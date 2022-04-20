Hide comments

31 thoughts on “Who Invented What?

    I am not surprised that most of the response seem to be to resist the hypo. A lot of folks really do not want to think about this issue.

      Even an international organization (as provided in a link at: link to ipwatchdog.com ) does NOT want to touch “AI as inventor.”

      Oxygen is absolutely essential to human life. However, through all of human history, oxygen has been abundant and ubiquitous. For this reason, it has never made sense for government to concern itself with securing an oxygen supply for its citizens, and I am unaware of any government in human history ever undertaking to do so.

      By contrast, new know-how has—at all times in human history—been both beneficial and hard to achieve. For this reason, it has made sense for various governments at various times to institute programs to smooth the way for the discovery of new know-how, and to incentivize people to busy themselves in the work of such discovery. Patent laws represent one such government program, and probably the most successful such program.

      A world of real AI, however, is (perhaps) a world in which new know-how becomes much easier to achieve, and therefore much more common. It will probably never be as common as oxygen, but it is easy to imagine a world in which new know-how becomes so cheap to obtain that the logic underlying patent law erodes. In a world in which you can get new know-how even without the incentives of patent law, does it make sense to incur the costs of such incentives?

      In other words, the future progression of AI is one that bids fair to put most of us around these parts out of work. Can it be a surprise, then, that the most common reaction around these parts to hypothetical speculation about such a day is a sort of whistling past the graveyard (e.g., “Dennis is… assuming facts that don’t exist in the real world” and “AI has far more shortcomings than most people know”)?

    “Who Invented What?”

    Ha! This is a trick question Dennis . . . as everything that can be invented . . . has been invented.

    (And if you don’t believe me, just go ask the PTAB, the CAFC, and SCOTUS)

    The answer is : The AI duh.

    What is the actual policy argument against allowing corporate inventorship?

    Many inventors are compelled to assign anyway, aren’t they?

    Corporate personhood is entirely woven into our law so what’s so special about patents?

    That question is only half sarcastic.

      Marty,

      It is LESS a “policy” argument and one more that sounds in what the inchoate nature of MAN’S inventions are taken to be — as anyone who has studied the terrain of patent law could inform you (Think Locke).

      The Supreme Court walked through this in the Roche v. Stanford case.

      That answer is zero percent sarcastic.

      What is the actual policy argument against allowing corporate inventorship?

      The arguments that I have seen so far all run to the effect that allowing the corporation to be listed as the inventor will work a detriment to individual engineer’s c.v.s. I am not really convinced that this is true, given that individual animators, composers, etc. are able to list “I worked on the Volkswagen ‘Think Small’ ad campaign,” even against a legal backdrop that allows Volkswagen to be listed as the “author” of those ads in the copyright registrations.

    I’m not sure calling it AI adds much. “Corporate owned modeling algorithm outputs optimized, non-obvious shape for a manifold. Attorney claims manifold”

    How can either 1 or 3 be determined with no clue as to who wrote that AI software, or if it, or at least its particular use, is novel and unobvious?

      “Who wrote” is immaterial

      (That’s an implicit point and goes to the nature of AI)

    Here, the devil is in the details. Your hypothetical states “AI’s contribution would be co-inventive if it were human.” What exactly would that contribution be?

    There is a considerable amount of caselaw discussing what contributions are needed to qualify as an inventor. However, that caselaw can charitably be described as murky. Here is a quote from a very old District Court case:
    “The exact parameters of what constitutes joint inventorship are quite difficult to explain. It is one of the muddiest concepts in the muddy metaphysics of the patent law.”

    Here is an interesting finding from Kimberly-Clark v. Procter & Gamble, 973 F.2d 911 (Fed. Cir. 1992):
    For persons to be joint inventors under Section 116, there must be some element of joint behavior, such as collaboration or working under common direction, one inventor seeing a relevant report and building upon it or hearing another’s suggestion at a meeting. Here there was nothing of that nature. Individuals cannot be joint inventors if they are completely ignorant of what each other has done until years after their individual independent efforts. They cannot be totally independent of each other and be joint inventors.
    In the context of what AI is capable of doing today, there is no collaboration between a human and the AI. The AI (e.g., a neural network) is unaware of what is being done by the human inventor. The AI computes an output based upon data inputs. AI is a tool — albeit a very sophisticated tool. I doubt anybody would deem a microscope to be a joint inventor because it enables some researcher to better understand the impact of a particular pharmaceutical compound on a cell. After all, a microscope is but a tool.

    Getting back to my original question (i.e., “What exactly would that contribution be?”), I don’t believe AI (in its current state) is capable of providing an inventive contribution. While I don’t purport to be an expert in AI, I have written/prosecuted a substantial number of patent applications that rely upon AI, which has led me to do a considerable amount of research into AI, how AI works, and its capabilities. While AI has some impressive abilities, AI has far more shortcomings than most people know.

      I don’t see the collaboration requirement as much of a hurdle. There is no requirement that the joint inventors know or understand that they are part of an invention process. And the invention need not be identified or recognized by all joint inventors. Rather, it is enough that Human-A provides information to Human-B, and that information provides a substantial contribution to the ultimate invention. The question here is whether the results change when “Human-A” is replaced by a non-human.

        Rather, it is enough that Human-A provides information to Human-B, and that information provides a substantial contribution to the ultimate invention.
        If providing information was enough, shouldn’t Google’s search engine be listed as co-inventor on 30-40% of all US Applications? In fact, Google does use artificial intelligence in providing its results.

        Hypothetical: Human A, to facilitate a particular drug interactions, wants to identify a protein that has a particular 3D shape having certain characteristics. Human A asks Human B to identify candidate amino-acid sequences that could meet that requirement. Human B then uses a computer program, coupled to an AI network, to identify these potential candidates. The AI network spits out 5 candidate amino-acid sequences that Human B relays to Human A. Human A, after testing, determines that 2 of the candidates match the requirements and produced the desired effect. A patent application is subsequently filed that includes claims that recite the 2 candidate amino-acid sequences that proved effective.
        Question? Is Human B a co-inventor? Is the AI a co-inventor?

        My answer is that neither Human B nor the AI are co-inventors. Human B merely exercised normal skill expected of one skilled in the art in preparing the search. As for the AI, it performed very sophisticated pattern matching. However, the pattern it was looking for was programmed by somebody else (i.e., Human B). It is just a very sophisticated search engine, and I don’t believe search engines should be named inventors.

        BTW — the AI that I described above is real, and its capabilities have been talked about as being a great advance. In short, it is able to accurately predict protein structures from their amino-acid sequence. For more information, do a Google search on AlphaFold.

        In my eyes, it is a very powerful tool. However, it is not an inventor. It doesn’t understand what it is being looked for. It doesn’t appreciate the problem being solved. Once conceived, this particular AI doesn’t even understand the invention.

        To be clear, as a technical/legal matter, I don’t believe that current AIs are capable of being inventors. As a matter of policy, I think permitting an AI to be an inventor is a bad idea and not necessary based upon the current state of the technology.

      Wt,

      That is an interesting “devil,” but a bit of a non sequitur (as opposed to being any type of decisive factor).

      I would take this opportunity to also note that several of the twits are also pursuing non sequitors (such as wanting to focus on other steps outside of the inventor per se), seemingly wanting a Singularity type of presence — no such level is necessary for the legal points AT point to be discussed.

        That is an interesting “devil,” but a bit of a non sequitur (as opposed to being any type of decisive factor).
        The details are hardly a non sequitur. Since DABUS/Thaler first presented itself on the scene, I have reviewed dozens of Federal Circuit decisions that involve inventorship. The details are always important.

          What I meant is for the hypo HERE — you wanted to answer a different hypo, and certainly, any such different details for a different hypo would be important.

          But the thrust here was to get to a legal point with certain things to be taken as GIVEN.

          Also, since you have processed to hold a certain viewpoint — that of AI incapable of being the inventive entity, you appear to not want to engage THIS hypo.

          You should suspend your predisposition and take the hypo as GIVEN though — if for nothing else, to appreciate just how any future advance that WOULD satisfy your view of AI as inventive entity would play out.

            What I meant is for the hypo HERE — you wanted to answer a different hypo, and certainly, any such different details for a different hypo would be important.
            The problem with the hypo HERE is that it assumes a set of facts that I don’t think are possible based upon the current state of AI.

            Also, since you have processed to hold a certain viewpoint — that of AI incapable of being the inventive entity, you appear to not want to engage THIS hypo.
            I like to engage in reality — not fantasy (or science fiction).

            You should suspend your predisposition and take the hypo as GIVEN though — if for nothing else, to appreciate just how any future advance that WOULD satisfy your view of AI as inventive entity would play out.
            Its not a particularly difficult endeavor to suspend my predisposition. In that instance, I am about as confident as I can be that neither the USPTO, nor the Courts, nor Congress are going to be inclined to implement, interpret, or draft the law in a way that will allow an artificial intelligence to be an inventor. As such, given the hypothetical given, my answer would be the first choice.

            Personally, I see nothing good come from allowing an artificial intelligence to be an inventor. Also, I’m still waiting for someone to put forth a policy argument as to why allowing an AI to be an inventor is a good thing.

              Thanks Wt (I was working up from the botttom of the comments).

              That being said, whether or not you are confident that NONE of the USPTO, the Courts or Congress would allow a patent to grant to an AI as inventive entity, your answer of the first choice would be wrong.

              Taking the hypo as GIVEN – you would need to fire yourself, as you have knowingly perpetrated a fraud on the Office.

              (you seem to still want to address some different hypo).

              Further – as I noted – the hypo AS GIVEN generates additional interesting wrinkles.

    Nice – this provides a natural extension to the DABUS case (there, it was admitted that NO human inventor could be named).

    In this hypo, the extension (may) explore the legal effect of NOT naming ALL of the actual inventors.

    Not included in the hypo though is the ethical consideration impacting the prosecution attorney in knowing that not all of the actual inventors CAN be named under current US law.

    Ethics does NOT allow such a prosecuting attorney to turn a blind eye to a full capture of the inventorship (as claims would NOT be properly attributed to other inventors that may have invented only portions of the claimed invention – knowing misattribution of listed inventors to portions KNOWN not to be invented by the human inventors cannot ethically be taken).

    Also possibly unfolding here (but still not explicit) is the effect of non-human inventorship on the OTHER non-human juristic person (legal person) of the Person Having Ordinary Skill In The Art.

    That legal person is also known to be a different type of non-human, as NO human in the world can have the capabilities of the legal person of the PHOSITA (for example, instant world-wide knowledge of all published materials). This is NOT an idle factor, nor one that can wait for any enlarged view of The Singularity, as this legal notion is concerned with the State of the Art, and that State — today, right now — includes AI inventions not made by actual humans.

      anon,

      I wonder if the ethical practitioner interviewed the AI to ascertain what it contributed to the invention? Did the AI feel what it did was novel? Would the AI be open to be deposed if the patent was litigated?

        Interesting, but there is no requirement for the practitioner to interview any of the inventors, so the attempted point does not reach.

          Interesting, but there is no requirement for the practitioner to interview any of the inventors, so the attempted point does not reach.
          If you are implying that a US patent practitioner has the ethical duty to identify proper inventorship (i.e., “Ethics does NOT allow such a prosecuting attorney to turn a blind eye to a full capture of the inventorship”), why wouldn’t you interview all potential inventors? Merely taking the word of one person that someone(s) are inventors does not count for much of an investigation. Would you file a complaint of patent infringement just on the basis of the client’s word that the other party infringes?

          In special instances, such as this, I would perform a higher level of diligence. Another example that might require a higher level of diligence would involve inventorship that potentially spans multiple companies. Regardless, in this instance of a supposed AI inventor, I would like to know exactly what the AI contributed to the invention and how the contribution came about. I wouldn’t put my name on any filing that is (deliberately) coming right up against (and testing) the boundaries of the law involving inventorship without full knowledge of the facts from which I could base my own professional opinion as to inventorship. An attorney who is abdicating, to the client, a determination of inventorship is not doing their job.

          Also, the example that Dennis provided was that of joint inventorship, and being a joint inventor is a lower standard that being a sole inventor. However, in the instance of DABUS, Thaler is stating that DABUS is the sole inventor. From my technical experience with AI and my knowledge of the US legal requirements for inventorship, that is not possible absent some special legal carveouts.

            You over read my point — which is that it is presented as KNOWING that an improper/incomplete inventorship situation is presented.

            To parallel to something you might be willing to understand (given your reticence of accepting AI as a possible inventive entity), it would be like you being provided a list of inventors and the client telling you that they are purposefully leaving out one guy who the firm wants to fire and not give proper credit.

              it would be like you being provided a list of inventors and the client telling you that they are purposefully leaving out one guy who the firm wants to fire and not give proper credit
              Unless the client is a patent attorney, it isn’t up to them to evaluate inventorship — that’s my job. If I think the client is deliberately trying to leave out an inventor, then I fire the client. If the clink is deliberately trying to add an inventor that doesn’t belong, then I fire the client.

              In most instances, inventorship is pretty well set and it isn’t going to be contested. In those instances, I’m not going to do an extensive litigation. However, if I believe that accurate inventorship might become an issue down the road, then I’m going to investigate and come to my own conclusion.

              I get what Dennis is trying to do. However, I believe he is assuming facts that don’t exist in the real world.

                It’s called a hypo – so even if you do NOT want to accept what others accept, give the hypo a shot.

          Who is making the determination of the contribution to the claimed invention in this example? 1) Human, 2) Practitioner, 3) AI? (Setting aside that Dennis’s question is not complete. There can be no analysis of who an inventor is without a claim!)

          This is why I went done the practitioner inquiry path. The AI is not determining that it is an inventor – it doesn’t not have the capability to ascertain whether it’s contributions were inventive. In fact, I would also argue that AI can’t be an inventor because it lacks awareness.* Given this, whether the AI contributed to the claimed invention must be made by someone else – either it is the practitioner or human.

          If practitioner, contrary to some on this board, the practitioner has an ethical duty to act in good faith before the PTO and investigate proper inventorship. What are the implications of inproper inventorship? (1) requesting correction of inventorship, (2) invalidating a patent, (3) a derivation proceeding, or (4) a finding of inequitable conduct if the requisite deceptive intent is found. See, e.g., Ajinomoto Co., Inc. v. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., 228 F.3d 1338 (Fed. Cir. 2000); Frank’s Casing Crew & Rental Tools v. PMR Techs., 292 F.3d 1363 (Fed. Cir. 2002).

          If human, does human, being a non-practitioner, have the ability to make this legal determination? Checkpoint Systems, Inc. v. All-Tag Security S.A., 412 F.3d 1331, 1338 (Fed. Cir. 2005) (“Inventorship is a
          question of law with underlying factual issues.”

          So no, AI (in its current state of self (or lack thereof) awareness), is not an inventor.

          *An entity must have contemporaneous recognition and appreciation of the invention for there to be conception. Because the AI doesn’t have this ability, it can’t form a definite and permanent idea of the complete and operable invention, thus one can’t establish that an AI conceived of an invention. Unless and until AI becomes sentient, Ai can’t be an inventor.

          1. 1.1.1.2.1

            You – like Wt – want to answer a different hypo.

            Take as shot at this one.

            *An entity must have contemporaneous recognition and appreciation of the invention for there to be conception. Because the AI doesn’t have this ability, it can’t form a definite and permanent idea of the complete and operable invention, thus one can’t establish that an AI conceived of an invention. Unless and until AI becomes sentient, Ai can’t be an inventor.

            No. You are also trying to elevate what it legally takes. As noted in the DAVUS case, there WAS “contemporaneous recognition and appreciation of the invention.”

            Again – I “get” that you want to hold onto a certain belief – but it is YOU that is attempting to insert facts that are just not a part of this hypo.

            C’mon folks – the time is NOW to explore the legal ramifications. Let’s just stop trying to play ostrich, eh?

