    2. 10.2

      Spot on, Moist. It’s not mentioned enough but the software/logic patentees have been reaping the benefits of an exception to the rules that was judicially created out of thin air especially for them by the Federal Circuit. The Supreme Court has been clawing back mostly continually, and the rest of the patent system has predictably suffered as a result of the mess the CAFC created. On the other hand, some hacks got really rich by through trolling with their toxic claims so yippee.

      Contrast this situation with the fate of the so-called “antibody exception” to the rules (which was nowhere near as pernicious as the logic exception).

      Reply Report
        m4 – here’s another hint: if Malcolm is agreeing with you, you are almost certainly extremely in error.

        Reply Report
    Thoughtful and well-written post.

    Jesse Camacho

  4. 8

    CAFC: “it is the code that performs the function”

    Talk about making it up as you go. The computer performs the function. The “code” is instructions for the computer but doesn’t “perform” anything. In addition, the code has no objectively discernible “structure” because (again) it’s just a set of instructions for performing logic that is provided to an instructable device created for that purpose. Now, if the claim were limited to a particular operating system that would at least be a tiny baby step towards some identifying some sort of “structure” for the code but wouldn’t begin to suffice to structurally distinguish the “new” code from the structures of prior art codes.

    Reply Report
      Psssst: Grand Hall Experiment.

      (noting that you have never provided a cogent reply)

      Reply Report
    Dennis, how does the Federal Circuit treat “effective amount” claims? Is that amorphous functional language treated as MPF for literal and DOE infringement?

    Reply Report
      If a term is defined in the specification, it’s not “amorphous functional language”. Using the term “effective amount” in a claim without providing at least a suggested range of masses or concentrations to be administered is a recipe for failure so most times a definition is provided.

      Note also that it is almost never the case that the “effective amount” is the actual invention in claims that recite the term. That stands in stark contrast to “perform this logic on a computer” claims where it’s always the “new” function (the logic) that is the alleged invention (the generic computer is very very old).

      Reply Report
        Your “generic computer” is nothing more that the beyond-banal House argument.

        That you also seem to want to disclaim “effective” (while also being glib as that claim element most definitely being functional) is noted (and that is not a good thing for you).

        Reply Report
        … and you also step smack into the Grand Hall experiment — but that’s just you being you, Malcolm.

        Reply Report
    I can tell you the meaning of Williamson to those of us in the trenches doing applications for big tech by big law.

    Williamson means that you have to have a description in the specification for one layer lower than you claim or want to claim. That is the take away everyone got from it. It is part of application review.

    Reply Report
      >Williamson means that you have to have a description in the specification for one layer lower than you claim or want to claim.

      Almost all of which will be boilerplate.

      Though, in fairness, it’s easier to justify $$$ if you can show the client a 30 pg document.

      Reply Report
        Actually often it is not boilerplate as it is typically geared to the claims and has to be specific. It is just another pain to get done.

        As to your comment about money, clients have reduced what they will pay for a patent application and added more and more requirements.

        As an example, inflation is up 1.37 times since 2007. We used to get $16K from a huge tech client in 2007. Now they pay $10K. So they pay us less than half of what they used to when adjusted for inflation.

        That is fairly typical. Some big clients can no longer be serviced by law firms and use a lot of solos.

        Reply Report
          I apologise. I’m not accusing you of doing anything wrong. I probably cut-and-paste 20 paragraphs into every software application (support for processor, CPP, cloud, etc). I can even articulate ‘patent law’ reasons for doing so.

          But… I think we can all admit that the whole cut-and-paste process is kinda silly from a common-sense point of view. As evidence, I’ll note that real POSITAs don’t include anything equivalent in their technical papers.

          Reply Report
            “As evidence, I’ll note that real POSITAs don’t include anything equivalent in their technical papers.”

            I don’t think it’s wise to invite comparisons between patent applications and technical papers. It tends to reveal how little patent disclosures “teach”.

            Reply Report
              link to patentlyo.com comes directly to mind.

              The statement itself of “don’t think it’s wise to invite comparisons between patent applications and technical papers” is itself correct – but Ben is entirely in the weeds as to why.

