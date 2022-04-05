Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Atty. James Singer: Russia Decrees Patent Owners from the U.S. and Other “Unfriendly Countries” Not Entitled to Compensation for Infringement (Source: JD Supra)
- Blake Brittain: Canadian Pfizer Partner Sues to Head Off Patent Lawsuit Over COVID-19 Vaccine (Source: Reuters)
- Ryan Mac and Kellen Browning: Apps and Oranges: Behind Apple’s ‘Bullying’ on Trademarks (Source: The New York Times)
- David Lawder and Andrea Shalal: No Agreement Yet on WTO Vaccine Patent Waiver Compromise, U.S. Says (Source: Reuters)
- Apple, WiLAN Settle Patent Disputes with License Agreement (Source: Reuters)
- Blake Brittain: Supreme Court Rejects Intel Bid to Challenge Rule on Patent Reviews (Source: Reuters)
- David Phelan: Apple Uncovers Breakthrough iPhone Upgrade In New Patent (Source Forbes)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Editorial: Time is Running Out for COVID Vaccine Patent Waivers (Source: Nature)
- Dr. Aineas Mallios: Patent Licensing and Litigation: A Duopoly Game (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Ned Snow: Intellectual Property and Immorality: Against Protecting Harmful Creations of the Mind (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O:
- Klarquist – Trademark Attorney
- Vaccitech
- Aurora Consulting
- Knobbe Martens – Patent Scientist – Computer Science
- Dority & Manning, P.A. – Electrical and Computer Science Technologies Patent Attorney or Agent
- Dority & Manning, P.A. – Mechanical Engineering Patent Attorney or Agent
- Knobbe Martens – Patent Scientist – Optics/Physics
- Knobbe Martens – Patent Scientist – Electrical Engineering
- Lee & Hayes, P.C.
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Faegre Drinker
- Klarquist Sparkman, LLP – Chemistry Patent Attorney/Agent
- Klarquist Sparkman, LLP – Litigation/IPR Associate
- Lilly
- Barclay Damon
- Viering, Jentschura & Partner
- Davidson Sheehan LLP
- McGarry Bair
- Husch Blackwell LLP – Intellectual Property Transactional Associate
- Husch Blackwell LLP – Intellectual Property Transactional Associate