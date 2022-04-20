“Who Invented What?”

HYPO: Human uses a corporate owned AI to generate an invention. AI's contribution would be co-inventive if it were human.
Who invented?
Who invented?
I am not surprised that most of the response seem to be to resist the hypo. A lot of folks really do not want to think about this issue.
Even an international organization (as provided in a link at: link to ipwatchdog.com ) does NOT want to touch “AI as inventor.”8.2
Oxygen is absolutely essential to human life. However, through all of human history, oxygen has been abundant and ubiquitous. For this reason, it has never made sense for government to concern itself with securing an oxygen supply for its citizens, and I am unaware of any government in human history ever undertaking to do so.
By contrast, new know-how has—at all times in human history—been both beneficial and hard to achieve. For this reason, it has made sense for various governments at various times to institute programs to smooth the way for the discovery of new know-how, and to incentivize people to busy themselves in the work of such discovery. Patent laws represent one such government program, and probably the most successful such program.
A world of real AI, however, is (perhaps) a world in which new know-how becomes much easier to achieve, and therefore much more common. It will probably never be as common as oxygen, but it is easy to imagine a world in which new know-how becomes so cheap to obtain that the logic underlying patent law erodes. In a world in which you can get new know-how even without the incentives of patent law, does it make sense to incur the costs of such incentives?
In other words, the future progression of AI is one that bids fair to put most of us around these parts out of work. Can it be a surprise, then, that the most common reaction around these parts to hypothetical speculation about such a day is a sort of whistling past the graveyard (e.g., “Dennis is… assuming facts that don’t exist in the real world” and “AI has far more shortcomings than most people know”)?8.37
“Who Invented What?”
Ha! This is a trick question Dennis . . . as everything that can be invented . . . has been invented.
(And if you don’t believe me, just go ask the PTAB, the CAFC, and SCOTUS)6
The answer is : The AI duh.5
What is the actual policy argument against allowing corporate inventorship?
Many inventors are compelled to assign anyway, aren’t they?
Corporate personhood is entirely woven into our law so what’s so special about patents?
That question is only half sarcastic.
Marty,
It is LESS a “policy” argument and one more that sounds in what the inchoate nature of MAN’S inventions are taken to be — as anyone who has studied the terrain of patent law could inform you (Think Locke).
The Supreme Court walked through this in the Roche v. Stanford case.
That answer is zero percent sarcastic.5.2
What is the actual policy argument against allowing corporate inventorship?
The arguments that I have seen so far all run to the effect that allowing the corporation to be listed as the inventor will work a detriment to individual engineer’s c.v.s. I am not really convinced that this is true, given that individual animators, composers, etc. are able to list “I worked on the Volkswagen ‘Think Small’ ad campaign,” even against a legal backdrop that allows Volkswagen to be listed as the “author” of those ads in the copyright registrations.4
I’m not sure calling it AI adds much. “Corporate owned modeling algorithm outputs optimized, non-obvious shape for a manifold. Attorney claims manifold”3
How can either 1 or 3 be determined with no clue as to who wrote that AI software, or if it, or at least its particular use, is novel and unobvious?
“Who wrote” is immaterial
(That’s an implicit point and goes to the nature of AI)2
Here, the devil is in the details. Your hypothetical states “AI’s contribution would be co-inventive if it were human.” What exactly would that contribution be?
There is a considerable amount of caselaw discussing what contributions are needed to qualify as an inventor. However, that caselaw can charitably be described as murky. Here is a quote from a very old District Court case:
“The exact parameters of what constitutes joint inventorship are quite difficult to explain. It is one of the muddiest concepts in the muddy metaphysics of the patent law.”
Here is an interesting finding from Kimberly-Clark v. Procter & Gamble, 973 F.2d 911 (Fed. Cir. 1992):
For persons to be joint inventors under Section 116, there must be some element of joint behavior, such as collaboration or working under common direction, one inventor seeing a relevant report and building upon it or hearing another’s suggestion at a meeting. Here there was nothing of that nature. Individuals cannot be joint inventors if they are completely ignorant of what each other has done until years after their individual independent efforts. They cannot be totally independent of each other and be joint inventors.
In the context of what AI is capable of doing today, there is no collaboration between a human and the AI. The AI (e.g., a neural network) is unaware of what is being done by the human inventor. The AI computes an output based upon data inputs. AI is a tool — albeit a very sophisticated tool. I doubt anybody would deem a microscope to be a joint inventor because it enables some researcher to better understand the impact of a particular pharmaceutical compound on a cell. After all, a microscope is but a tool.
Getting back to my original question (i.e., “What exactly would that contribution be?”), I don’t believe AI (in its current state) is capable of providing an inventive contribution. While I don’t purport to be an expert in AI, I have written/prosecuted a substantial number of patent applications that rely upon AI, which has led me to do a considerable amount of research into AI, how AI works, and its capabilities. While AI has some impressive abilities, AI has far more shortcomings than most people know.