              The why is that patents are not — and have never been intended to be — technical papers of THAT teaching mode.

              They are — and have always been — legal documents.

              That Ben cannot grasp this, and is yet an Examiner, is a serious concern.

              Reply Report
            OG, no worries.

            I agree that it is silly to have to put all those boilerplate paragraphs in the patent application. But the CAFC has been trying to remove all that a POSITA knows.

            Another example, is the word module that the CAFC proclaimed was a nonce word and yet the word module is used in most of the descriptions for work in elance and other sites.

            Reply Report
            It is funny too that often my job is to make a paper that will be submitted to a conference into a patent application. And most of the work is adding all the basic information so the examiner will understand the application.

            Reply Report
              My adaptations of that type have only some of the insertion elements (for basic enablement), but more of my effort is in “legalizing” the terms and descriptions (i.e., removing “musts” and the like).

              I do agree with you though as far as boilerplate goes – we DO start with some standard boilerplate, but that does get “individualized” for each application.

              Reply Report
        OC – you don’t know how many times I have expressed that same “one layer beyond claims” suggestion…. (to clients and compatriots)

        Reply Report
      “Williamson means that you have to have a description in the specification for one layer lower than you claim or want to claim. That is the take away everyone got from it.”

      I don’t believe most of the big tech applications I see follow this admonition.

      But I am glad to see it when it’s there.

      Reply Report
    It seems across the domains of eligibility, WD, and obviousness that a procedural step is missing.

    Markman established that the words of the claim are a matter of law, or at most a mixed question, but still the province of the adjudicator.

    But there is no analogous step to establish what the invention is or who PHOSITA actually is. An invention is philosophically distinguishable from the claims, which are words used to partially describe an invention.

    The patent act says the invention is what the inventor says it is, but that saying is inherently a combination of things; the claims, the specification, the putative field of endeavor and the state of the art within that endeavor. Once in litigation, it should be the adjudicator’s turn to say what the invention is, and from there, it would seem that the MPF question should include some kind of measure of the proximity of a claimed function to the novelty of the invention.

    Clearly the General Electric decision was concerned with the proximity to the “point of novelty”, but “point” is a problematic term because there is nearly always a spectrum of novelty. “Curve of novelty” would be more descriptive, but the situation is still present: MPF without much spec support far away from the invention is less material than MPF without much spec support at the heart of the invention.

    The overlap between current eligibility jurisprudence and 112/103 is intolerable and misplaced. Is anyone satisfied with the way things are now?

    I won’t bother with my usual, but Dyfan should be ineligible and VDPP should be eligible.

    Dyfan appears to be entirely functionally claimed and teaches nothing beyond the idea, while VDPP’s adapted processor looks less like an MPF question than a 103 question, if an “adapted” processor is indeed the heart of the invention. In reality, its likely that the code is what “adapts” the processor, which is exactly what that missing procedural step could help fill in.

    Reply Report
      or who PHOSITA actually is

      Had you been paying attention to the terrain, you may have noticed the Graham Factors…

      An invention is philosophically distinguishable from the claims,

      And into the meta weeds (away from the actual terrain of patent law) you dive…

      Reply Report
      “Is anyone satisfied with the way things are now?”

      Infringers are. Only the infringers.

      Reply Report
        You can bet that accused infringers of cr appy patents are not happy either with the current state of affairs.

        Actual infringers of valid patents probably don’t care very much either way, since “efficient infringement” takes litigation expense and damages into consideration as a cost of doing business.

        Reply Report
          Your arrogance is on display again.

          YOU simply carry no persuasion as to YOUR wanting of YOUR notions of “actual,” “valid,” or even how the concept of Efficient Infringement impacts the terrain that you refuse to understand.

          Arrogance? Hmmm, maybe it is just that Peak of Mount
          S
          T
          U
          P
          I
          D

          Maybe both.

          Reply Report
      “who PHOSITA actually is. ”

      No examiner at the USPTO knows how to determine the level of ordinary skill in the art. Not even to save their own life in some Saw-like scenario where they were given the choice of either explicitly stating the level of ordinary skill in the art for a particular application or sawing off one of their feet.

