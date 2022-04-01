“Government employees are not available to accept private clients”

by Dennis Crouch

Correll v. Hirshfeld (Fed. Cir. 2022) (pending appeal)

From 2002-2017, Kevin Correll worked as an electrical engineer for the US Navy.  Correll is also a patent attorney and during that time Correll ran his own small firm.  In 2016, someone at the Navy figured out that this was a problem and worked with the USPTO Office of Enrollment & Discipline to begin an investigation.  Why is this a problem — at least according to the USPTO “U.S. Government employees are not available to accept private clients or to represent clients other than their agency before the United States Patent and Trademark Office.”  This quote comes from the USPTO mandatory survey of registered practitioners and is only loosely based upon the most on-point statute and regulations. 18 U.S.C. §§ 203, 205; 37 CFR § 11.111.  Rather, Rule 11.111 limits Federal Employees from acting “contrary to applicable Federal ethics law, including conflict of interest statutes.”  Here, the conflict of interest statutes (18 U.S.C. §§ 203, 205) include the following prohibitions:

Whoever … receives … any compensation for any representational services, as agent or attorney or otherwise … (B) at a time when such person is an … employee … of the United States … in relation to any … application … in which the United States is a party or has a direct and substantial interest, before any department, agency, court, court-martial, officer, or any civil, military, or naval commission [shall be punished]. 18 U.S.C. § 203.

Whoever, being an … employee of the United States … (2) acts as agent or attorney for anyone before any department, agency … in connection with any covered matter in which the United States is a party or has a direct and substantial interest shall be subject to the penalties … 18 U.S.C. § 205.

In a 2001 informal advisory letter, Marilyn Glynn General Counsel for the Office of Government Ethics concluded that these provisions should be seen as prohibiting current government employees from moonlighting as patent attorneys for private paying clients.  But, that opinion was based upon rather weak analysis.

An Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) found that Correll engaged in improper conduct by representing private clients and concluded that he should be suspended from practice for 5 years.  The USPTO Director then confirmed that judgement.  Correll then took his case to the E.D.Va. District Court who denied his motion for a preliminary injunction. Now, Correll has brought that case to the Federal Circuit.

In the appeal, Correll presents three arguments:

  1. The restriction on practice suppresses Correll’s rights of free speech and free association.
  2. The USPTO’s broad prohibition improperly reaches beyond what is provided by either statute or rule.  See Van Ee v. Envt’l Protection Agency, 202 F.3d 296 (D.C. Cir. 2000).
  3. The district court improperly gave deference to the USPTO’s interpretation of the statutes.

In its briefing, the USPTO makes a big deal its survey that clearly put Correll on notice.

Of course, this type of notice only carries weight if it is also supported by law. If the Federal Circuit is willing to engage, it could become a quite interesting opinion.

20 thoughts on ““Government employees are not available to accept private clients”

  1. 4

    Was the Navy aware? What is the Navy’s policy re moonlighting?
    Did the Navy file a complaint here? I’m not sure the USPTO is the right party to initiate proceedings re this potential “conflict of interest” (particularly given the possibility of waiver of the conflict)

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Not true. The PTO has power to regulate attorneys who practice before it.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        Brother anon – that power is circumscribed though: think left hand and right hand…

        (more below)

        Reply Report
        1. 4.1.1.1

          How so? The PTO has determined that his activities were contrary to the ethical standards followed by EVERY federal employee. That conduct allows the PTO to discipline the attorney under 35 USC 2.

          Reply Report
          1. 4.1.1.1.1

            The charge (yet to be proven) has been made.

            That is simply fundamentally different than a Conclusion of such having been reached.

            That’s also a bit like the emphasis on “notice” as noted in the article. That (alone) merits a big “So what?” – one may not rest on the conclusion that needs to be tried and arrived at.

            Reply Report
            1. 4.1.1.1.1.1

              There is no dispute that he represented someone at the PTO while he was a federal employee, right? See the Standards of Ethical Conduct for all Executive Branch employees. link to oge.gov . The PTO can, and does, regulate attorneys who practice before it for ethical standards.

              Reply Report
              1. 4.1.1.1.1.1.1

                From the very first paragraph of your link:

                These summaries are not a substitute for actual ethics advice. You should consult your agency ethics official for specific guidance about the application of these rules to your situation.

                Reply Report

                1. Every year, the federal employee is reminded of these obligations and standards. I am sure the Navy attorney in question just ignored it and never even bothered to check with OGE.

