The Alexandria Backwaters

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

This week, the New York Times published a lengthy staff editorial negatively focusing on the U.S. patent office as a “backwater” used for corporate gamesmanship, won-over by “legal trickery,” and undermining innovation whenever possible.  It appears primarily a hit piece designed to destabilize and direct Dir. Kathi Vidal’s initial weeks as USPTO Director.  She will be having to defend and explain any pro-patentee stance to her White House colleagues.

Despite musty rhetoric, the high level suggestions have merit – especially the first: “Enforce existing standards.”  At its heart, the USPTO is a bureaucratic construct that needs constant attention to ensure that every examiner plays their role, and that none are lulled into complacency.  “The best way to ensure that patents spur innovation instead of thwarting it is to set a high standard for what deserves patent protection in the first place and then to honor it.” Dir. Vidal’s primary role in managing a 10,000+ person agency is to ensure that her examiners have the tools , the training, and the time needed to ensure the highest quality examination.  Although primary examiners have more training and experience, there is some evidence that they do a poorer job of ensuring that each allowed claim is patentable.  This may be an issue of time, oversight, or something else.

The editorial’s second suggestion is to “improve the process for challenging bad patents.”  In particular, the editorial calls for eliminating the FINTIV discretionary denials of IPRs implemented under Dir. Andrei Iancu. The bigger suggestions though are as follows: (1) Make it easier to challenge bad patents before they are granted. (2) Force secondary pharmaceutical patents to undergo an automatic review by the appeal board. (3) Rethink the legal structure for patent challenges. As part of this third point—restructuring the legal system—the essay attacks the Federal Circuit as merely an “echo chamber” of the pro patent lobby.  For this point, the editorial quotes Matthew Lane of CAPA.

The third suggestion calls for calling for elimination of potential conflicts of interest. This seems to be primarily (and expressly) a pot-shot at Dir. Iancu who rejoined his old law firm after leaving the Office last year.  The essay implies that Iancu acted unethically and improperly, but without presenting any evidence and in a way that feels gross. The PTO does not have the same revolving-door tradition that is seen in other major regulatory agencies, and so this complaint would not have made my top-three.

Four: Collaborate with other agencies.  Most particularly, the USPTO and FDA need to get together and ensure consistency across the board.  To get PTO approval, you need to show your invention is a major change, but for FDA or EPA approval, you want to show that your product is pretty much the same as what we already know and trust.  These are all good points here made by Charles Duan who is a member of PPAC.

The final suggestion in the essay – “let the public participate.” Yes!

33 thoughts on “The Alexandria Backwaters

  1. 12

    Rather unsurprising as Litmus tests go, of the top three US patent law blogs (PatentDocs, IPWatchdog, and Patently-O), two of the three blast the NY Times for their stilted and plainly anti-patent approach by their editorial board.

    Only one indulges an elitist view of patents (that is, with disdain).

    And that Litmus test is also reflected in the usual suspects – the sAme ones of typical commentators.

  2. 11

    Just a note from the trenches. When we file, we hope for a mature examiner who’s not going to get argumentative about obviousness. For small company clients, the cost of prosecution and its success are very much on everybody’s mind, especially the attorney. On the flip side, I have been in corporate environments with bottomless purses where they literally do not care about the cost or how much they drag it out however bad the patent.

    It seems to me that the variability in examination practice is caused by the lack of time that an examiner is able to dedicate to examination. An obviousness rejection is a device for managing that time and the examiner will not get criticized for subjectivity. All these calls for improved patents will never be addressed until the standards (KSR for example?) are actually applied.

  3. 10

    By the way, this is cover for the PTO to take a sharp turn to the far left.

    Watch out. So far what we’ve seen from the Biden administration is they don’t care about the consequences are maintaining the status quo.

    They have their ideology. Reality doesn’t matter to them.

    1. 10.1

      Just remember that the New York Times is not what it was prior to 2016. The New York Times is now better classified as political propaganda for the Democratic party. A state paper. Just remember they knew the Laptop from Hxll was real and buried the storied.