      Reply Report
    “newly invented functionality has the potential of resulting in quite broad scope if divorced from the underlying mechanisms of operation”

    Funny stuff. “Quite broad claim scope” is missing the point, no?

    “Functions” are not eligible subject matter. The “scope” of the “functionality” is not relevant to the problem that is presented by claims to “new functions.”

    Reply Report
      Did you have too many screwdrivers with that and forget how you were wrecked (repeatedly) on your “must use only terms of structure” windmill chase?

      Reply Report
    Perhaps the Federal Circuit is growing tired of accused infringers arguing that each and every claim limitation is a MPF limitation in hopes of achieving an early and easy victory of invalidity based on indefiniteness. I know I am tired of it.

    Reply Report
      Yup CW5. These are the same infringing folks who cry (with hat tips to Chicken Little and the Aflac duck), “abstract! abstract! abstract!” at every limitation, claim, and patent they’re infringing.

      Sadly for innovation, the CAFC usually does the same.

      Reply Report
      The prospect of the easy victory on indefiniteness tends to arise when the claims recite an apparatus described in functional terms and the specification doesn’t disclose the claimed function.

      Usually when the claims are drafted through continuation practice to cover something that’s already in the market.

      Reply Report
        I sense more “feeling” from you than any actual objective point.

        Are you under the colloquial notion that there must be ipsis verbis in those continuations?

        Reply Report
          Of course not, but I’m talking about scenarios where there’s no conceivable way the spec discloses the claimed function.

          For example, applicant participates in standards setting process and files an application where the spec relates to the applicant’s own proposal. Claims in the first patent in the family relate to the applicant’s own proposal. Standard goes in a different direction, with aspects that contradict the specification. Fourth continuation in the family includes apparatus claims that recite the behavior in the standard, and does so in functional terms. This is done after the standard is finalized. I’ve litigated some variant of this scenario like five times in the past three years.

          The original comment I was responding to was whining that too many defendants try to use the 112,6/indefiniteness combination as an easy path to victory. The point that comment misses, however, is that’s really only possible because the specification doesn’t disclose the claimed function.

          Reply Report
            Thanks – it appears then that your real issue is with the faulty examination that appears to merely rubber stamp continuation claims without enforcing a “no new matter” prohibition.

            That is entirely separate from any sense of claim form choice.

            Reply Report
              I doubt that I’m the first person to have had issues with Examiners rubber stamping continuation claims.

              But this entire discussion only exists because Applicants are trying to claim apparatuses based on the functions those thingamajigs perform – in effect the Applicant is claiming the function. When that happens, the Applicant’s subjective intent in drafting shouldn’t matter – especially when the function is drafted rather broadly. Absent some way of limiting the Applicant to what was actually disclosed in the specification, the Applicant has claimed every possible way of performing the claimed function.

              And, of course, this conversation becomes rather different if Applicants drafted method claims.

              Reply Report
                I completely disagree with your summation of “this entire discussion only exists because Applicants are trying to claim apparatuses based on the functions those thingamajigs perform

                Are you limited to the litigation side of the effort?

                Reply Report
    “Although a general processor may be well known, a processor “adapted” as claimed was not well known in the art, and the question that the court needs to ask with regard to structure is whether the claim itself provides the structure for performing the recited function.”

    Isn’t that asked and answered in the context of computers/circuits? Or did Williamson do something to undermine the old precedent that the description of “circuits” as performing a function connotes sufficient structure?

    Reply Report
      “the old precedent that the description of “circuits” as performing a function connotes sufficient structure?”

      What case are you referring to? What does “sufficient” mean when in fact there is ZERO structure described (at least no structure different from a prior art structure).

      What we are talking about, in fact, is an *exception* to the fundamental requirement that a novel structure is described in the claim.

      Reply Report
    – sad –

    lost teaching moments of Vast Middle Ground and that functional claims reset in the Act of 1952 are NOT limited to the optional choice of Purely functional claiming allowed by 112(f).

    Also: credit should be given to Wandering through for his pointing out the cases in particular: link to patentlyo.com

