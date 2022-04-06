Welcome Prof. Chris Holman

Patent

I want to welcome Prof. Chris Holman to Patently-O. He’ll be writing about biotech patent law issues as they arise from time to time. Holman is a fellow professor within the University of Missouri System, although we are at different schools.

Prof. Holman was a scientist before shifting to law.  He earned his PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from UC Davis and was a post-doc fellow at Syntex Research/Roche Bioscience. Holman worked as a patent law professional for a decade–both at law firms and in-house at start-up biotech firms.  Holman became a law professor in 2005 and has written extensively about biotech IP issues.

 

One thought on “Welcome Prof. Chris Holman

  1. 1

    As Prof. Holman has written extensively about biotech IP I hope he publishes here about two major current patent issues therein: First, the practical commercial effects of the CRISPER Cas 9 applications and patents on the many drugs and plants likely to be initially produced thereunder but not subsequently manufactured therewith? Also, the odds of a Fed. Cir. reversal or invalidity decisions re those claims coming out of the widely noted interference thereon? Secondly, the insulin price cap legislation, and other such likely drug patent cost reduction efforts?