      Plus, this editorial is based on one post doc’s view of patents? If the New York Times was a serious paper and not a propaganda outlet for the D party, they would be looking at this more holistically and asking for opinions from many different sources and trying to resolve the conflicting stories. This is like propaganda from the far left of the D party being pushed by the New York Times.

      (And I told you so that this director might be something very different than what we’ve ever seen at the PTO. She might not care if 2,000 examiners are laid off and might just be driven by ideology–like Lemley, well and money and corruption like the far left is always–and not reality.)

      (All the reality I’ve seen working in innovation for 40 years is that patents are a giant positive force that have been perve rted by the calls for reform such as the AIA and Alice. That the reforms have created more uncertainty and made everything more expensive so that only the big corporations can play. A place for the elite. Also, I do prosecution regularly in all the major economies of the world and the USA system is not much worse than the others. And, one of the best systems is in Germany, and they have a great innovation engine.)

      Anyway….oddly, by the way, I think Biden will be out of office by 1/2023 as either brain dead or resigning because of the laptop. Oddly, I think Harris will rise to the responsibilities and be a decent president. I think she is so isolated and troubled right now because she doesn’t agree with the far left who are controlling the deadhead.

      Watch out. The far left in this country embraces China and Marxism and are now controlling a braindead puppet. (Of course all of this is just my opinion.)

      1. 10.1.1

        “I think Biden will be out of office by 1/2023 as either brain dead or resigning because of the laptop. I do prosecution regularly in all the major economies of the world. She might not care if 2,000 examiners are laid off and might just be driven by ideology–like Lemley. they knew the Laptop from Hxll was real “

        But he’s not a crank, folks! Just a normal old white guy with a little economic anxiety.

        LOL

        One of Dennis’ favorite sons! Did we mention this blog is run by lawyers from (spits) Missouri?

        Heckuva job.

        1. 10.1.1.1

          “The Prophet”, let me guess, you watch MSNBC.

          Can you point to anything I said that is factually incorrect? Or do you just deal in emotions?

          1. 10.1.1.1.1

            “you watch MSNBC.”

            Oh dear. Even sadder than I thought.

          2. 10.1.1.1.2

            Enjoying my morning trip to the Patently-o blog, sifting through a creek bed of unhinged ramblings to find the bits that rise to the level of being merely “factually incorrect”

            1. 10.1.1.1.2.1

              “unhinged ramblings”?

              I made my prediction about Biden. What’s yours? I say he is out of office by end of January 2023.

      2. 10.1.2

        “propaganda from the far left of the D party being pushed by the New York Times.”

        The idea that the NYT is “far left” on any subject is a view held only by politically clueless and/or mentally deranged people high on horse dewormer.

        What is Dennis’ strange affinity for these transparent glibertarian/fash sewer-dwellers? It’s a real mystery.

        1. 10.1.2.1

          In all fairness, Malcolm’s version of Far Left is a rather lonely Bucket.

        2. 10.1.2.2

          >What is Dennis’ strange affinity for these transparent glibertarian/fash sewer-dwellers?

          We all grew up in the 90’s / 00’s tech industry milieu, which was strongly libertarian (maybe even ancap). It’s really shocking to see how far and how fast Silicon Valley culture has changed.

  4. 9

    Iancu was always a fraud and a self-dealing p. o. s. His “job” was to help the PTO ignore eligibility issues for the benefit of his buddies.

  5. 8

    Calling the PTO a “backwater” seems reasonable to me. “A place or condition in which no development or progress is taking place.” The PTO’s major change over the last 5 years was mindlessly recycling 1970s time allocations into a CPC based system. There are no real examination process improvements happening. And I expect quality to take a turn for the worse as work conditions further degrade, teleworking becomes more common in STEM jobs, and the salary premium for examiners disappears.

    1. 8.1

      … and yet the deafening silence of calls to focus on “examination quality” (as opposed to a focus on innovators through ‘patent quality’).

      One narrative is (still) preferred.

  6. 7

    “It appears primarily a hit piece designed to destabilize and direct Dir. Kathi Vidal’s initial weeks as USPTO Director. She will be having to defend and explain any pro-patentee stance to her White House colleagues.”

    As it took the WH fifteen months to get someone in the job, it seems unlikely to me that one NYT board editorial would be enough to cause the WH to take a strong interest in what the PTO Director does.

