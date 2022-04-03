Berkheimer on Remand: District Court Finds the Remaining Claims Invalid as Indefinite.

Just a suggestion Dennis: where practicable, please include the claim language at issue in these articles. These decisions almost always revolve around the claim language, and it becomes difficult to understand what the court was talking about without the claim language.

This is claim 4:

4. The method as in claim 1 which includes storing a reconciled object structure in the archive without substantial redundancy.

Is it the model of clarity? No. Would I have written it differently? Yes. Is it indefinite to one skilled in the art? No.

The problem, with the judge, is that he isn’t one skilled in the art and he isn’t familiar with the problem being addressed. The long-standing problem being addressed is the storage of multiple identical items/data objects (whatever they happen to be), which naturally increases the size of the storage needed. Those skilled in the art recognize that there are many different techniques to reducing redundancy and these vary depending upon the system doing the storing and the types of items being stored.

As would be recognized by those skilled in the art, absolute elimination of redundancy is not always possible and in some instances, rarely possible. How much redundancy can be reduced is all highly variable depending upon the specifics.

Based upon my experience in which I have personally handled a half-dozen (maybe a dozen of so?) different patent applications with a similar goal, I would wager that there are hundreds/thousands of different techniques for the reduction of redundancy in stored data items. With this is mind, when presented with the language of “storing a reconciled object structure in the archive without substantial redundancy,” I would posit that would skilled in the art would read this language as requiring that the storing operation effects some kind of reduction in the amount of storage needed for the reconciled object structure.

Along those lines, I would have drafted claim 4 something like this:

4. The method as in claim 1 which includes

storing a reconciled object structure in the archive, wherein

the reconciled object structure is stored with reduced redundant elements.

If I had more time and a better understanding of the specification, I would come up with something more elegant. The simple idea I would try to get across is that the invention is reducing redundancy, which those skilled in the art would certainly recognize.

As somewhat of an aside and something that came to mind as I was reading the specification, is that judges shouldn’t be making this analysis without substantial input from those skilled in the art. From experience, terminology that I understanding implicitly now (after 15 years working in the art) seemed quite obtuse and difficult to understand when I first started out. Also, there are almost always terms of art that masquerade as common phrases. As such, who isn’t skilled in the art will likely not recognize the common phrase as a term of art.

I’ve made this point before, but I think it is worth repeating/expounding upon here. This application was examined by the USPTO for 112, 2nd. It was examined by an examiner whose familiarity with the technology likely far exceeded the judge’s familiarity. Under these circumstances and given the presumption of validity, I think it is proper for the judge to err on the side of the patentee.

I believe the same deference to the USPTO should also apply to 101. Once a patent exits the USPTO there should be a presumption of validity that should be very hard to overcome. The USPTO should have the expertise in applying both 101 and 112. If it is good enough for an examiner, it should be good enough for the courts.

This changes when it comes to prior art challenges under 102 and 103. Unlike 101/112, in which nothing has changed since when the examiner looked at the claims and the judge looked at the claims, there is always a possible that new prior art can come to light.