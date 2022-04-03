Berkheimer on Remand: District Court Finds the Remaining Claims Invalid as Indefinite.

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In an important 2018 decision, the Federal Circuit sided partially with Berkheimer on a procedural eligibility grounds — finding disputed questions of material fact as to whether aspects of the claimed invention were “well-understood, routine, and conventional to a skilled artisan.” Berkheimer v. HP Inc., 881 F.3d 1360 (Fed. Cir. 2018), cert denied 140 S.Ct. 911 (2020).  The district court had invalidated claims 1-9 as ineligible and 10-19 as indefinite. The appellate panel vacated that decision as to claims 4-7 but otherwise affirmed.

Back on remand, the district court Judge John Lee has now ruled that the remaining claims are also indefinite under section 112p2. Steven E. Berkheimer, Pl.  v. HP, Inc., 12-cv-9023, 2022 WL 910580 (N.D. Ill. Mar. 29, 2022).  [Berkheimer_v._Hewlett-Packard__314]

The invention is a method of parsing computer files into “multi-part object structures” with “searchable information tags.” The system then uses “manual reconciliation” that involves looking for a measure of variance. The basic idea is that this system provides a searchable archive with reduced redundancy.  Claims 10-19 require “minimal redundancy.”  That term was not defined in the specification, and the district court found it indefinite.  Berkheimer v. Hewlett-Packard Co., 2015 WL 4999954 (N.D. Ill. Aug. 21, 2015).  The Federal Circuit then affirmed that decision.

The specification uses inconsistent terminology to describe the level of redundancy that the system achieves. For example, it describes “minimiz[ing] redundant objects,” “eliminating redundancy,” and “reducing redundancies.” The only example included in the specification is an archive that exhibits no redundancy. … The specification contains no point of comparison for skilled artisans to determine an objective boundary of “minimal” when the archive includes some redundancies.

The prosecution history does not add clarity. In response to an indefiniteness rejection during prosecution, Mr. Berkheimer explained that the claim “desires to eliminate redundancy” but includes the word “minimal” because “to eliminate all redundancy in the field of the claimed invention is not likely.” This does not explain how much redundancy is permitted.

Berkheimer (Fed. Cir. 2018).  The remaining claims 4-7 do not use the term “minimal redundancy”, but instead require an archive “without substantial redundancy.”  On remand, the district court found that term equally problematic and ultimately concluded that it failed delineate “the scope of the invention with reasonable certainty.” Nautilus, Inc. v. Biosig Instruments, Inc., 572 U.S. 898 (2014).

Without Substantial Redundancy: The district court identified the “substantial” wiggle-word as “facially ambiguous”–but concluded that ambiguity could be permissible someone of skill in the art had sufficient guideposts.  Typically, those guides might come from examples within the specification.  Here, however, the patent specification only includes an example of no-redundancy.  And, during prosecution it appears that the examiner and Berkheimer treated “without substantial redundancy” and “minimal redundancy” as synonyms.  Thus, the district court found that “substantial redundancy” lacked reasonable certainty for the same reasons as “minimal redundancy.”

Although Berkheimer could have also presented extrinsic evidence regarding the meaning of ‘substantial’ the court indicated that he did not do so.

“Judgment is entered in HP’s favor, and this case is terminated.”

= = = =

The district court invalidated the “minimal redundancy” claims as part of its 2015 claim construction order.  At that time, neither party suggested that “without substantial redundancy” needed construction or was invalid.   It was only on remand that HP raised the new argument.  Berkheimer unsuccessfully argued waiver. The district court noted that its scheduling order did not preclude late-stage indefiniteness arguments.

Oddly, the district court went on to conclude that “the construction of ‘without substantial redundancy’ only became relevant after the Federal Circuit held that the synonymous term ‘minimal redundancy’ was invalid.”  This statement is wrong.  The issue was already relevant well before; and the Federal Circuit affirmed a prior invalidity finding.  What is true: back in 2015, the parties were limited to only 10 claim construction issues and ‘without substantial redundancy’ didn’t make the top-ten list.  The Federal Circuit decision pushed it up in the ranking.

= = = =

One result here is that Berkheimer will never get the chance to present the eligibility issues to the jury for their factual findings.

Hide comments

9 thoughts on “Berkheimer on Remand: District Court Finds the Remaining Claims Invalid as Indefinite.

  1. 4

    Just a suggestion Dennis: where practicable, please include the claim language at issue in these articles. These decisions almost always revolve around the claim language, and it becomes difficult to understand what the court was talking about without the claim language.

    This is claim 4:
    4. The method as in claim 1 which includes storing a reconciled object structure in the archive without substantial redundancy.
    Is it the model of clarity? No. Would I have written it differently? Yes. Is it indefinite to one skilled in the art? No.

    The problem, with the judge, is that he isn’t one skilled in the art and he isn’t familiar with the problem being addressed. The long-standing problem being addressed is the storage of multiple identical items/data objects (whatever they happen to be), which naturally increases the size of the storage needed. Those skilled in the art recognize that there are many different techniques to reducing redundancy and these vary depending upon the system doing the storing and the types of items being stored.