  2. 3

    As a federal employee who works for the US, you cannot take a position that is contrary to a position of the US. When he represents someone who has gotten an adverse action from the US, the representing attorney would have to take a position contrary to the US’s position. This is clear in the ethical standards for all employees of the US. Now, if he were a Navy patent attorney prosecuting a case on behalf of the Navy before the PTO, that would be a different situation. Navy patent applications get rejected all the time. There is one case where DOE took an appeal to the CAFC on a patent application, if I recall.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Brother anon,

      I am not sure that your example supports your assertion – even as the attorney who has as his client one branch MAY act without ethical violation, this acting would not be constrained to the acting attorney (directly or solely), but instead would establish the TYPE of action that would be ethically permitted.

      The fact that you share likely reads larger than your initial constraint.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        If another agency such as the Navy were to appeal a USPTO action, the DOJ would have to give the Ok, I believe. It would be very rare. Imagine if the DOJ represented both sides at the Supreme court. I think the only exception for a fed is to represent oneself (say in tax court) but that is it.

        Reply Report
        1. 3.1.1.1

          he DOJ would have to give the Ok, I believe

          Does it? That’s an added fact to your provisio and may well change my view.

          But it is also very much a stretch – given that each ‘sub-unit’ may well engage fully without actually comprising the mission or intent of its designated authorities, so even if you end up with a Left Hand disagreeing with a Right Hand, the entire disagreement does NOT create conflict within one hand or the other (and which would generate a True conflict of interest).

          As I noted – this is outside of my bailiwick, and I suspect that nuances of employment law would better inform the critical aspects against which a decision may be reached.

          Reply Report
          1. 3.1.1.1.1

            The Navy’s counsel is subject to DOJ supervision as to appeals. I can’t point you to any particular statute, but I am pretty sure. It’s not INDEPENDENT of the Unites States of America. Remember, all Navy patents are assigned to the USA, as represented by SecNavy. The USPTO is also represented and supervised by USDOJ in appeals. You can’t have the SG arguing against himself in court.

            Reply Report
            1. 3.1.1.1.1.1

              The Left Hand is NOT the Right Hand — my point provided is that the “conflict” can be — and per your note, IS – handled without their being a genuine conflict within the duties of each individual hand.

              Otherwise, the government would ethically be forbidden to even engage in obtaining patents (or would need not rise to a level of appeal for there to be the ethics issue).

              Reply Report
              1. 3.1.1.1.1.1.1

                I think if the left hand took a hammer and bashed the right hand, it would hurt.

                Reply Report

                2. That was funny, but given your provisio that Appeals can be undertaken, the ethics impact is just not what you propose it to be.

                  You have provided THAT the Left Hand MAY already take a hammer to the Right Hand.

  3. 2

    Most employers take a dim view of moonlighting employees. Given the past tense of “From 2002-2017, Kevin Correll worked…”, I take it he is no longer employed by the Navy. It would be interesting to know if he left that job on his own or he was given the boot.

    Whether or not the survey that put him “on notice” had a solid legal basis, he was still “on notice” that there was an issue as to whether he could take on private clients. What kind of due diligence did he exercise to come to the conclusion that he could take on private clients?

    Based on the above, the survey’s prohibition seems to be far broader than what seems a reasonable restriction which, to me, would be that Mr. Correll should not have represented any private client “in which the United States is a party or has a direct and substantial interest” (which I think is rather limiting to situations where, e.g., the application is based upon research at least partially paid for by the US government).

    I hope the Federal Circuit takes this up.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Your point about whether “the United States … has a direct and substantial interest” in any old patent application (as opposed to the U.S. actually being “a party” which I think all agree isn’t the case for a run-of-the-mill application) is the same one I presume Prof. Crouch to be making when he says the 2001 OGE advisory opinion—which is basically the main basis for Correll’s disciplinary action—”was based upon rather weak analysis.”

      I don’t agree. The 2001 opinion’s analysis was fine. In 1971, the Seventh Circuit found (with a dissent, although on an unrelated point) that the U.S. has a direct and substantial interest even in an ordinary patent application. The 2001 opinion relied on that earlier finding, and I see nothing wrong in that approach. Now, perhaps you can quibble with the original Seventh Circuit reasoning because it didn’t spend very much time on the issue (one sentence and one citation in a FN). But that could just mean it’s really straightforward and doesn’t require extended discussion. In any case, it’s still not a valid criticism of the 2001 opinion itself.

      Here’s a fun fact—the 1971 Seventh Circuit opinion was written by none other than later-Justice Stevens himself.

      I think it’s fair to say CAFC will have no trouble dispatching both the statutory construction and free speech arguments that Correll raises.

      Reply Report
  4. 1

    This may be outside my bailiwick (and be a matter of employment law), but Carroll seems to have a MUCH better position (and I would hope that he makes it clear to the Court that NONE of his clients have ever been implicated in the “keep out zone” that would affect his own Naval duties.

    Reply Report

