Prosecution Disclaimer – What is Clear from the Record

by Dennis Crouch

Courts continue to struggle with their use of evidence for claim construction. The recent case of Genuine Enabling Tech. LLC v. Nintendo Co., Ltd., 2022 WL 982246, — F.4th — (Fed. Cir. Apr. 1, 2022), shows us subtle dividing lines between applicant statements (1) that create a disclaimer compared with those (2) that are merely helpful for interpretation. The decision offers solace to careful patent prosecutors that the courts should not unduly extrapolate upon arguments distinguishing the prior art.

The normal rule of claim construction is that claim terms should be given “the meaning that the term[s] would have to a person of ordinary skill in the art in question at the time of the invention, i.e., as of the effective filing date of the patent application.” Phillips v. AWH Corp., 415 F.3d 1303 (Fed. Cir. 2005)(en banc). That rule is tempered by the requirement that courts consider the specification and prosecution history as relevant to shape our understanding. At times a patentee will particularly define a claim term–and that definition will control its scope. Similarly, a patentee may disclaim or disavow claim scope. Disavowal generally requires a clear statement that shows “unmistakable [and] unambiguous evidence of disclaimer.” Omega Eng’g, Inc, v. Raytek Corp., 334 F.3d 1314, 1332 (Fed. Cir. 2003). In litigated cases, the prosecution history rarely includes an express statement of disclaimer–“I hereby disclaim ….”–forcing courts to draw the lines in a murky field.

I see disclaimer as an examination failure. When a patentee distinguishes the prior art based upon non-apparent limitations, the examiner should require the patentee to amend the claims by adding limitations rather than permitting the patentee to re-define claim terms on the fly. If the specification would not support such an amendment, then the specification also would not support the disclaimer. In Genuine Enabling Tech., the examiner accepted a distinguishing argument and issued the patent — leading to the case at hand.

Background on GET: Nguyen’s U.S. Patent No. 6,219,730 stems from his invention of a “voice mouse.” The apparatus works like a regular computer mouse but also allows for sound input/output through the mouse. The sound signal is then combined and synchronized with the mouse movement signal to be sent to and from the computer. In the drawings sheet below, you can compare the prior art (Fig. 1A – sound connected to PC via sound-card) to Nguyen’s invention (Fig. 1B – sound connected through the mouse).

Although I described the two inputs as a mouse-movement signal and a sound signal, the patent claims actually use much broader terms: a “user input stream” (i.e., the mouse movement) and an “input signal” (i.e., the audio signal). These two signals are encoded into a “combined data stream” for transfer across a communication means. In its lawsuit against Nintendo, the patentee argues that Wii and Switch controllers embody the invention. In particular, the “user input stream” is “generated by the user pushing buttons” and the “input signal” comes from the accelerometer. At the district court, Nintendo successfully argued that “input signal” should be narrowly construed to exclude the accelerometer. In particular, the district court found that the patentee’s prosecution disclaimer required the narrow construction.

1. A user input apparatus … comprising: user input means for producing a user input stream; input means for producing [an] input signal; converting means for receiving [the] input signal and producing therefrom an input stream; and encoding means for synchronizing the user input stream with the input stream and encoding the same into a combined data stream transferable by the communication means.

US6219730, claim 1.

Input Signal. When interpreting the term “input signal,” the district court looked to the specification and also the prosecution history to limit “input signal” to signals at >500 Hz, and “excluding positional change, physiological response, or other “slow-varying information.” Nintendo argued that this construction offered two reasons for non infringement, one of which was accepted by the district court.

Argument 1: Controller accelerometers signaled positional change and therefore cannot create the claimed ‘input signal.’ The district court rejected this argument–concluding that accelerometers measure acceleration, not position.

Argument 2: Controller accelerometers send signals at <500 Hz and therefore cannot create the claimed ‘input signal.’ The district court agreed with this argument and thus dismissed the case on summary judgment for lack of infringement.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit has rejected that construction as unduly limiting.

During prosecution, the examiner rejected the claims as obvious based upon a prior patent (Yollin). Yollin disclosed a mouse/joystick that combined the mouse movement signal with a button-pushing signal as well as signals from potential biometric sensors (muscle tension, heart activity, brain activity, blood pressure, etc.). Those all look like “input signals”–but the patentee argued in its OA response that the “slow varying” signals were fundamentally different from the sound-related input signal he was claiming. Rather, his claimed “input signal” was directed to “signals containing audio or higher frequencies.” He also showed that the Yollin approach would not work for high frequency signals because it did not account for signal collision. The examiner accepted the distinguishing argument and allowed the case.

At the Markman hearing during litigation, Nintendo’s expert conducted an analysis of the ‘slow varying’ signals found in Yollin and concluded that they could operate at a range of up to 500 Hz. The district court concluded that by arguing around Yollin, the patentee had effectively disclaimed all input frequencies below 500 Hz.

On appeal, the patentee admitted that its prosecution statements did create a disclaimer, but argued that the district court overreached. For its part, the Federal Circuit first noted that the expert testimony was not necessary and unduly stole attention from the intrinsic evidence.

Regarding the 500 Hz threshold, the district court erred by relying on expert testimony to limit the claim scope in a manner not contemplated by the intrinsic record. . . [T]he 500 Hz frequency threshold has no basis anywhere in the intrinsic record.

Slip Op. Disclaimer must be clear, and so we look to the words of the applicant. The applicant here particularly stated that its claimed “input signal” was directed to “signals containing audio or higher frequencies.” That is the disclaimer, nothing more. “We conclude that the only disavowal of claim scope that is clear and unmistakable in the record before us is Mr. Nguyen’s disavowal of signals below the audio frequency spectrum.” Slip Op.

On remand the parties will take the next step of arguing about (1) what is the low point for the audio frequency and (2) whether the Nintendo controller signals operate above that frequency. In its decision, the Federal Circuit appears to have fully construed the claim term: “We therefore conclude that the proper construction of ‘input signal’ is ‘a signal having an audio or higher frequency.'” Slip Op. That suggests to me that these arguments on remand will be part of the infringement case and thus factual questions for a jury to decide. [Note here that Nintendo will also likely argue invalidity based upon the expanded claim scope].

Note – the court’s rejection of expert testimony here contrasts with its demand for expert testimony in the Williamson v. Citrix line of cases where the court is asking whether a particular claim term inherently includes sufficient structure.