  7. 6

    Although primary examiners have more training and experience, there is some evidence that they do a poorer job of ensuring that each allowed claim is patentable. This may be an issue of time, oversight, or something else.

    The editorial’s second suggestion is to… [m]ake it easier to challenge bad patents before they are granted… [and r]ethink the legal structure for patent challenges.

    These sound like good ideas, but consider me skeptical. As Josh Landau notes, the rate at which EP patents are invalidated is basically the same as for US patents. If the extras time, money, and training that flows to EP examiners does not result in a lower rate of post-grant invalidation, then probably nothing will.

    It is pretty much impossible to contrive an examination system that will be as effective at identifying flaws as the adversarial post-grant confrontations. Nor does it make sense to pour the sorts of resources into all patents that go presently to only the most commercially important patents.

    I know that this sounds disappointingly Panglossian, but the current examination and post-grant challenge systems are probably operating about as well as possible. Maybe there are another 2% or 3% of improvements to be squeezed in, but maybe not.

    link to patentprogress.org

    1. 6.1

      I tend to agree with greg on most of such, though he overlooks one rather large issue. Claim scope ultimately issued. I would say if you dump resources into the PTO you could narrow the scope up in more than 2%, and lessen the amount of VOT that is currently having to be taken on by examiners (which is ridiculous for bureaucratic work to even require esp when so many other agencies do not do this).

      1. 6.1.1

        Lol – sure, let’s focus on improving the lot for bureaucrats…

    2. 6.2

      I don’t understand how Landau goes from

      27% of oppositions result in a final decision invalidating all claims of the patent, while the remaining 40% of patents are modified in some form and maintained as patents” (27+40=67)

      and

      One study, examining German nullity data, found that—excluding cases that settled or were otherwise withdrawn—24% of challenged patents were entirely valid, 37% were partly valid and partly invalid, and 39% were completely invalid” (37+39=76)

      and

      “one third of the time it’s entirely invalid, and one third of the time you get a mixed result.” (1/3+1/3=2/3)

      to

      Whether you challenge a patent at the PTAB, in district court in the U.S. or in court in Europe, or even at the EPO, around 40-45% of all challenged patents are determined to be invalid in whole or in part.”

      Perhaps it’s because I’m lacking the analytical insight that WT suggests comes with a legal education, but I don’t see how Landau’s numbers match up the way he suggests.

      Assuming I’m not missing something, and Landau’s comparison actually shows US patents are invalidated substantially less than EU patents, do you think we should cut examination time?

      1. 6.2.1

        Ben, I’m puzzled too. But perhaps it helps to concentrate on the cases where the patent survives in amended form.

        Some of those cases deliver for the patent owner amended claims with a higher presumption of validity, together with a scope still just as useful to the owner as the as-granted claims. Others survive with claims so narrow that they are no longer a threat to the Opponent.

        In other words, some of those cases would count as a “win” for the patent owner and others as a win for the Opponent.

        Roughly speaking then, perhaps half of all oppositions succeed, the other half fail. Which is as it should be, in a properly functioning system of dispute resolution where only 50:50 cases go to trial.

  8. 5

    It’s pretty dang corrupt, but primarily for big tech. Patent trolls and pharma jockey for 2nd in favoritism. Inventors – who needs ’em?

    Reply Report
  9. 4

    “the essay attacks the Federal Circuit as merely an “echo chamber” of the pro patent lobby. ”

    Probably largely true, but not necessarily a bad thing. And certainly not entirely true.

  10. 3

    My comment is caught if someone has time.

  11. 2

    “She will be having to defend and explain any pro-patentee stance to her White House colleagues.”

    I wouldn’t. I would instead attack the “lolNYTimes”. As is propa.

    “What evidence is there that the USPTO is backwater for corporate gamesmanship?”

    NWPA, that is probably how it looks from the outside. Obviously the actual 103 standard announced by the courts (and other such standards etc.) are so vague and legalistic from the public’s view as to have them thinking it’s all just corporate gamesmanship. And to be fair, when the court imposed standards are so far from the actual wording of the statutes it’s not much of a stretch. Note I’m not saying those are the wrong standards for the US to adopt/have, they may well be the best ones to have. But the public would see such as just legal wrangling.