    As would be recognized by those skilled in the art, absolute elimination of redundancy is not always possible and in some instances, rarely possible. How much redundancy can be reduced is all highly variable depending upon the specifics.

    Based upon my experience in which I have personally handled a half-dozen (maybe a dozen of so?) different patent applications with a similar goal, I would wager that there are hundreds/thousands of different techniques for the reduction of redundancy in stored data items. With this is mind, when presented with the language of “storing a reconciled object structure in the archive without substantial redundancy,” I would posit that would skilled in the art would read this language as requiring that the storing operation effects some kind of reduction in the amount of storage needed for the reconciled object structure.

    Along those lines, I would have drafted claim 4 something like this:
    4. The method as in claim 1 which includes
    storing a reconciled object structure in the archive, wherein
    the reconciled object structure is stored with reduced redundant elements.
    If I had more time and a better understanding of the specification, I would come up with something more elegant. The simple idea I would try to get across is that the invention is reducing redundancy, which those skilled in the art would certainly recognize.

    As somewhat of an aside and something that came to mind as I was reading the specification, is that judges shouldn’t be making this analysis without substantial input from those skilled in the art. From experience, terminology that I understanding implicitly now (after 15 years working in the art) seemed quite obtuse and difficult to understand when I first started out. Also, there are almost always terms of art that masquerade as common phrases. As such, who isn’t skilled in the art will likely not recognize the common phrase as a term of art.

    I’ve made this point before, but I think it is worth repeating/expounding upon here. This application was examined by the USPTO for 112, 2nd. It was examined by an examiner whose familiarity with the technology likely far exceeded the judge’s familiarity. Under these circumstances and given the presumption of validity, I think it is proper for the judge to err on the side of the patentee.

    I believe the same deference to the USPTO should also apply to 101. Once a patent exits the USPTO there should be a presumption of validity that should be very hard to overcome. The USPTO should have the expertise in applying both 101 and 112. If it is good enough for an examiner, it should be good enough for the courts.

    This changes when it comes to prior art challenges under 102 and 103. Unlike 101/112, in which nothing has changed since when the examiner looked at the claims and the judge looked at the claims, there is always a possible that new prior art can come to light.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      There is a huge difference in meaning between “without substantial redundancy” and “with reduced redundant elements”. In theory, one could reduce redundant elements yet retain substantial redundancy. In fact, one might be able to increase redundant elements without achieving substantial redundancy. It all depends on the definition of “substantial redundancy”, which does not appear to be a term of art.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        There is a huge difference in meaning between “without substantial redundancy” and “with reduced redundant elements”.
        Are you speaking as one having ordinary skill in the art after reading the specification …. or …. are you shooting from the hip? I suspect it is the latter and not the former.

        As someone how has dabbled in similar technology in the past, the language used, while inelegant, conveyed to me, with reasonable certainty, what was attempted to being covered by the claims.

        Claim construction is difficult because the one making the claim construction has to ignore how they would read the language and has to put themselves into the shoes of another.

        Reply Report
  2. 3

    “One result here is that Berkheimer will never get the chance to present the eligibility issues to the jury for their factual findings.”

    This is truly unfortunate.

    For the well-founded reasons the Dist. Ct. provides; and though I hate to say it; these poorly-worded claims are indeed indefinite.

    That too is unfortunate.

    A trip to the CAFC will only result in a Rule 36.

    Reply Report
  3. 2

    Relative terminology is often problematic unless there is a clear and unequivocal definition in the specification. That rarely happens, so even if there are reasonable guideposts in the specification as to the meaning of the relative term, there is still room for argument from creative lawyers. Unfortunately Examiners miss this point quite often and there is no prosecution history around the relative term that might help avoid the arguments.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      ALL terms are relative terms, as such is the (imperfect) nature of language.

      Even if one provides an extensive definition section, that section is — and must be — comprised of words; words themselves that suffer the ‘same sin’ as the words to which they are applied as definitions.

      It really is Turtles all the way down — there is no linguistic Plank’s limit.

      Reply Report
  4. 1

    In response to an indefiniteness rejection during prosecution, Mr. Berkheimer explained that the claim “desires to eliminate redundancy” but includes the word “minimal” because “to eliminate all redundancy in the field of the claimed invention is not likely.” This does not explain how much redundancy is permitted.

    Typical applicant talk about some nebulous functional result without a disclosed structure.

    If your specification is written in a level of granularity where the exact same steps could cause, substantially cause, or substantially not cause an effect then you’re not actually teaching the art what those things are, you’re just bloviating in an attempt to overcome obviousness or expand equivalents.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      “Typical applicant talk about some nebulous functional result without a disclosed structure.”

      anyone who is familiar with the Enfish claims knows just how worthless a “self-referential table” is considering all DBMS tables can refer to themselves, there is no savings in memory, and processing costs go up when you dynamically change data types for a given field or entry

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture