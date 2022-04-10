Prosecution Disclaimer – What is Clear from the Record

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Courts continue to struggle with their use of evidence for claim construction.  The recent case of Genuine Enabling Tech. LLC v. Nintendo Co., Ltd., 2022 WL 982246, — F.4th — (Fed. Cir. Apr. 1, 2022), shows us subtle dividing lines between applicant statements (1) that create a disclaimer compared with those (2) that are merely helpful for interpretation.  The decision offers solace to careful patent prosecutors that the courts should not unduly extrapolate upon arguments distinguishing the prior art.

The normal rule of claim construction is that claim terms should be given “the meaning that the term[s] would have to a person of ordinary skill in the art in question at the time of the invention, i.e., as of the effective filing date of the patent application.” Phillips v. AWH Corp., 415 F.3d 1303 (Fed. Cir. 2005)(en banc).  That rule is tempered by the requirement that courts consider the specification and prosecution history as relevant to shape our understanding.  At times a patentee will particularly define a claim term–and that definition will control its scope. Similarly, a patentee may disclaim or disavow claim scope. Disavowal generally requires  a clear statement that shows “unmistakable [and] unambiguous evidence of disclaimer.”  Omega Eng’g, Inc, v. Raytek Corp., 334 F.3d 1314, 1332 (Fed. Cir. 2003).  In litigated cases, the prosecution history rarely includes an express statement of disclaimer–“I hereby disclaim ….”–forcing courts to draw the lines in a murky field.

I see disclaimer as an examination failure.  When a patentee distinguishes the prior art based upon non-apparent limitations, the examiner should require the patentee to amend the claims by adding limitations rather than permitting the patentee to re-define claim terms on the fly.  If the specification would not support such an amendment, then the specification also would not support the disclaimer.  In Genuine Enabling Tech., the examiner accepted a distinguishing argument and issued the patent — leading to the case at hand.

Background on GET: Nguyen’s U.S. Patent No. 6,219,730 stems from his invention of a “voice mouse.”  The apparatus works like a regular computer mouse but also allows for sound input/output through the mouse.  The sound signal is then combined and synchronized with the mouse movement signal to be sent to and from the computer.   In the drawings sheet below, you can compare the prior art (Fig. 1A – sound connected to PC via sound-card) to Nguyen’s invention (Fig. 1B – sound connected through the mouse).

Although I described the two inputs as a mouse-movement signal and a sound signal, the patent claims actually use much broader terms: a “user input stream” (i.e., the mouse movement) and an “input signal”  (i.e., the audio signal). These two signals are encoded into a “combined data stream” for transfer across a communication means.  In its lawsuit against Nintendo, the patentee argues that Wii and Switch controllers embody the invention. In particular, the “user input stream” is “generated by the user pushing buttons” and the “input signal” comes from the accelerometer.  At the district court, Nintendo successfully argued that “input signal” should be narrowly construed to exclude the accelerometer.  In particular, the district court found that  the patentee’s prosecution disclaimer required the narrow construction.

1. A user input apparatus … comprising:

user input means for producing a user input  stream;

input means for producing [an] input signal;

converting means for receiving [the] input signal and producing therefrom an input stream; and

encoding means for synchronizing the user input stream with the input stream and encoding the same into a combined data stream transferable by the communication means.

US6219730, claim 1.

Input Signal. When interpreting the term “input signal,” the district court looked to the specification and also the prosecution history to limit “input signal” to signals at >500 Hz, and “excluding positional change, physiological response, or other “slow-varying information.”  Nintendo argued that this construction offered two reasons for non infringement, one of which was accepted by the district court.

  • Argument 1: Controller accelerometers signaled positional change and therefore cannot create the claimed ‘input signal.’ The district court rejected this argument–concluding that accelerometers measure acceleration, not position.
  • Argument 2: Controller accelerometers send signals at <500 Hz and therefore cannot create the claimed ‘input signal.’ The district court agreed with this argument and thus dismissed the case on summary judgment for lack of infringement.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit has rejected that construction as unduly limiting.

During prosecution, the examiner rejected the claims as obvious based upon a prior patent (Yollin).  Yollin disclosed a mouse/joystick that combined the mouse movement signal with a button-pushing signal as well as signals from potential biometric sensors (muscle tension, heart activity, brain activity, blood pressure, etc.).   Those all look like “input signals”–but the patentee argued  in its OA response that the “slow varying” signals were fundamentally different from the sound-related input signal he was claiming.  Rather, his claimed “input signal” was directed to “signals containing audio or higher frequencies.” He also showed that the Yollin approach would not work for high frequency signals because it did not account for signal collision.  The examiner accepted the distinguishing argument and allowed the case.

At the Markman hearing during litigation, Nintendo’s expert conducted an analysis of the ‘slow varying’ signals found in Yollin and concluded that they could operate at a range of up to 500 Hz.  The district court concluded that by arguing around Yollin, the patentee had effectively disclaimed all input frequencies below 500 Hz.

On appeal, the patentee admitted that its prosecution statements did create a disclaimer, but argued that the district court overreached. For its part, the Federal Circuit first noted that the expert testimony was not necessary and unduly stole attention from the intrinsic evidence.

Regarding the 500 Hz threshold, the district court erred by relying on expert testimony to limit the claim scope in a manner not contemplated by the intrinsic record. . . [T]he 500 Hz frequency threshold has no basis anywhere in the intrinsic record.

Slip  Op. Disclaimer must be clear, and so we look to the words of the applicant. The applicant here particularly stated that its claimed “input signal” was directed to “signals containing audio or higher frequencies.”  That is the disclaimer, nothing more.  “We conclude that the only disavowal of claim scope that is clear and unmistakable in the record before us is Mr. Nguyen’s disavowal of signals below the audio frequency spectrum.” Slip Op.

On remand the parties will take the next step of arguing about (1) what is the low point for the audio frequency and (2) whether the Nintendo controller signals operate above that frequency.  In its decision, the Federal Circuit appears to have fully construed the claim term: “We therefore conclude that the proper construction of ‘input signal’ is ‘a signal having an audio or higher frequency.'” Slip Op. That suggests to me that these arguments on remand will be part of the infringement case and thus factual questions for a jury to decide.  [Note here that Nintendo will also likely argue invalidity based upon the expanded claim scope].

= = = =

Note – the court’s rejection of expert testimony here contrasts with its demand for expert testimony in the Williamson v. Citrix line of cases where the court is asking whether a particular claim term inherently includes sufficient structure.

  1. 3

    When a patentee distinguishes the prior art based upon non-apparent limitations, the examiner should require the patentee to amend the claims by adding limitations rather than permitting the patentee to re-define claim terms on the fly. If the specification would not support such an amendment, then the specification also would not support the disclaimer.

    Unquestionably correct. But that would lead to a situation where the claims are unfixable, and the office hates it when claims are unfixable for reasons other than prior art.

    Teaching moment for both prosecutors and examiners here. Suppose Applicant wants a claim term to be less broad than what the Examiner wants the claim term to mean, in an effort to get around the prior art. Here is generally how the back and forth would go (multiple steps may and often do occur at the same time):

    Applicant complains.

    Examiner cites that office takes broadest reasonable interpretation (mpep 2111)

    Applicant states interpretation is unreasonable

    Examiner cites arguments of counsel cannot take the place of evidence where evidence is necessary (2145(I))

    Applicant cites technical dictionary

    Examiner cites requirement that interpretation be at time of effective filing (2111.01)

    Applicant cites another technical dictionary from the correct timeframe

    Examiner counter cites a different technical dictionary or cites how technical dictionary definition would be inconsistent with previously cited reference to show scope is reasonably broader, Examiner makes 112b rejection (or calls for a sua sponte 112b in appeal) in addition because now scope is arguably ambiguous

    To avoid the 112b, applicant argues there is no ambiguity by conceding examiner’s broader interpretation, Applicant disclaims scope and cites as support their dictionary definition

    At this point, most Examiners stop. In actuality, the correct thing to do is 112a written description rejection based on new matter.

    —–

    Because the board hates to raise new grounds of rejection, the odds of overcoming a 103 based on the above procedure are practically nil unless the examiner does not raise the 112b concern. In other words, even if an Applicant has a proper technical definition in hand and properly cites it in their initial brief (something most applicants don’t actually achieve), they will still lose so long as examiner can find a competing definition – which they will almost always be able to do or they wouldn’t have thought to search the different language that produced the prior art reference.

    Conversely, the odds of overcoming a 112a (or not having a 112a made) if applicant disavows are decently high. Examiners are used to fixing nonstatutory double patenting with a terminal disclaimer, and therefore improperly assume a disclaimer allows them to select the non-broadest reasonable interpretation. But a disclaimer is functionally the same thing as amending the specification to add limiting language that one of skill would not view as having already been present (indeed, if it was already present they wouldn’t need the disclaimer to begin with). But because it does so without actually amending the specification, it tends to work – especially if the disavowal is made without any claim amendments. The MPEP actually supports a conclusion that a disavowal without claim amendments would require a new non-final, (706.07a – new rejection in final must be “necessitated by applicant’s amendment of the claims” or based on IDS information) if one ignores that the disavowal necessarily involves a concession that the broader scope is appropriate and the disavowal amends the scope even though it is not changing the words – but most examiners are not lawyers.

    tl;dr – Applicants should almost never be challenging the Examiner’s interpretation because it won’t work and will almost certainly make your record worse, and Examiners should be more aware that a claim construction dispute should trigger 112a/b scrutiny.

    The only time a 112a/b rejection would not be proper while a 103 is overcome is either:
    a) There was always an express definition present and the examiner missed the definition, so the 103 was never proper to begin with; or
    b) Examiner was just making up a meaning of a term in their head and also misread the reference, and there is absolutely no basis for the interpretation; or
    c) there is an exemplary embodiment definition and the applicant amends the claims to textually include the definition, which overcomes the current 103 but triggers a new search and invites new rejections

    If you’re thinking you’re in (b), you might want to check that that’s the case, and then double-check again. All other situations should be a maintained 103 and likely also trigger 112a/b.

    1. 3.1

      RG, how much of those prosecution problems are due to the PTO until recently discouraging examiner 112 rejections?

      1. 3.1.1

        RG, how much of those prosecution problems are due to the PTO until recently discouraging examiner 112 rejections?

        Well I would say every tc is different. I wouldn’t speak for 3600 for example. I suspect they at least partially understand 112a full-scope-of jurisprudence. But in my world (2400) I have never felt discouraged about 112b rejections. I definitely feel discouraged about 112a rejections that are not based upon new matter, even today. Especially so with enablement. It is some people’s position that in software “everything is enabled.” It is my personal view, for example, that almost every software application’s independent claim is invalid due to written description. Many of them have their whole claimset as invalid. That’s because every software claim is claimed functionally (at least in the independent) and virtually every function could be implemented in manners that one of skill in the art would find distinct, and there is no proof that applicant posited any particular one let alone examples that span the breadth of the functional scope (if you even definitively know what that is). But if I get caught making any of these rejections I’m sure it would be found to be clear error, so I only make them when it is really ridiculous, and even that puts me on the far edge of it. For most every examiner, if the claim claims a function and the specification mentions the function, there cannot be a 112a rejection to that element. Breadth is policed solely by prior art.

        Part of the reason I think a 112a would not be made here is because you can see how the outcome would be: If the applicant believes a claim term means X, but in fact it would mean X+ to one of ordinary skill, and something in X+ but not X is cited as prior art, the claim is essentially dead on arrival, arguably because of counsel malpractice. There is no language to amend around and they can’t win on a claim interpretation challenge. But that’s not an enjoyable outcome – the PTO never likes it if something was allegedly invented and there’s no prior art reason it shouldn’t be allowed, and the applicant obviously dislikes it. So instead one may ignore the 112a and allow the applicant to disavow the X+ scope to proceed under the X scope. That has the initial appearance of fairness and not unduly punishing the applicant, and also makes the record clear for the future (which is just wonderful examination brownie points, we love when we can say we’re doing that) but ultimately screws the public for reasons just like this case. But, of course, there’s nowhere else in prosecution we allow an applicant to exceed the scope of the disclosure or depart from the plain meaning without express statements, so why here? The answer is the MPEP is written vaguely enough that its not clear that disavowal is something the applicant *did* at filing, before examination, and not something they *do* during examination.

        There is a level of logic to the thinking – most examiners aren’t lawyers so pass on the prior art questions and leave the other issues to a better forum. So long as the record is clear that X+ would be obvious and X is not obvious, there’s a record. But that ignores that the scope may change in other ways, and that there is a presumption of validity post-issuance.

  2. 2

    The noted en banc [controlling] Phillips v. AWH Corp., 415 F.3d 1303 (Fed. Cir. 2005) decision is cited for an even stronger statement, that “the specification is the single best guide to construing a claim.” [I.e., intrinsic rather than extrinsic evidence such as litigation hired expert opinions or even contemporary technical dictionaries, if possible.]

  3. 1

    In contrast to some examiners being convinced to allow claims by argued-distinctions that are not in the claim itself, historically a common question at Board oral arguments was “where is that distinction shown in the claims?” Especially since “broadest reasonable construction” is how pending application claims are supposed to be construed.

    1. 1.1

      “where is that distinction shown in the claims?”

      The board loves this because it allows them to kick it back but still gives applicant a mechanism for going forward. But see my post at 3 as to how this gets confused during prosecution.