    “At its heart, the USPTO is a bureaucratic construct that needs constant attention to ensure that every examiner plays their role, and that none are lulled into complacency. ”

    Strongly disagree.

    “Dir. Vidal’s primary role in managing a 10,000+ person agency is to ensure that her examiners have the tools , the training, and the time needed to ensure the highest quality examination. ”

    “THE TIME”

    Fat chance. They’re already underfunding the time by like half or so in many areas. They’re unlikely to just concede that is so and up it by double. Would be nice, but unlikely. And further, big picture, it probably isn’t money efficiently spent. Which is why it’s hard to truly persuasively argue for it to be done. You would have to be willing to adopt a MASSIVELY inefficient bureaucracy to get the times near right at present. Hard truth, but that is the truth. Might be worth it, but, gotta go forward with that knowledge aforehand.

    “Although primary examiners have more training and experience, there is some evidence that they do a poorer job of ensuring that each allowed claim is patentable. This may be an issue of time, oversight, or something else.”

    Obviously the time constraints. They’re just getting it done to avoid clear error standard on review and going about their day most likely. As is propa I might add, as that is the divine command from above currently with the current times alotted. It’s not like primary examiners don’t know that cases could be searched to death and get a few more claims art invalidated in terms of percent of total claims examined every year. Pretty much everyone is aware that if you spend 3+ days or more searching you’ll find more art and eventually some of it found late will be good for some cases. Tis just rare to have that happen for claims that are about to be allowed (that is which will get over all other art available for making art rejections), so that makes it inefficient.

    1. 2.1

      Litigation (fact-finding) under English law is inherently more complex and expensive than under the civil law systems of Europe and Asia. The question is whether the USPTO can function any more efficiently, given the inherent constraints under which it must operate and which it is powerless to escape.

      The aim should be to enforce the good patents, with swift and proportionate relief from infringement, while at the same time (and just as important) striking down just as swiftly, on request, all those granted patents which are restraining trade and should never have issued in the first place. Is that what currently happens in the USA? I doubt it.

      I wonder, do the folks at the NYT have any idea at all how impossible it is, ex parte, within the USPTO (or any other Patent Office) to search the prior art as exhaustively as does a petitioner for revocation, hindered in business by a claim of a duly issued patent. Necessarily, the PTO caps the amount of time devoted to searching any one claim. In litigation though, there is no such cap and if you can just find (so to speak) the right single leaf in the entire Amazon rain forest the patent will fall.

    2. 2.2

      I agree 6 that searching and more time for examination is the key to improving patents.

      Notice that seldom if ever does the far left advocate for this. Why? Because their ideology is for the patent system to go away. They believe the country should be run by elites. They are communists.

  12. 1

    What evidence is there that the USPTO is backwater for corporate gamesmanship?

    Also, do they think the IPRs made this better or worse?

    Can they name some “bad” patents?

    1. 1.1

      The editorial makes clear that IPRs are good, but changes could make it easier to challenge the patents.

      1. 1.1.1

        The problem with all that is–as anyone that has ever done litigation knows–is that more ways to challenge a patent, the more expensive it is to litigate a patent.

        I guess what bothers me about this editorial is that it is so bush league. And seems to assume that patents have nothing to do with innovation.

    2. 1.2

      I too do not like the framing around “corporate” gamesmanship.

      It ignores all the little people who are also engaged in gamesmanship. Those kaves are no better just because they do it on a smaller scale.

      1. 1.2.1

        Worse, corporate interests are on both sides. If anything, the bigger, more powerful corporations tend to be on the anti-patent side, as they can leverage other advantages.

        Amusingly, it took me a long time to reconcile the first few sentences the summary (NYT is behind a paywall to me). I normally take “corporate gamesmanship, won-over by ‘legal trickery,’ and undermining innovation whenever possible” to refer to the the slate of ANTI-patent proposals pushed by Big Tech. But if that’s their complaint, why would she have to “defend and explain any pro-patentee stance to her White House colleagues”?? YMMV, apparently(!)

