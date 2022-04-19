Getting the Public Involved: Third Party PreIssuance Submissions

If you have never tried a third-party pre-issuance submission with the USPTO or UKIPO Observation. Give it a whirl.

The UK Intellectual Property Office recently announced its plans to provide the public with a bit more access to the patent examination system—making it easier for third parties to provide pre-grant observations that can be used by examiners and seen by others.[1]  UK law already allows any person to offer observations “on the question whether the invention is a patentable invention” that must be considered during examination.[2]  The UK law requires that any observations be in-writing and also provide reasoning.   In the recent accessibility pilot project, over half of submitted observations were identified as useful by the examiner.  The UK accessibility proposal is simple—the UKIPO will add an “OBSERVATIONS” button to its new Ipsum service that already provides docketing information.

The USPTO has an online submission form in-place that is a bit clunky, but remains somewhat user friendly. The largest problems with the system: (1) it requires someone to find the “Confirmation Number” from either PAIR or the Patent Center in order to provide a submission; (2) it is limited only to the submission of printed publication material under 35 U.S.C. 122(e); and (3) has a fairly tight timeline — i.e., after publication but before to the first OA rejection.  The result here is that the submissions will be easy for patent professionals, but tricky for the laity.

The system might be improved by adding a button directly to the Patent Center search results; easing the timing; and allowing for observations unrelated to printed publications. A simplistic mock-up is offered below: 

I looked for third-party submissions within the dockets of a set of recently issued patents.  I found submissions in about 0.14% of cases (14 out of every 10,000).  The number should be larger. Dennis Crouch, USPTO Third Party Submissions, Patently-O (Feb. 2, 2022).

[1] [p2p booklet publication version].
[2] Section 21 of The Patents Act 1977 (UK Law)

10 thoughts on “Getting the Public Involved: Third Party PreIssuance Submissions

  1. 3

    Fundamentally, a third party submission in the U.S. is just an IDS. In my vast experience, examiners pay scant attention to art cited in an IDS. It is almost as if it is an insult to their search skills if you provide them the closest art, instead of them finding it on their own.

    In my much more limited experience, examiners pay no more attention to third party IDS submissions than to the mine run of IDS submissions. Both times that I have made a third party submission, I gave the examiners dead-on bullseye anticipations. Both times the examiners ignored my submissions in favor of art that they had dug up on their own.

    1. 3.1

      I don’t disagree — but the process does provide an opportunity for the submitter to explain the relevance in some detail.

      1. 3.1.1

        Sure, you can and are encouraged to accompany your submission with a claim chart. Both times I submitted claim charts that practically fed the examiner a bullseye anticipation on a silver platter. Neither time did the examiner go anywhere near the rejection that I had served up.

        I cannot say—in view of my experience of ordinary IDS submissions—that I was surprised by that lack of interest from the examiner. I have long come to expect that they do not want to make a rejection from art that someone else supplies. I cannot count the number of cases where the art that I supplied in an IDS was orders of magnitude more relevant than the art over which I was being rejected. The third-party IDS submissions were the same phenomenon, except with the art coming in from a different source (a distinction that does not seem to matter much to examiners, in my limited experience).

        1. 3.1.1.1

          Just curious. Have you filed for any ex parte re-exams? If so, how do the results compare?

    2. 3.2

      >It is almost as if it is an insult to their search skills if you provide them the closest art, instead of them finding it on their own.

      I think you are mistaken here. If you spent 3 or so years at the office trawling through IDSs, you would find yourself deeply skeptical about the applicability of any reference listed on an IDS. We are talking “if an IDS told me the sky was blue, I’d check” territory. You may identify relevant references in IDSs, but the vast majority of your peers do not.

      Admittedly, I don’t see how this translates to ignoring 3rd party submissions.

      1. 3.2.1

        I think an examiner might also believe that an applicant is somewhat familiar with the references in an IDS and so would be fairly prepared to respond to—and overcome—rejections based on those references, whereas the applicant wouldn’t have the extra leg up with unfamiliar prior art based on the examiner’s independent search.

        1. 3.2.1.1

          Why should that matter? The examiner is there to protect the public domain, not to put the prosecutor through their paces. If the closest prior art is more familiar to the applicant’s attorney, how is that relevant to the task of defending against the claims impinging on the public domain?

  2. 2

    The assertion (again unsubstantiated) that “[t]he numbers should be larger.” drew me to the linked article — and a reminder just how out of skew the attention to “0h N0es Tr011s” is attempted.

    It’s a bit nanny-ish to presume (to be kind) that MORE involvement from the public prior to grant is somehow necessarily a good thing. There is a CLEAR money effect of the capability of those companies already established to take advantage to a disproportionate level over smaller companies.

    My counter here is that the US Quid Pro Quo is not (and never has been) an exchange of publication for chance at patent (like other countries have set up).

    Our standing position is the choice of non-publication. At an appropriate time (and for appropriate apps — clearly apps that are already tied to multi-national filings are treated differently), there is a review to see if such a standing order need be revised.

  3. 1

    The one experience I had with one of those, my client was on the receiving end and the filing was abusive to say the least. A petition I filed to get it stricken was granted but my client was forced to incur the additional cost. Applicants should get reimbursed by the 3rd party for frivolous / abusive filings.

    1. 1.1

      Obviously I don’t want you to endanger your OPSEC, but I would be very interested in whatever further details you can share as to how the 3rd party submission was “abusive”.

