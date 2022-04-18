Amgen v. Sanofi – Next Steps

Patent

In Amgen v. Sanofi, the Supreme Court has been asked to review Federal Circuit precedent on the enablement doctrine found in 35 U.S.C. § 112(a).   Although still uncertain, the case has a strong chance of being granted certiorari.  Most recently, the Supreme Court requested that the US Solicitor General file a brief in the case indicating the views of the U.S. Gov’t. That filing will likely come in December 2022.

The statute requires the patentee to provide “a written description of the invention, and of the manner and process of making and using it [sufficient] to enable any person skilled in the art … to make and use the same.”  The petition asks two particular questions:

  1. Whether enablement is “a question of fact to be determined by the jury” Wood v. Underhill, 46 U.S. (5 How.) 1, 4 (1846), as this Court has held, or “a question of law that [the court] review[s] without deference,” as the Federal Circuit holds.
  2. Whether enablement is governed by the statutory requirement that the specification teach those skilled in the art to “make and use” the claimed invention, 35 U.S.C. § 112, or whether it must instead enable those skilled in the art “to reach the full scope of claimed embodiments” without undue experimentation—i.e., to cumulatively identify and make all or nearly all embodiments of the invention without substantial “ ‘time and effort.’ ”

The invalidated patents here are likely worth >$100 million.

 

Hide comments

13 thoughts on “Amgen v. Sanofi – Next Steps

  1. 2

    It is too bad that this blog does not have an (active) ethical section, as it would be of interest to address the ethics (or lack thereof) of excessive spin in “questions presented” that spin out some merely desired narrative that is divorced from the proceedings below.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      If the cert petition “questions presented” are not properly raised in this case, or would not change the outcome, then the opposing party brief, if any, or the requested US Solicitor General’s brief, should so note.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        …unless of course the other side ALSO engages in such frolics.

        Sorry Paul – but I have just seen TOO MANY “questions posed” that engage in shameful frolics of such spin as to induce tornado warnings.

        When it gets to a point that no one bats an eye, something needs be done.

        Reply Report
        1. 2.1.1.1

          Anon-

          Tthe Court sets its own question for review if it grants cert. And in any event, as Paul stated, in an adversarial system such as ours, the other side will frame the question in a way that favors it. Far from being unethical to frame questions in a way that is helpful to your client, that’s called good lawyering. If a party frames a question in an illogical or unsupportable way, the other side will have no problem pointing that out. Finally, just because you don’t like someone’s argument doesn’t mean that someone is unethical. In any event, without taking any position on the ultimate merits of the petitioner’s framing of the argument, it does not seem to me to be clearly untethered to facts nor does it seem to be frivolous on its face.

          Reply Report
          1. 2.1.1.1.1

            Sorry but no – when the framing goes too far, it IS unethical.

            Period.

            This is just not a matter of my liking anyone’s argument or not.

            Reply Report
  2. 1

    I would love to see the discrepancy resolved between 112(a) enablement being a question of law and 112(a) written description being a question of fact. That said, one should never wish for the SCOTUS to take a patent law question. One has to go way back to find a patent case where they left the law better than they found it. Here’s hoping that cert is denied.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      “112(a) enablement being a question of law and 112(a) written description being a question of fact” also strikes me as illogically flipped, especially in view of Markman, but that is not likely to be dealt with in this cert petition.
      Those who would cheer 112(a) enablement being flipped to a question of fact [because that would make it a jury decision] should consider that this would also make it a fact issue for IPR decisions [much harder to challenge under the APA].

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Why is the Federal Circuit quick to overturn juries but slow to overturn bureaucrats? That strikes me as un-American.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          Why is the Federal Circuit quick to overturn juries but slow to overturn bureaucrats?

          It is not clear to me that this is the case. The CAFC reverses district court judgments more often than it reverses PTAB judgments, but it is not clear to me what fraction of those district court judgments constitute jury verdicts. Do you know of data that speak to this point?

          link to patentlyo.com

          Reply Report
        2. 1.1.1.2

          Of course, the CAFC is not “quick” to overturn anyone. The CAFC affirms completely the overwhelming majority of decisions whose appeals it is tasked to decide. It completely affirms district court judgments ~70% of the time, and PTAB decisions ~80% of the time. In other words, complete affirmances in patent cases are more than twice as likely as even partial reversals, regardless of the origin of the appeal.

          Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      There was never a truer statement: “One has to go way back to find a patent case where they left the law better than they found it.” (I personally can’t think of any patent law case where the SC left the law better than when they found it, at least not for prosecution issues. But I could be, often am, wrong.)

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        lol – such humility….

        But I too would love to see someone posit a pro-innovation decision of the Supremes that left the law better than when they found it.

        Reply Report
      2. 1.2.2

        Probably United States v. Adams, 383 U.S. 39 (1966) is the most recent such case that I can remember. The category “cases in which the SCOTUS improved patent law relative to the status quo ante” is not a large genus.

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture