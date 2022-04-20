“Who Invented What?”

Oxygen is absolutely essential to human life. However, through all of human history, oxygen has been abundant and ubiquitous. For this reason, it has never made sense for government to concern itself with securing an oxygen supply for its citizens, and I am unaware of any government in human history ever undertaking to do so.

By contrast, new know-how has—at all times in human history—been both beneficial and hard to achieve. For this reason, it has made sense for various governments at various times to institute programs to smooth the way for the discovery of new know-how, and to incentivize people to busy themselves in the work of such discovery. Patent laws represent one such government program, and probably the most successful such program.

A world of real AI, however, is (perhaps) a world in which new know-how becomes much easier to achieve, and therefore much more common. It will probably never be as common as oxygen, but it is easy to imagine a world in which new know-how becomes so cheap to obtain that the logic underlying patent law erodes. In a world in which you can get new know-how even without the incentives of patent law, does it make sense to incur the costs of such incentives?

In other words, the future progression of AI is one that bids fair to put most of us around these parts out of work. Can it be a surprise, then, that the most common reaction around these parts to hypothetical speculation about such a day is a sort of whistling past the graveyard (e.g., “Dennis is… assuming facts that don’t exist in the real world” and “AI has far more shortcomings than most people know”)?